DynamicsWebApi is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE (CRM) / Microsoft Dataverse (formerly: Common Data Service) Web API helper library written in JavaScript. It is compatible with: Microsoft Dataverse (formerly: Microsoft Common Data Service), Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE (online), Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE (on-premises), Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016, Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online.
Please check DynamicsWebApi Wiki where you will find documentation to DynamicsWebApi API and more.
Libraries for browsers can be found in dist folder.
Please note, that "Dynamics 365" in this readme refers to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement / Microsoft Dataverse (formerly known as Microsoft Common Data Service).
In order to use DynamicsWebApi inside Dynamics 365 you need to download a browser version of the library, it can be found in dist folder.
Upload a script as a JavaScript Web Resource, place on the entity form or refer to it in your HTML Web Resource and then initialize the main object:
//DynamicsWebApi makes calls to Web API v8.0 if a configuration is not set
var dynamicsWebApi = new DynamicsWebApi();
dynamicsWebApi.executeUnboundFunction("WhoAmI").then(function (response) {
Xrm.Navigation.openAlertDialog({
text: "Hello Dynamics 365! My id is: " + response.UserId,
title: "DynamicsWebApi Test"
});
}).catch(function(error){
console.log(error.message);
});
DynamicsWebApi can be used as Node.js module to access Dynamics 365 Web API using OAuth.
First of all, install a package from NPM:
npm install dynamics-web-api --save
Then include it in your file:
var DynamicsWebApi = require('dynamics-web-api');
At this moment DynamicsWebApi does not fetch authorization tokens, so you will need to acquire OAuth token in your code and pass it to the DynamicsWebApi. Token can be aquired using ADAL for Node.js or you can write your own functionality, as it is described here.
Here is a sample using
adal-node:
var DynamicsWebApi = require('dynamics-web-api');
var AuthenticationContext = require('adal-node').AuthenticationContext;
//the following settings should be taken from Azure for your application
//and stored in app settings file or in global variables
//OAuth Token Endpoint
var authorityUrl = 'https://login.microsoftonline.com/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000011/oauth2/token';
//CRM Organization URL
var resource = 'https://myorg.crm.dynamics.com';
//Dynamics 365 Client Id when registered in Azure
var clientId = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
var username = 'crm-user-name';
var password = 'crm-user-password';
var adalContext = new AuthenticationContext(authorityUrl);
//add a callback as a parameter for your function
function acquireToken(dynamicsWebApiCallback){
//a callback for adal-node
function adalCallback(error, token) {
if (!error){
//call DynamicsWebApi callback only when a token has been retrieved
dynamicsWebApiCallback(token);
}
else{
console.log('Token has not been retrieved. Error: ' + error.stack);
}
}
//call a necessary function in adal-node object to get a token
adalContext.acquireTokenWithUsernamePassword(resource, username, password, clientId, adalCallback);
}
//create DynamicsWebApi object
var dynamicsWebApi = new DynamicsWebApi({
webApiUrl: 'https://myorg.api.crm.dynamics.com/api/data/v9.1/',
onTokenRefresh: acquireToken
});
//call any function
dynamicsWebApi.executeUnboundFunction("WhoAmI").then(function (response) {
console.log('Hello Dynamics 365! My id is: ' + response.UserId);
}).catch(function(error){
console.log(error.message);
});
To initialize a new instance of DynamicsWebApi with a configuration object, please use the following code:
var dynamicsWebApi = new DynamicsWebApi({ webApiVersion: '9.1' });
var dynamicsWebApi = new DynamicsWebApi({
webApiUrl: 'https://myorg.api.crm.dynamics.com/api/data/v9.1/',
onTokenRefresh: acquireToken
});
You can set a configuration dynamically if needed:
//or can be set dynamically
dynamicsWebApi.setConfig({ webApiVersion: '9.1' });
|Property Name
|Type
|Description
|impersonate
|String
|A String representing the GUID value for the Dynamics 365 system user id. Impersonates the user.
|impersonateAAD
|String
v.1.6.12+ A String representing the GUID value for the Azure active directory object id. Impersonates the user. More Info
|includeAnnotations
|String
|Defaults Prefer header with value "odata.include-annotations=" and the specified annotation. Annotations provide additional information about lookups, options sets and other complex attribute types.
|maxPageSize
|Number
|Defaults the odata.maxpagesize preference. Use to set the number of entities returned in the response.
|onTokenRefresh
|Function
|A callback function that triggered when DynamicsWebApi requests a new OAuth token. (At this moment it is done before each call to Dynamics 365, as recommended by Microsoft).
|proxy
|Object
v.1.7.2+ Proxy configuration object. More Info
|returnRepresentation
|Boolean
|Defaults Prefer header with value "return=representation". Use this property to return just created or updated entity in a single request.
|timeout
|Number
|Sets a number of milliseconds before a request times out.
|useEntityNames
|Boolean
v.1.4.0+ Indicates whether to use entity logical names instead of collection logical names during requests.
|webApiUrl
|String
|A complete URL string to Web API. Example of the URL: "https://myorg.api.crm.dynamics.com/api/data/v9.1/". If it is specified then webApiVersion property will not be used even if it is not empty.
|webApiVersion
|String
|Version of the Web API. Default version is "8.0".
Configuration property
webApiVersion is required only when DynamicsWebApi used inside CRM.
Property
webApiUrl is required when DynamicsWebApi used externally.
Important! If both configuration properties set then
webApiUrl will have a higher priority than
webApiVersion, so the last one will be skipped.
Important! Please note, if you are using
DynamicsWebApi outside Microsoft Dynamics 365 and set
useEntityNames to
true the first request to Web Api
will fetch
LogicalCollectionName and
LogicalName from entity metadata for all entities. It does not happen when
DynamicsWebApi
is used in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Web Resources (there is no additional request, no impact on perfomance).
DynamicsWebApi supports Basic and Advanced calls to Web API.
Basic calls can be made by using functions with the most common input parameters. They are convenient for simple operations as they do not provide all possible ways of interaction with CRM Web API (for example, conditional retrievals are not supported in basic functions).
Basic functions are:
create,
update,
upsert,
deleteRecord,
retrieve,
retrieveMultiple,
retrieveAll,
count,
countAll,
executeFetchXml,
executeFetchXmlAll,
associate,
disassociate,
associateSingleValued,
disassociateSingleValued,
executeBoundFunction,
executeUnboundFunction,
executeBoundAction,
executeUnboundAction.
Advanced functions have a suffix
Request added to the end of the applicable operation (exceptions are
uploadFile and
downloadFile).
Most of the functions have a single input parameter which is a
request object.
The following table describes all properties that are accepted in this object. Important! Not all operaions accept all properties and if you by mistake specified an invalid property you will receive either an error saying that the request is invalid or the response will not have expected results.
|Property Name
|Type
|Operation(s) Supported
|Description
|apply
|String
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest
v1.6.4+ Sets the $apply system query option to aggregate and group your data dynamically. More Info
|async
|Boolean
|All
|XHR requests only! Indicates whether the requests should be made synchronously or asynchronously. Default value is
true (asynchronously).
|collection
|String
|All
|The name of the Entity Collection (or Entity Logical name in
v1.4.0+).
|contentId
|String
createRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest,
deleteRequest
v1.5.6+ BATCH REQUESTS ONLY! Sets Content-ID header or references request in a Change Set. More Info
|count
|Boolean
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest
|Boolean that sets the $count system query option with a value of true to include a count of entities that match the filter criteria up to 5000 (per page). Do not use $top with $count!
|data
|ArrayBuffer / Buffer (for node.js)
uploadFile
v.1.7.0+ Web API v9.1+ only! File buffer for uploading to File Attributes.
|duplicateDetection
|Boolean
createRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest
v.1.3.4+ Web API v9+ only! Boolean that enables duplicate detection. More Info
|entity
|Object
createRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest
|A JavaScript object with properties corresponding to the logical name of entity attributes (exceptions are lookups and single-valued navigation properties).
|expand
|Array
retrieveRequest,
retrieveMultipleRequest,
createRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest
|An array of Expand Objects (described below the table) representing the $expand OData System Query Option value to control which related records are also returned.
|fieldName
|String
uploadFile,
downloadFile,
deleteRequest
v.1.7.0+ Web API v9.1+ only! Use this option to specify the name of the file attribute in Dynamics 365. More Info
|fileName
|String
uploadFile
v.1.7.0+ Web API v9.1+ only! Specifies the name of the file
|filter
|String
retrieveRequest,
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest
|Use the $filter system query option to set criteria for which entities will be returned.
|id
|String
retrieveRequest,
createRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest,
deleteRequest
deprecated in v.1.3.4 Use
key field, instead of
id. A String representing the Primary Key (GUID) of the record.
|ifmatch
|String
retrieveRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest,
deleteRequest
|Sets If-Match header value that enables to use conditional retrieval or optimistic concurrency in applicable requests. More Info
|ifnonematch
|String
retrieveRequest,
upsertRequest
|Sets If-None-Match header value that enables to use conditional retrieval in applicable requests. More Info.
|impersonate
|String
|All
|A String representing the GUID value for the Dynamics 365 system user id. Impersonates the user.
|impersonateAAD
|String
|All
v.1.6.12+ A String representing the GUID value for the Azure active directory object id. Impersonates the user. More Info
|includeAnnotations
|String
retrieveRequest,
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest,
createRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest
|Sets Prefer header with value "odata.include-annotations=" and the specified annotation. Annotations provide additional information about lookups, options sets and other complex attribute types.
|key
|String
retrieveRequest,
createRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest,
deleteRequest,
uploadFile,
downloadFile
v.1.3.4+ A String representing collection record's Primary Key (GUID) or Alternate Key(s).
|maxPageSize
|Number
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest
|Sets the odata.maxpagesize preference value to request the number of entities returned in the response.
|mergeLabels
|Boolean
updateRequest
v.1.4.2+ Metadata Update only! Sets
MSCRM.MergeLabels header that controls whether to overwrite the existing labels or merge your new label with any existing language labels. Default value is
false. More Info
|metadataAttributeType
|String
retrieveRequest,
updateRequest
v.1.4.3+ Casts the Attributes to a specific type. (Used in requests to Attribute Metadata) More Info
|navigationProperty
|String
retrieveRequest,
createRequest,
updateRequest
|A String representing the name of a single-valued navigation property. Useful when needed to retrieve information about a related record in a single request.
|navigationPropertyKey
|String
retrieveRequest,
createRequest,
updateRequest
v.1.4.3+ A String representing navigation property's Primary Key (GUID) or Alternate Key(s). (For example, to retrieve Attribute Metadata)
|noCache
|Boolean
|All
v.1.4.0+ If set to
true, DynamicsWebApi adds a request header
Cache-Control: no-cache. Default value is
false.
|orderBy
|Array
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest
|An Array (of Strings) representing the order in which items are returned using the $orderby system query option. Use the asc or desc suffix to specify ascending or descending order respectively. The default is ascending if the suffix isn't applied.
|returnRepresentation
|Boolean
createRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest
|Sets Prefer header request with value "return=representation". Use this property to return just created or updated entity in a single request.
|savedQuery
|String
retrieveRequest
|A String representing the GUID value of the saved query.
|select
|Array
retrieveRequest,
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest,
updateRequest,
upsertRequest
|An Array (of Strings) representing the $select OData System Query Option to control which attributes will be returned.
|timeout
|Number
|All
v.1.6.10+ Sets a number of milliseconds before a request times out.
|token
|String
|All
|Authorization Token. If set, onTokenRefresh will not be called.
|top
|Number
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest
|Limit the number of results returned by using the $top system query option. Do not use $top with $count!
|trackChanges
|Boolean
retrieveMultipleRequest,
retrieveAllRequest
v.1.5.11+ Sets Prefer header with value 'odata.track-changes' to request that a delta link be returned which can subsequently be used to retrieve entity changes. Important! Change Tracking must be enabled for the entity. More Info
|userQuery
|String
retrieveRequest
|A String representing the GUID value of the user query.
Basic and Advanced functions also have differences in
expand parameters. For Basic ones this parameter is a type of String
while request.expand property is an Array of Expand Objects for Advanced operations. The following table describes Expand Object properties:
|Property Name
|Type
|Description
|expand
|Array
|An array of Expand Objects representing the $expand OData System Query Option value to control which related records are also returned.
|filter
|String
|Use the $filter system query option to set criteria for which related entities will be returned.
|orderBy
|Array
|An Array (of Strings) representing the order in which related items are returned using the $orderby system query option. Use the asc or desc suffix to specify ascending or descending order respectively. The default is ascending if the suffix isn't applied.
|property
|String
|A name of a single-valued navigation property which needs to be expanded.
|select
|Array
|An Array (of Strings) representing the $select OData System Query Option to control which attributes will be returned.
|top
|Number
|Limit the number of results returned by using the $top system query option.
Starting from version 1.2.8, all requests to Web API that have long URLs (more than 2000 characters) are automatically converted to a Batch Request. This feature is very convenient when you make a call with big Fetch XMLs. No special parameters needed to do a convertation.
//initialize a CRM entity record object
var lead = {
subject: "Test WebAPI",
firstname: "Test",
lastname: "WebAPI",
jobtitle: "Title"
};
//call dynamicsWebApi.create function
dynamicsWebApi.create(lead, "leads").then(function (id) {
//do something with id here
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
})
If you need to return just created entity record, add "return=representation" parameter:
//initialize a CRM entity record object
var lead = {
subject: "Test WebAPI",
firstname: "Test",
lastname: "WebAPI",
jobtitle: "Title"
};
//call dynamicsWebApi.create function
dynamicsWebApi.create(lead, "leads", ["return=representation"]).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record here
var subject = record.subject;
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
})
Also you can include attribute annotations:
dynamicsWebApi.create(lead, "leads", ["return=representation", "odata.include-annotations=*"]) //...
//or
dynamicsWebApi.create(lead, "leads", "return=representation,odata.include-annotations=*") //...
//and select some attributes from the record
dynamicsWebApi.create(lead, "leads", ["return=representation", "odata.include-annotations=*"], ["subject"]) //...
//initialize a CRM entity record object
var lead = {
subject: "Test WebAPI",
firstname: "Test",
lastname: "WebAPI",
jobtitle: "Title"
};
var request = {
collection: "leads",
entity: lead,
returnRepresentation: true
}
//call dynamicsWebApi.createRequest function
dynamicsWebApi.createRequest(request).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record here
var subject = record.subject;
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
})
//lead id is needed for an update operation
var leadId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
//initialize a CRM entity record object
//and specify fields with values that need to be updated
var lead = {
subject: "Test update",
jobtitle: "Developer"
}
//perform an update operation
dynamicsWebApi.update(leadId, "leads", lead).then(function () {
//do something after a succesful operation
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
var request = {
key: '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70',
collection: "leads",
entity: {
subject: "Test update",
jobtitle: "Developer"
},
returnRepresentation: true,
select: ["fullname"]
};
dynamicsWebApi.updateRequest(request).then(function (response) {
var fullname = response.fullname;
//do something with a fullname of a recently updated entity record
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
//lead id is needed for an update single property operation
var leadId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
//initialize key value pair object
var keyValuePair = { subject: "Update Single" };
//perform an update single property operation
dynamicsWebApi.updateSingleProperty(leadId, "leads", keyValuePair).then(function () {
//do something after a succesful operation
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
//lead id is needed for an upsert operation
var leadId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
var lead = {
subject: "Test Upsert"
};
//initialize a CRM entity record object
//and specify fields with values that need to be upserted
dynamicsWebApi.upsert(leadId, "leads", lead).then(function (id) {
//do something with id
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
var leadId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
var request = {
key: leadId,
collection: "leads",
returnRepresentation: true,
select: ["fullname"],
entity: {
subject: "Test upsert"
},
ifnonematch: "*" //to prevent update
};
dynamicsWebApi.upsertRequest(request).then(function (record) {
if (record != null) {
//record created
}
else {
//update prevented
}
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
//record id is needed to perform a delete operation
var leadId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
//perform a delete
dynamicsWebApi.deleteRecord(leadId, "leads").then(function () {
//do something after a succesful operation
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
//delete with optimistic concurrency
var request = {
key: recordId,
collection: "leads",
ifmatch: 'W/"470867"'
}
dynamicsWebApi.deleteRequest(request).then(function (isDeleted) {
if (isDeleted){
//the record has been deleted
}
else{
//the record has not been deleted
}
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
//record id is needed to perform a delete of a single property value operation
var leadId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
//perform a delete of a single property value
dynamicsWebApi.deleteRecord(leadId, "leads", "subject").then(function () {
//do something after a succesful operation
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
var leadId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
//perform a retrieve operaion
dynamicsWebApi.retrieve(leadid, "leads", ["fullname", "subject"]).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record here
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
var request = {
key: '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70',
collection: "leads",
select: ["fullname", "subject"],
//ETag value with the If-None-Match header to request data to be retrieved only
//if it has changed since the last time it was retrieved.
ifnonematch: 'W/"468026"',
//Retrieved record will contain formatted values
includeAnnotations: "OData.Community.Display.V1.FormattedValue"
};
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRequest(request).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record
})
.catch(function (error) {
//if the record has not been found the error will be thrown
});
It is possible to retrieve a reference to the related entity (it works both in Basic and Advanced requests):
select: ["ownerid/$ref"]. The parameter
must be the only one, it must be the name of a single-valued navigation property
and it must have a suffix
/$ref attached to it. Example:
var leadId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
//perform a retrieve operaion
dynamicsWebApi.retrieve(leadid, "leads", ["ownerid/$ref"]).then(function (reference) {
var ownerId = reference.id;
var collectionName = reference.collection; // systemusers or teams
}) //.catch ...
In order to retrieve a related record by a single-valued navigation property you need to add a prefix "/" to the first element in a
select array:
select: ["/ownerid", "fullname"]. The first element must be the name of a single-valued navigation property
and it must contain a prefix "/"; all other elements in a
select array will represent attributes of the related entity. Examples:
var recordId = '7d577253-3ef0-4a0a-bb7f-8335c2596e70';
//perform a retrieve operaion
dynamicsWebApi.retrieve(recordId, "new_tests", ["/new_ParentLead", "fullname", "subject"])
.then(function (leadRecord) {
var fullname = leadRecord.fullname;
//and etc...
}) //.catch ...
In advanced request you have a choice to specify a
request.navigationProperty or use it in the same way as for the Basic function.
var request = {
key: recordId,
collection: "new_tests",
navigationProperty: "new_ParentLead", //use request.navigationProperty
select: ["fullname", "subject"]
}
//or
request = {
key: recordId,
collection: "new_tests",
select: ["/new_ParentLead", "fullname", "subject"] //inline with prefix "/"
}
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRequest(request).then(function (leadRecord) {
var fullname = leadRecord.fullname;
//and etc...
}) // .catch...
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveMultiple("leads", ["fullname", "subject"], "statecode eq 0").then(function (records) {
//do something with retrieved records here
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
//set the request parameters
var request = {
collection: "leads",
select: ["fullname", "subject"],
filter: "statecode eq 0",
maxPageSize: 5,
count: true
};
//perform a multiple records retrieve operation
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveMultipleRequest(request).then(function (response) {
var count = response.oDataCount;
var nextLink = response.oDataNextLink;
var records = response.value;
//do something else with a records array. Access a record: response.value[0].subject;
})
.catch(function (error){
//catch an error
});
//set the request parameters
var request = {
collection: "leads",
select: ["fullname", "subject"],
trackChanges: true
};
//perform a multiple records retrieve operation (1)
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveMultipleRequest(request).then(function (response) {
var deltaLink = response.oDataDeltaLink;
//make other requests to Web API
//...
//(2) only retrieve changes:
return dynamicsWebApi.retrieveMultipleRequest(request, response.oDataDeltaLink);
})
.then(function (response) {
//here you will get changes between the first retrieveMultipleRequest (1) and the second one (2)
})
.catch(function (error){
//catch an error
});
The following function retrieves records and goes through all pages automatically.
//perform a multiple records retrieve operation
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveAll("leads", ["fullname", "subject"], "statecode eq 0").then(function (response) {
var records = response.value;
//do something else with a records array. Access a record: response.value[0].subject;
})
.catch(function (error){
//catch an error
});
OR advanced function:
//set the request parameters
var request = {
collection: "leads",
select: ["fullname", "subject"],
filter: "statecode eq 0",
maxPageSize: 5 //just for an example
};
//perform a multiple records retrieve operation
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveAllRequest(request).then(function (response) {
var records = response.value;
//do something else with a records array. Access a record: response.value[0].subject;
})
.catch(function (error){
//catch an error
});
It is possible to count records separately from RetrieveMultiple call. In order to do that use the following snippet:
IMPORTANT! The count value does not represent the total number of entities in the system. It is limited by the maximum number of entities that can be returned.
dynamicsWebApi.count("leads", "statecode eq 0").then(function (count) {
//do something with count here
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
The following function can be used to count all records in a collection. It's a workaround and just counts the number of objects in the array
returned in
retrieveAllRequest.
dynamicsWebApi.countAll("leads", "statecode eq 0").then(function (count) {
//do something with count here
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
Downside of this workaround is that it does not only return a count number but also all data for records in a collection. In order to make a small optimisation I added the third parameter to the function that can be used to reduce the length of the response. The third parameter represents a select query option.
dynamicsWebApi.countAll("leads", "statecode eq 0", ["subject"]).then(function (count) {
//do something with count here
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
FYI, in the majority of cases it is better to use Fetch XML aggregation, but take into a consideration that it is also limited to 50000 records by default.
var accountId = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
var leadId = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000002';
dynamicsWebApi.associate("accounts", accountId, "lead_parent_account", "leads", leadId).then(function () {
//success
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
The name of a single-valued navigation property can be retrieved by using a
GET request with a header
Prefer:odata.include-annotations=Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.associatednavigationproperty,
then individual records in the response will contain the property
@Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.associatednavigationproperty which is the name of the needed navigation property.
Usually it will be equal to a schema name of the entity attribute.
For example, there is an entity with a logical name
new_test, it has a lookup attribute to
lead entity called
new_parentlead and schema name
new_ParentLead which is needed single-valued navigation property.
var new_testid = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
var leadId = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000002';
dynamicsWebApi.associateSingleValued("new_tests", new_testid, "new_ParentLead", "leads", leadId)
.then(function () {
//success
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
var accountId = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
var leadId = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000002';
dynamicsWebApi.disassociate("accounts", accountId, "lead_parent_account", leadId).then(function () {
//success
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
Current request removes a reference to an entity for a single-valued navigation property. The following code snippet uses an example shown in Associate for a single-valued navigation property.
var new_testid = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
dynamicsWebApi.disassociateSingleValued("new_tests", new_testid, "new_ParentLead").then(function () {
//success
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
//build a fetch xml
var fetchXml = '<fetch mapping="logical">' +
'<entity name="account">' +
'<attribute name="accountid"/>' +
'<attribute name="name"/>' +
'</entity>' +
'</fetch>';
dynamicsWebApi.executeFetchXml("accounts", fetchXml).then(function (response) {
/// <param name="response" type="DWA.Types.FetchXmlResponse">Request response</param>
//do something with results here; access records response.value[0].accountid
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
Starting from version 1.2.5 DynamicsWebApi has an alias with a shorter name and same parameters:
dynamicsWebApi.fetch(...),
that works in the same way as
executeFetchXml.
//build a fetch xml
var fetchXml = '<fetch mapping="logical">' +
'<entity name="account">' +
'<attribute name="accountid"/>' +
'<attribute name="name"/>' +
'</entity>' +
'</fetch>';
dynamicsWebApi.executeFetchXml("accounts", fetchXml).then(function (response) {
/// <param name="response" type="DWA.Types.FetchXmlResponse">Request response</param>
//do something with results here; access records response.value[0].accountid
return dynamicsWebApi
.executeFetchXml("accounts", fetchXml, null, response.PagingInfo.nextPage, response.PagingInfo.cookie);
}).then(function (response) {
/// <param name="response" type="DWA.Types.FetchXmlResponse">Request response</param>
//page 2
//do something with results here; access records response.value[0].accountid
return dynamicsWebApi
.executeFetchXml("accounts", fetchXml, null, response.PagingInfo.nextPage, response.PagingInfo.cookie);
}).then(function (response) {
/// <param name="response" type="DWA.Types.FetchXmlResponse">Request response</param>
//page 3
//and so on... or use a loop.
})
//catch...
The following function executes a FetchXml and goes through all pages automatically:
var fetchXml = '<fetch mapping="logical">' +
'<entity name="account">' +
'<attribute name="accountid"/>' +
'<attribute name="name"/>' +
'</entity>' +
'</fetch>';
dynamicsWebApi.executeFetchXmlAll("accounts", fetchXml).then(function (response) {
//do something with results here; access records response.value[0].accountid
})
//catch...
Starting from version 1.2.5 DynamicsWebApi has an alias with a shorter name and same parameters:
dynamicsWebApi.fetchAll(...),
that works in the same way as
executeFetchXmlAll.
var teamId = "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001";
dynamicsWebApi.executeBoundFunction(teamId, "teams", "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.RetrieveTeamPrivileges")
.then(function (response) {
//do something with a response
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
var parameters = {
LocalizedStandardName: 'Pacific Standard Time',
LocaleId: 1033
};
dynamicsWebApi.executeUnboundFunction("GetTimeZoneCodeByLocalizedName", parameters).then(function (result) {
var timeZoneCode = result.TimeZoneCode;
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
var queueId = "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001";
var letterActivityId = "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000002";
var actionRequest = {
Target: {
activityid: letterActivityId,
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.letter"
}
};
dynamicsWebApi.executeBoundAction(queueId, "queues", "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.AddToQueue", actionRequest)
.then(function (result) {
var queueItemId = result.QueueItemId;
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
var opportunityId = "b3828ac8-917a-e511-80d2-00155d2a68d2";
var actionRequest = {
Status: 3,
OpportunityClose: {
subject: "Won Opportunity",
//DynamicsWebApi will add full url if the property contains @odata.bind suffix
//but it is also possible to specify a full url to the entity record
"opportunityid@odata.bind": "opportunities(" + opportunityId + ")"
}
};
dynamicsWebApi.executeUnboundAction("WinOpportunity", actionRequest).then(function () {
//success
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
version 1.5.0+
Batch requests bundle multiple operations into a single one and have the following advantages:
Each user is allowed up to 60,000 API requests, per organization instance, within five minute sliding interval. More Info
DynamicsWebApi provides a straightforward way to execute Batch operations which may not always simple to compose. The following example bundles 2 retrieve multiple operations and an update:
//when you want to start a batch operation call the following function:
//it is important to call it, otherwise all operations below will be executed right away.
dynamicsWebApi.startBatch();
//call necessary operations just like you would normally do.
//these calls will be converted into a single batch request
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveMultiple('accounts');
dynamicsWebApi.update('00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000002', 'contacts', { firstname: "Test", lastname: "Batch!" });
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveMultiple('contacts');
//execute a batch request:
dynamicsWebApi.executeBatch()
.then(function (responses) {
//'responses' is an array of responses of each individual request
//they have the same sequence as the calls between startBatch() and executeBatch()
//in this case responses.length is 3
//dynamicsWebApi.retrieveMultiple response:
var accounts = responses[0];
//dynamicsWebApi.update response
var isUpdated = responses[1]; //should be 'true'
//dynamicsWebApi.retrieveMultiple response:
var contacts = responses[2]; //will contain an updated contact
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
});
The next example shows how to run multiple operations in a single transaction which means if at least one operation fails all completed ones will be rolled back which ensures a data consistency.
//for example, a user did a checkout and we need to create two orders
var order1 = {
name: '1 year membership',
'customerid_contact@odata.bind': 'contacts(00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001)'
};
var order2 = {
name: 'book',
'customerid_contact@odata.bind': 'contacts(00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001)'
};
dynamicsWebApi.startBatch();
dynamicsWebApi.create(order1, 'salesorders');
dynamicsWebApi.create(order2, 'salesorders');
dynamicsWebApi.executeBatch().then(function (responses) {
var salesorderId1 = responses[0];
var salesorderId2 = responses[1];
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
//all completed operations will be rolled back
alert('Cannot complete a checkout. Please try again later.');
});
Important! Developers who use DynamicsWebApi with callbacks do not need to pass
successCallback and
errorCallback in an individual operation when
startBatch() is called,
just pass
null if you need to add additional parameters in the request,
for example:
dynamicsWebApi.deleteRecord('00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001', 'contacts', null, null, 'firstname').
version 1.5.6+
You can reference a request in a Change Set. For example, if you want to create related entities in a single batch request:
var order = {
name: '1 year membership'
};
var contact = {
firstname: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe'
};
dynamicsWebApi.startBatch();
dynamicsWebApi.createRequest({ entity: order, collection: 'salesorders', contentId: '1' });
dynamicsWebApi.createRequest({ entity: contact, collection: 'customerid_contact', contentId: '$1' });
dynamicsWebApi.executeBatch()
.then(function (responses) {
var salesorderId = responses[0];
//responses[1]; is undefined <- CRM Web API limitation
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
});
Note that the second response does not have a returned value, it is a CRM Web API limitation.
Important! DynamicsWebApi automatically assigns value to a
Content-ID if it is not provided, therefore, please set your
Content-ID value less than 100000.
version 1.5.7+
Another option to make the same request is to use
Content-ID reference inside a request payload as following:
var contact = {
firstname: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe'
};
var order = {
name: '1 year membership',
//reference a request in a navigation property
'customerid_contact@odata.bind': '$1'
};
dynamicsWebApi.startBatch();
dynamicsWebApi.createRequest({ entity: contact, collection: 'contacts', contentId: '1' });
dynamicsWebApi.createRequest({ entity: order, collection: 'salesorders' });
dynamicsWebApi.executeBatch()
.then(function (responses) {
//in this case both ids exist in a response
//which makes it a preferred method
var contactId = responses[0];
var salesorderId = responses[1];
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
});
Currently, there are some limitations in DynamicsWebApi Batch Operations:
retrieveAll,
retrieveAllRequest,
countAll,
fetchAll,
executeFetchXmlAll.
You will get an error saying that the operation is incompatible with a 'batch mode'.
v.1.6.5+: The following limitation is for external applications (working outside D365 CE forms).
useEntityNames may not work in a 'batch mode' if it is set to
true.
To make sure that it works, please execute any operation before calling
dynamicsWebApi.startBatch() so that it caches all entity names, for example:
dynamicsWebApi.count('account').
There are also out of the box Web API limitations for batch operations:
odata.continue-on-error preference is not supported by the Web API. Any error that occurs in the batch will stop the processing of the remainder of the batch.
You can find an official documentation that covers Web API batch requests here: Execute batch operations using the Web API.
Version 1.4.3+
Before working with metadata read the following section from Microsoft Documentation.
var entityDefinition = {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.EntityMetadata",
"Attributes": [
{
"AttributeType": "String",
"AttributeTypeName": {
"Value": "StringType"
},
"Description": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "Type the name of the bank account",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}]
},
"DisplayName": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "Account Name",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}]
},
"IsPrimaryName": true,
"RequiredLevel": {
"Value": "None",
"CanBeChanged": true,
"ManagedPropertyLogicalName": "canmodifyrequirementlevelsettings"
},
"SchemaName": "new_AccountName",
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.StringAttributeMetadata",
"FormatName": {
"Value": "Text"
},
"MaxLength": 100
}],
"Description": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "An entity to store information about customer bank accounts",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}]
},
"DisplayCollectionName": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "Bank Accounts",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}]
},
"DisplayName": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "Bank Account",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}]
},
"HasActivities": false,
"HasNotes": false,
"IsActivity": false,
"OwnershipType": "UserOwned",
"SchemaName": "new_BankAccount"
};
dynamicsWebApi.createEntity(entityDefinition).then(function(entityId){
//entityId is newly created entity id (MetadataId)
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
})
Entity Metadata can be retrieved by either Primary Key (MetadataId) or by an Alternate Key (LogicalName). More Info
var entityKey = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
//or you can use an alternate key:
//var entityKey = "LogicalName='new_accountname'";
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveEntity(entityKey, ['SchemaName', 'LogicalName']).then(function(entityMetadata){
var schemaName = entityMetadata.SchemaName;
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
Microsoft recommends to make changes in the entity metadata that has been priorly retrieved to avoid any mistake. I would also recommend to read information about MSCRM.MergeLabels header prior updating metadata. More information about the header can be found here.
Important! Make sure you set
MetadataId property when you update the metadata, DynamicsWebApi use it as a primary key for the EntityDefinition record.
var entityKey = "LogicalName='new_accountname'";
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveEntity(entityKey).then(function(entityMetadata){
//1. change label
entityMetadata.DispalyName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label = 'New Bank Account';
//2. update metadata
return dynamicsWebApi.updateEntity(entityMetadata);
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
Important! When you update an entity, you must publish changes in CRM. More Info
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveEntities(['LogicalName'], "OwnershipType eq Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.OwnershipTypes'UserOwned'").then(function(response){
var firstLogicalName = response.value[0].LogicalName;
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
var entityKey = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
var attributeDefinition = {
"AttributeType": "Money",
"AttributeTypeName": {
"Value": "MoneyType"
},
"Description": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "Enter the balance amount",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}]
},
"DisplayName": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "Balance",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}]
},
"RequiredLevel": {
"Value": "None",
"CanBeChanged": true,
"ManagedPropertyLogicalName": "canmodifyrequirementlevelsettings"
},
"SchemaName": "new_Balance",
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.MoneyAttributeMetadata",
"PrecisionSource": 2
};
dynamicsWebApi.createAttribute(entityKey, attributeDefinition).then(function(attributeId){
//attributeId is a PrimaryKey (MetadataId) for newly created attribute
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
Attribute Metadata can be retrieved by either Primary Key (MetadataId) or by an Alternate Key (LogicalName). More Info
The following example will retrieve only common properties available in AttributeMetadata entity.
var entityKey = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
//or you can use an alternate key:
//var entityKey = "LogicalName='new_accountname'";
var attributeKey = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000002';
//or you can use an alternate key:
//var attributeKey = "LogicalName='new_balance'";
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveAttribute(entityKey, attributeKey, ['SchemaName']).then(function(attributeMetadata){
var schemaName = attributeMetadata.SchemaName;
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
Use parameter in the function to cast the attribute to a specific type.
var entityKey = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001';
var attributeKey = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000002';
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveAttribute(entityKey, attributeKey, ['SchemaName'], 'Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.MoneyAttributeMetadata')
.then(function(attributeMetadata){
var schemaName = attributeMetadata.SchemaName;
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
Important! Make sure you set
MetadataId property when you update the metadata, DynamicsWebApi use it as a primary key for the EntityDefinition record.
The following example will update only common properties availible in AttributeMetadata entity. If you need to update specific properties of Attributes with type that inherit from the AttributeMetadata you will need to cast the attribute to the specific type. More Info
var entityKey = "LogicalName='new_accountname'";
var attributeKey = "LogicalName='new_balance'";
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveAttribute(entityKey, attributeKey).then(function(attributeMetadata){
//1. change label
attributeMetadata.DispalyName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label = 'New Balance';
//2. update metadata
return dynamicsWebApi.updateAttribute(entityKey, attributeMetadata);
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
To cast a property to a specific type use a parameter in the function.
var entityKey = "LogicalName='new_accountname'";
var attributeKey = "LogicalName='new_balance'";
var attributeType = 'Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.MoneyAttributeMetadata';
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveAttribute(entityKey, attributeKey, attributeType).then(function(attributeMetadata){
//1. change label
attributeMetadata.DispalyName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label = 'New Balance';
//2. update metadata
return dynamicsWebApi.updateAttribute(entityKey, attributeMetadata, attributeType);
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
Important! Make sure you include the attribute type in the update function as well.
Important! When you update an attribute, you must publish changes in CRM. More Info
The following example will retrieve only common properties available in AttributeMetadata entity.
var entityKey = "LogicalName='new_accountname'";
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveAttributes(entityKey).then(function(response){
var firstAttribute = response.value[0];
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
To retrieve only attributes of a specific type use a parameter in a function:
var entityKey = "LogicalName='new_accountname'";
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveAttributes(entityKey, 'Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.MoneyAttributeMetadata').then(function(response){
var firstAttribute = response.value[0];
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
You can also use common request functions to create, retrieve and update entity and attribute metadata. Just use the following rules:
collection: 'EntityDefinitions'.
key property. For example:
key: 'LogicalName="account"'.
navigationProperty: 'Attributes'.
navigationPropertyKey. For example:
navigationPropertyKey: '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000002'.
mergeLabels property to set MSCRM.MergeLabels attribute. By default
mergeLabels: false.
entity property.
Retrieve entity metadata with attributes (with common properties):
var request = {
collection: 'EntityDefinitions',
key: '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001',
select: ['LogicalName', 'SchemaName'],
expand: 'Attributes'
};
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRequest(request).then(function(entityMetadata){
var attributes = entityMetadata.Attributes;
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
Retrieve attribute metadata and cast it to the StringType:
var request = {
collection: 'EntityDefinitions',
key: 'LogicalName="account"',
navigationProperty: 'Attributes',
navigationPropertyKey: 'LogicalName="firstname"',
metadataAttributeType: 'Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.StringAttributeMetadata'
};
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRequest(request).then(function(attributeMetadata){
var displayNameDefaultLabel = attributeMetadata.DisplayName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label;
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
Update entity metadata with MSCRM.MergeLabels header set to
true:
var request = {
collection: 'EntityDefinitions',
key: 'LogicalName="account"'
};
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRequest(request).then(function(entityMetadata){
//1. change label
entityMetadata.DisplayName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label = 'Organization';
//2. configure update request
var updateRequest = {
collection: 'EntityDefinitions',
key: entityMetadata.MetadataId,
mergeLabels: true,
entity: entityMetadata
};
//3. call update request
return dynamicsWebApi.updateRequest(updateRequest);
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
//it is the same as:
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveEntity('LogicalName="account"').then(function(entityMetadata){
//1. change label
entityMetadata.DisplayName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label = 'Organization';
//2. call update request
return dynamicsWebApi.updateEntity(entityMetadata, true);
}).catch(function(error){
//catch an error
});
var newRelationship = {
"SchemaName": "dwa_contact_dwa_dynamicswebapitest",
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.OneToManyRelationshipMetadata",
"AssociatedMenuConfiguration": {
"Behavior": "UseCollectionName",
"Group": "Details",
"Label": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [
{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "DWA Test",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}
],
"UserLocalizedLabel": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "DWA Test",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}
},
"Order": 10000
},
"CascadeConfiguration": {
"Assign": "Cascade",
"Delete": "Cascade",
"Merge": "Cascade",
"Reparent": "Cascade",
"Share": "Cascade",
"Unshare": "Cascade"
},
"ReferencedAttribute": "contactid",
"ReferencedEntity": "contact",
"ReferencingEntity": "dwa_dynamicswebapitest",
"Lookup": {
"AttributeType": "Lookup",
"AttributeTypeName": {
"Value": "LookupType"
},
"Description": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [
{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "The owner of the test",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}
],
"UserLocalizedLabel": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "The owner of the test",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}
},
"DisplayName": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.Label",
"LocalizedLabels": [
{
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "DWA Test Owner",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}
],
"UserLocalizedLabel": {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LocalizedLabel",
"Label": "DWA Test Owner",
"LanguageCode": 1033
}
},
"RequiredLevel": {
"Value": "ApplicationRequired",
"CanBeChanged": true,
"ManagedPropertyLogicalName": "canmodifyrequirementlevelsettings"
},
"SchemaName": "dwa_TestOwner",
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.LookupAttributeMetadata"
}
};
dynamicsWebApi.createRelationship(newRelationship).then(function (relationshipId) {
//relationshipId is a PrimaryKey (MetadataId) for a newly created relationship
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch errors
});
Important! Make sure you set
MetadataId property when you update the metadata, DynamicsWebApi use it as a primary key for the EntityDefinition record.
var metadataId = '10cb680e-b6a7-e811-816a-480fcfe97e21';
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRelationship(metadataId).then(function (relationship) {
relationship.AssociatedMenuConfiguration.Label.LocalizedLabels[0].Label = "New Label";
return dynamicsWebApi.updateRelationship(relationship);
}).then(function (updateResponse) {
//check update response
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch errors
});
var metadataId = '10cb680e-b6a7-e811-816a-480fcfe97e21';
dynamicsWebApi.deleteRelationship(metadataId).then(function (isDeleted) {
//isDeleted should be true
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch errors
});
var metadataId = '10cb680e-b6a7-e811-816a-480fcfe97e21';
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRelationship(metadataId).then(function (relationship) {
//work with a retrieved relationship
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch errors
});
You can also cast a relationship into a specific type:
var metadataId = '10cb680e-b6a7-e811-816a-480fcfe97e21';
var relationshipType = 'Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.OneToManyRelationshipMetadata';
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRelationship(metadataId, relationshipType).then(function (relationship) {
//work with a retrieved relationship
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch errors
});
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRelationships(['SchemaName', 'MetadataId'], "ReferencedEntity eq 'account'")
.then(function (relationship) {
//work with a retrieved relationship
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch errors
});
version 1.4.6+
var optionSetDefinition = {
"@odata.type": "Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.OptionSetMetadata",
IsCustomOptionSet: true,
IsGlobal: true,
IsManaged: false,
Name: "new_customglobaloptionset",
OptionSetType: "Picklist",
Options: [{
Value: 0,
Label: {
LocalizedLabels: [{
Label: "Label 1", LanguageCode: 1033
}],
UserLocalizedLabel: {
Label: "Label 1", LanguageCode: 1033
}
},
Description: {
LocalizedLabels: [],
UserLocalizedLabel: null
}
}, {
Value: 1,
Label: {
LocalizedLabels: [{
Label: "Label 2", LanguageCode: 1033
}],
UserLocalizedLabel: {
Label: "Label 2", LanguageCode: 1033
}
},
Description: {
LocalizedLabels: [],
UserLocalizedLabel: null
}
}],
Description: {
LocalizedLabels: [{
Label: "Description to the Global Option Set.", LanguageCode: 1033
}],
UserLocalizedLabel: {
Label: "Description to the Global Option Set.", LanguageCode: 1033
}
},
DisplayName: {
LocalizedLabels: [{
Label: "Display name to the Custom Global Option Set.", LanguageCode: 1033
}],
UserLocalizedLabel: {
Label: "Display name to the Custom Global Option Set.", LanguageCode: 1033
}
},
IsCustomizable: {
Value: true, "CanBeChanged": true, ManagedPropertyLogicalName: "iscustomizable"
}
};
dynamicsWebApi.createGlobalOptionSet(optionSetDefinition).then(function (id) {
//metadata id
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
});
version 1.4.6+
Important! Publish your changes after update, otherwise a label won't be modified.
var key = '6e133d25-abd1-e811-816e-480fcfeab9c1';
//or
key = "Name='new_customglobaloptionset'";
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveGlobalOptionSet(key).then(function (response) {
response.DisplayName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label = "Updated Display name to the Custom Global Option Set.";
return dynamicsWebApi.updateGlobalOptionSet(response);
}).then(function (response) {
//check if it was updated
}).catch (function (error) {
//catch error here
});
version 1.4.6+
var key = '6e133d25-abd1-e811-816e-480fcfeab9c1';
//or
key = "Name='new_customglobaloptionset'";
dynamicsWebApi.deleteGlobalOptionSet(key).then(function (response) {
//check if it was deleted
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
});
version 1.4.6+
var key = '6e133d25-abd1-e811-816e-480fcfeab9c1';
//or
key = "Name='new_customglobaloptionset'";
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveGlobalOptionSet(key).then(function (response) {
//response.DisplayName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label
}).catch (function (error) {
//catch error here
});
//select specific attributes
//select specific attributes
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveGlobalOptionSet(key, null, ['Name']).then(function (response) {
//response.DisplayName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label
}).catch (function (error) {
//catch error here
});
//Options attribute exists only in OptionSetMetadata, therefore we need to cast to it
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveGlobalOptionSet(key, 'Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.OptionSetMetadata', ['Name', 'Options']).then(function (response) {
//response.DisplayName.LocalizedLabels[0].Label
}).catch (function (error) {
//catch error here
});
version 1.4.6+
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveGlobalOptionSets().then(function (response) {
var optionSet = response.value[0]; //first global option set
}).catch (function (error) {
//catch error here
});
//select specific attributes
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveGlobalOptionSets('Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.OptionSetMetadata', ['Name', 'Options']).then(function (response) {
var optionSet = response.value[0]; //first global option set
}).catch (function (error) {
//catch error here
});
version 1.7.0+
Please make sure that you are connected to Dynamics 365 Web API with version 9.1+ to successfully use the functions. More information can be found here
Browser
var fileElement = document.getElementById("upload");
var fileName = fileElement.files[0].name;
var fr = new FileReader();
fr.onload = function(){
var fileData = new Uint8Array(this.result);
dynamicsWebApi.uploadFile({
collection: 'dwa_filestorages',
key: '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001',
fieldName: 'dwa_file',
fileName: fileName,
data: fileData
}).then(function(){
//success
}).catch (function (error) {
//catch error here
});
}
fr.readAsArrayBuffer(fileElement.files[0]);
Node.JS
var fs = require('fs');
var filename = 'logo.png';
fs.readFile(filename, (err, data) => {
dynamicsWebApi.uploadFile({
collection: 'dwa_filestorages',
key: '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001',
fieldName: 'dwa_file',
fileName: filename
data: data,
}).then(function() {
//success
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
});
});
dynamicsWebApi.downloadFile({
collection: 'dwa_filestorages',
key: '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001',
fieldName: 'dwa_file'
}).then(function(result){
//Uint8Array for browser and Buffer for Node.js
var fileBinary = result.data;
var fileName = result.fileName;
var fileSize = result.fileSize;
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
dynamicsWebApi.deleteRequest({
collection: 'dwa_filestorages',
key: '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001',
fieldName: 'dwa_file'
}).then(function(result){
//success
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
Starting from version 1.3.0 it became easier to access formatted values for properties and lookup data in response objects. DynamicsWebApi automatically creates aliases for each property that contains a formatted value or lookup data. For example:
//before v.1.3.0 a formatted value for account.donotpostalmail field could be accessed as following:
var doNotPostEmailFormatted = response['donotpostalmail@OData.Community.Display.V1.FormattedValue'];
//starting with v.1.3.0 it can be simplified
doNotPostEmailFormatted = response.donotpostalmail_Formatted;
//same for lookup data
//before v.1.3.0
var customerName = response['_customerid_value@OData.Community.Display.V1.FormattedValue'];
var customerEntityLogicalName = response['_customerid_value@Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.lookuplogicalname'];
var customerNavigationProperty = response['_customerid_value@Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.associatednavigationproperty'];
//starting with v.1.3.0
customerName = response._customerid_value_Formatted;
customerEntityLogicalName = response._customerid_value_LogicalName;
customerNavigationProperty = response._customerid_value_NavigationProperty;
If you still want to use old properties you can do so, they are not removed from the response, so it does not break your existing functionality.
As you have already noticed formatted and lookup data values are accesed by adding a particular suffix to a property name, the following table summarizes it.
|OData Annotation
|Property Suffix
@OData.Community.Display.V1.FormattedValue
_Formatted
@Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.lookuplogicalname
_LogicalName
@Microsoft.Dynamics.CRM.associatednavigationproperty
_NavigationProperty
Starting from version 1.3.4, you can use alternate keys to Update, Upsert, Retrieve and Delete records. More Info
var alternateKey = "key='keyValue'";
//or var alternateKey = "key='keyValue',anotherKey='keyValue2'";
//perform a retrieve operaion
dynamicsWebApi.retrieve(alternateKey, "leads", ["fullname", "subject"]).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record here
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
Please use
key instead of
id for all requests that you make using DynamicsWebApi starting from
v.1.3.4.
Please note, that
id field is not removed from the library, so all your existing scripts will work without any issue.
var request = {
key: "alternateKey='keyValue'",
collection: 'leads',
select: ['fullname', 'subject']
};
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRequest(request).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record
})
.catch(function (error) {
//if the record has not been found the error will be thrown
});
key can be used as a primary key (id):
var request = {
key: '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001',
collection: 'leads',
select: ['fullname', 'subject']
};
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRequest(request).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record
})
.catch(function (error) {
//if the record has not been found the error will be thrown
});
Starting from version 1.4.0, it is possible to make requests using Entity Logical Names (for example:
account, instead of
accounts).
There's a small perfomance impact when this feature is used outside CRM/D365 Web Resources: DynamicsWebApi makes a request to
Entity Metadata and retrieves LogicalCollectionName and LogicalName for all entities during the first call to Web Api on the page.
To enable this feature set
useEntityNames: true in DynamicsWebApi config.
var dynamicsWebApi = new DynamicsWebApi({ useEntityNames: true });
//make request using entity names
dynamicsWebApi.retrieve(leadId, 'lead', ['fullname', 'subject']).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record here
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
//this will also work in request functions, even though the name of the property is a collection
var request = {
collection: 'lead',
key: leadId,
select: ['fullname', 'subject']
};
dynamicsWebApi.retrieveRequest(request).then(function (record) {
//do something with a record here
})
.catch(function (error) {
//catch an error
});
This feature also applies when you set a navigation property and provide an entity name in the value:
var account = {
name: 'account name',
'primarycontactid@odata.bind': 'contact(00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000001)'
}
dynamicsWebApi.create(account, 'account').then(function(accountId)){
//newly created accountId
}).catch(function (error) {
//catch error here
});
In the example above, entity names will be replaced with collection names:
contact with
contacts,
account with
accounts.
This happens, because DynamicsWebApi automatically checks all properties that end with
@odata.bind or
@odata.id.
Thus, there may be a case when those properties are not used but you still need a collection name instead of an entity name.
Please use the following method to get a collection name from a cached entity metadata:
//IMPORTANT! collectionName will be null if there was no call to Web API prior to that
//this restriction does not apply if DynamicsWebApi used inside CRM/D365
var collectionName = dynamicsWebApi.utility.getCollectionName('account');
Please note, everything said above will happen only if you set
useEntityNames: true in the DynamicsWebApi config.
Node.js Only. Starting from v.1.7.2 DynamicsWebApi supports different types of connections through proxy. To make it possible, I added two dependencies in a
package.json:
http-proxy-agent and https-proxy-agent, based on a type of a protocol, DynamicsWebApi
will use one of those agents.
In order to let DynamicsWebApi know that you are using proxy you have two options:
http_proxy or
https_proxy in your .env file
const dynamicsWebApi = new DynamicsWebApi({
webApiUrl: 'https://myorg.api.crm.dynamics.com/api/data/v9.1/',
onTokenRefresh: acquireToken,
proxy: {
url: 'http://localhost:12345',
//auth is optional, you can also provide authentication in the url
auth: {
username: 'john',
password: 'doe'
}
}
});
TypeScript declaration files
d.ts added with v.1.5.3.
If you are not familiar with declaration files, these files are used to provide TypeScript type information about an API that's written in JavaScript.
You want to consume those from your TypeScript code. Quote
If you are using Node.Js with TypeScript, declarations will be fetched with an NPM package during an installation or an update process.
At the top of a necessary
.ts file add the following:
import * as DynamicsWebApi from "dynamics-web-api";
//for CommonJS:
//import DynamicsWebApi = require("dynamics-web-api");
If you are developing CRM Web Resources with TypeScript, you will need to download a necessary
d.ts file manually from the following folder: types.
As you may have noticed
types folder contains two declaration files:
dynamics-web-api.d.ts (Promises) and
dynamics-web-api-callbacks.d.ts (Callbacks) - download the one that you need.
Do not download both files! Otherwise you will have type declaration conflicts.
In my web resources project I usually put a declaration file under "./types/" folder. For example:
[project root]/
-- src/
-- form_web_resource.ts
-- types/
-- dynamics-web-api/
-- dynamics-web-api-callbacks.d.ts
-- tsconfig.json
Important! Make sure that you include
types folder in your
tsconfig.json:
"include": [
"./src/**/*",
"./types/**/*"
]
Implemented in v.1.2.5
Implemented in v.1.2.8
Implemented in v.1.3.0
Implemented in v.1.3.4
Implemented in v.1.3.4
Implemented in v.1.4.0
Implemented in v.1.4.3
Implemented in v.1.4.6
Implemented in v.1.5.0
d.ts
Added in v.1.5.3.
Content-ID header to reference a request in a Change Set in a batch operation
Added in v.1.5.6.
Added in v.1.5.11.
Added in v1.6.4.
Added in v1.6.10.
Added in v.1.6.12.
Added in v.1.7.0.
Added in v.1.7.1.
Added in v.1.7.2.
v.2.0! Stay tuned!
Many more features to come!
Thank you for your patience and for using DynamcisWebApi!
Please use the following library that implements ES6 Promises: DynamicsWebApi with Promises.
It is highly recommended to use one of the Promise Polyfills (Yaku, ES6 Promise and etc.) if DynamicsWebApi is intended to be used in the browsers.
Please use the following library that implements Callbacks : DynamicsWebApi with Callbacks.
First of all, I would like to thank you for using
DynamicsWebApi library in your Dynamics 365 CE / Common Data Service project, the fact that my project helps someone to achieve their development goals already makes me happy.
And if you would like to contribute to the project you may do it in multiple ways:
DynamicsWebApi and what project you are working on, I will be happy to hear about it.
All contributions are greatly appreciated!