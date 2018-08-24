Demo: http://asross.github.io/dynamic-link/

dynamic-link is an alternative to the link-to helper that provides more flexibility for dynamic parameters, including actions and literal hrefs.

Installation

To install, run:

ember install dynamic-link

Usage

dynamic-link accepts parameters for route , action , model , models , queryParams , and href . It uses these parameters to generate the <a> tag's href and determine what happens when it is clicked.

It also supports the html attributes title , rel , target , and class either directly or via className .

This is helpful, for example, when implementing breadcrumbs or navbars, with lists of links that freely mix Ember routes, actions, and literal hrefs:

export default Ember.Controller.extend({ editMode : false , currentUser : null , linkBar : Ember.computed( 'editMode' , 'currentUser' , function ( ) { if ( this .get( 'editMode' )) { return [ { action : 'cancelEdit' , className : 'cancel-link' , text : 'Cancel' }, { action : 'saveChanges' , className : 'submit-link' , text : 'Done' } ]; } else { return [{ href : 'https://corporate-site.com' , target : '_blank' , text : 'Home' }, { route : this .get( 'currentUser' ) ? 'user.edit' : 'sign-in' , model : this .get( 'currentUser' ), text : this .get( 'currentUser' ) ? 'Edit Profile' : 'Sign In' , queryParams : this .get( 'currentUser' ) ? null : { foo : 'bar' } }]; } }) });

{{# each linkParams in linkBar}} {{# dynamic -link params=linkParams}} {{linkParams.text}} {{/ dynamic -link}} {{/ each }}

This will produce either

< a href = '#' class = 'cancel-link' > Cancel </ a > < a href = '#' class = 'submit-link' > Done </ a >

if editMode is true, or else

< a href = 'https://corporate-site.com' target = '_blank' > Home </ a > < a href = '/users/1/edit' > Edit Profile </ a >

if currentUser is present (with an id of 1), or else

< a href = 'https://corporate-site.com' target = '_blank' > Home </ a > < a href = '/sign_in?foo=bar' > Sign In </ a >

Clicking a route-based link will transition the route without refreshing the page, while clicking an action link will send actions to its parent. Literal links will work normally.

Click events will bubble up by default, but if you want to disable this, you can pass false for bubbles or params.bubbles .

Passing Params Directly

Note that in addition to being able to pass all of these parameters in via the params object, you can also pass them in directly:

{{dynamic-link route=someRoute model=someModel queryParams=someQueryParams}}

If any of the parameters are falsey, they will be ignored.

Multiple Dynamic Segments

You can use dynamic-link with multiple dynamic segments by passing in an array of models and/or ids to model or params.model . For example,

export default Ember.Controller.extend({ commentLinkParams : Ember.computed( 'photo.comment' , function ( ) { if ( this .get( 'photo.comment' )) { return { route : 'photo.comment.edit' , model : [ this .get( 'photo' ), this .get( 'photo.comment' )], text : 'Edit Comment' }; } else { return { route : 'photo.comments.new' , model : this .get( 'photo' ), text : 'Add Comment' }; } }); });

{{# dynamic -link params=commentLinkParams}} {{commentLinkParams.text}} {{/ dynamic -link}}

might produce

< a href = "/photos/1/comments/2/edit" > Edit Comment </ a >

or just

< a href = "/photos/1/comments/new" > Add Comment </ a >

Active Class

Route-based dynamic-link s have basic support for automatically adding the 'active' class to the <a> tag if their parameters match the current route. You can customize the class name by passing a string to activeClass or params.activeClass , and you can also set a default for all dynamic-link s by reopening the component and overriding defaultActiveClass .

If you don't wish to apply any class at all, you can pass activeClass=false to a particular link or set defaultActiveClass: false on the component.

If you want to customize how dynamic-link decides when the active class should be added, you can pass a property to activeWhen / params.activeWhen :

{{# dynamic -link activeWhen=sortDescending activeClass='highlight' action=makeSortAscending}} Sort ascending {{/ dynamic -link}}

Running Tests

git clone git@github.com:asross/dynamic-link.git

npm install && bower install

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.