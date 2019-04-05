Dynamically get your dependencies from a cdn rather than bundling them in your app

Install

$ npm install --save-dev dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin module - to -cdn

Compatibility with webpack

If you are using webpack --version <= 3 then you should be installing with the following command.

$ npm install --save-dev dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin@ 3.4 . 1 module - to -cdn

Usage with HtmlWebpackPlugin

webpack.config.js



const path = require ( 'path' ); const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin = require ( 'dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : { 'app.js' : './src/app.js' }, output : { path.resolve(__dirname, './build' ), }, plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin() ] }

app.js



import React from 'react' ; import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom' ;

webpack --mode=production will generate:

[ function ( module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__ ) { module .exports = React; }), ( function ( module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__ ) { module .exports = ReactRouterDOM; }), ( function ( module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__ ) { var react = __webpack_require__( 0 ); var reactRouterDOM = __webpack_require__( 1 ); })]

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Webpack App </ title > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/react@15.5.3/dist/react.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/react-router-dom@4.1.1/umd/react-router-dom.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "build/app.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Usage with ManifestPlugin

webpack.config.js



const path = require ( 'path' ); const ManifestPlugin = require ( 'webpack-manifest-plugin' ); const DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin = require ( 'dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : { 'app' : './src/app.js' }, output : { path.resolve(__dirname, './build' ), }, plugins : [ new ManifestPlugin({ fileName : 'manifest.json' }), new DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin() ] }

app.js



import React from 'react' ; import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom' ;

webpack --mode=production will generate:

[ function ( module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__ ) { module .exports = React; }), ( function ( module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__ ) { module .exports = ReactRouterDOM; }), ( function ( module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__ ) { var react = __webpack_require__( 0 ); var reactRouterDOM = __webpack_require__( 1 ); })]

{ "app.js" : "app.js" , "react.js" : "https://unpkg.com/react@15.5.3/dist/react.min.js" , "react-router-dom.js" : "https://unpkg.com/react-router-dom@4.1.1/umd/react-router-dom.min.js" }

API

webpack.config.js



const DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin = require ( 'dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { mode : 'production' , plugins : [ new DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin(options) ] }

Type: boolean

Default: false

Useful when working offline, will fallback to webpack normal behaviour

Type: string

Default: mode

Values: development , production

Determine if it should load the development or the production version of modules

Type: Array<string> Default: null

List the only modules that should be served by the cdn

Type: Array<string> Default: []

List the modules that will always be bundled (not be served by the cdn)

Type: boolean

Default: false

Log whether the library is being served by the cdn or is bundled

Type: string , function

Default: 'module-to-cdn'

Allow you to define a custom module resolver, it can either be a function or an npm module. The resolver should return (or resolve as a Promise) either null or an object with the keys: name , var , url , version .

