A DynamoDB client which provides an easy to use fluent api to execute requests. It supports TypeScript decorators to define the necessary metadata for your models. You don't need to care about the mapping of JavaScript types to their DynamoDB types any more. We've got you covered.
import { Model, PartitionKey, DynamoStore } from '@shiftcoders/dynamo-easy'
@Model()
export class Person {
@PartitionKey()
id: string
name: string
yearOfBirth: number
}
const personStore = new DynamoStore(Person)
personStore
.scan()
.whereAttribute('yearOfBirth').equals(1958)
.exec()
.then(res => console.log('ALL items with yearOfBirth == 1958', res))
