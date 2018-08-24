Demo: http://asross.github.io/dynamic-link/
dynamic-link is an alternative to the
link-to helper that provides more
flexibility for dynamic parameters, including actions and literal hrefs.
To install, run:
ember install dynamic-link
dynamic-link accepts parameters for
route,
action,
model,
models,
queryParams, and
href. It uses these parameters to generate the
<a> tag's
href and determine what happens when it is clicked.
It also supports the html attributes
title,
rel,
target, and
class
either directly or via
className.
This is helpful, for example, when implementing breadcrumbs or navbars, with lists of links that freely mix Ember routes, actions, and literal hrefs:
// .js
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
editMode: false,
currentUser: null,
linkBar: Ember.computed('editMode', 'currentUser', function() {
if (this.get('editMode')) {
return [
{ action: 'cancelEdit', className: 'cancel-link', text: 'Cancel' },
{ action: 'saveChanges', className: 'submit-link', text: 'Done' }
];
} else {
return [{
href: 'https://corporate-site.com',
target: '_blank',
text: 'Home'
}, {
route: this.get('currentUser') ? 'user.edit' : 'sign-in',
model: this.get('currentUser'),
text: this.get('currentUser') ? 'Edit Profile' : 'Sign In',
queryParams: this.get('currentUser') ? null : { foo: 'bar' }
}];
}
})
});
{{!-- .hbs --}}
{{#each linkParams in linkBar}}
{{#dynamic-link params=linkParams}}
{{linkParams.text}}
{{/dynamic-link}}
{{/each}}
This will produce either
<a href='#' class='cancel-link'>Cancel</a>
<a href='#' class='submit-link'>Done</a>
if
editMode is true, or else
<a href='https://corporate-site.com' target='_blank'>Home</a>
<a href='/users/1/edit'>Edit Profile</a>
if
currentUser is present (with an
id of 1), or else
<a href='https://corporate-site.com' target='_blank'>Home</a>
<a href='/sign_in?foo=bar'>Sign In</a>
Clicking a route-based link will transition the route without refreshing the page, while clicking an action link will send actions to its parent. Literal links will work normally.
Click events will bubble up by default, but if you want to disable this, you
can pass
false for
bubbles or
params.bubbles.
Note that in addition to being able to pass all of these parameters in via the
params object, you can also pass them in directly:
{{dynamic-link route=someRoute model=someModel queryParams=someQueryParams}}
If any of the parameters are falsey, they will be ignored.
You can use
dynamic-link with multiple dynamic segments by passing in an
array of models and/or ids to
model or
params.model. For example,
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
commentLinkParams: Ember.computed('photo.comment', function() {
if (this.get('photo.comment')) {
return {
route: 'photo.comment.edit',
model: [this.get('photo'), this.get('photo.comment')],
text: 'Edit Comment'
};
} else {
return {
route: 'photo.comments.new',
model: this.get('photo'),
text: 'Add Comment'
};
}
});
});
{{#dynamic-link params=commentLinkParams}}
{{commentLinkParams.text}}
{{/dynamic-link}}
might produce
<a href="/photos/1/comments/2/edit">Edit Comment</a>
or just
<a href="/photos/1/comments/new">Add Comment</a>
Route-based
dynamic-links have basic support for automatically adding the
'active' class to the
<a> tag if their parameters match the current route.
You can customize the class name by passing a string to
activeClass or
params.activeClass, and you can also set a default for all
dynamic-links by
reopening the component and overriding
defaultActiveClass.
If you don't wish to apply any class at all, you can pass
activeClass=false
to a particular link or set
defaultActiveClass: false on the component.
If you want to customize how
dynamic-link decides when the active class
should be added, you can pass a property to
activeWhen/
params.activeWhen:
{{#dynamic-link activeWhen=sortDescending activeClass='highlight' action=makeSortAscending}}
Sort ascending
{{/dynamic-link}}
git clone git@github.com:asross/dynamic-link.git
npm install && bower install
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.