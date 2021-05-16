How to Setup: Dynamic handlebars html pdf to create dynamic content html to pdf.

Installation

npm install dynamic-html-pdf --save

Create template.html

< html > < head > Dynamic HTML to PDF </ head > < body > < h1 > Hi {{users.0.name}} </ h1 > < div > template {{# ifCond 'v1' 'v2'}} {{v1}} is equals to {{v2}} {{ else }} Variables are not similar {{/ ifCond }} </ div > </ body > </ html >

Feel free to use handlebar syntax: Handlebar builtin helpers

For example:

< ul > {{# each users}} < li > Name: {{this.name}} </ li > < li > Age: {{this.age}} </ li > < li > DOB: {{this.dob}} </ li > {{/ each }} </ ul >

For example: Register helper inside js file:

var pdf = require ( 'dynamic-html-pdf' ); pdf.registerHelper( 'ifCond' , function ( v1, v2, options ) { if (v1 === v2) { return options.fn( this ); } return options.inverse( this ); })

Utilize registered helper inside handlebar template:

{{# ifCond v1 v2}} {{v1}} is equals to {{v2}} {{ else }} Variables are not similar {{/ ifCond }}

How to use Dynamic HTML to PDF