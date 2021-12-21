A simple plugin to dynamic change ant-design theme whether less or css.
English | 简体中文
After gzip: 42.7kB
This project was initially targeted at 'ant-design', that means it's used in the React project. However, the core style was also applicable to 'ant-design-vue' || 'ant-design-angular'. In addition, for the convenience of one-key and auto use, the color-picker was also packaged into the project, resulting in too large a volume of the project. Aiming at this problem, I develope a new minor version —— mini-dynamic-antd-theme.
|Chrome 39.0+ ✔
|Edge 12.0+ ✔
|Firefox 30.0+ ✔
|IE 11+ ✔
|Safari 9.1+ ✔
npm install dynamic-antd-theme or
yarn add dynamic-antd-theme
The best usage of the dynamic-antd-theme is in the common compnent (Layout/Header etc...) of your application.
// Layout.js
...
import DynamicAntdTheme from 'dynamic-antd-theme';
...
<div className='theme-container'>
<span>Change antd theme: </span>
<DynamicAntdTheme />
</div>
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|primaryColor
|String
|#1890d5
|your antd initial @primary-color
|storageName
|String
|custom-antd-primary-color
|the name that is saved in the localStorage
|style
|Object
|null
|you can custom the component style simply
|placement
|String
|bottomRight
|change the color-picker position,
bottom, bottomRight, right, topRight, top, topLeft, left, bottomLeft
|themeChangeCallback
|Func
|null
|you can do something use themeColor when themeColor changed.
|customCss
|String
|''
|you can define custom css effect any element.
You can do this using the following four variables（just like scss）：
const customCss = `
.ant-btn {
font-family: fantasy;
}
.custom-title {
color: $primary-color;
}
.custom-title:hover {
color: $primary-hover-color;
cursor: pointer;
}
#custom-id {
color: $primary-shadow-color;
}
`;
|export
|Description
|default
|The component
|changeAntdTheme
param: (color, options), change the antd theme. The options specific attributes are as follows： -
storageName: This can be configured to set storageName when not using picker . -
customCss: custom Css
<DynamicAntdTheme primaryColor='#77dd66' />
<DynamicAntdTheme storageName='my-custom-define-color' />
<DynamicAntdTheme style={{ display: 'margin: 10px' }} />
function themeChangeCallback (color) {
document.getElementById('my-header-bar').style.backgroundColor = color;
}
<DynamicAntdTheme themeChangeCallback={this.themeChangeCallback} />
// define custom css
const customCss = `
.ant-btn {
font-family: fantasy;
}
.custom-title {
color: $primary-color;
}
.custom-title:hover {
color: $primary-hover-color;
cursor: pointer;
}
#custom-id {
color: $primary-shadow-color;
}
`;
<DynamicAntdTheme
customCss={customCss}
/>
The effects as flow:
If u don't need the
color-picker，mini-dynamic-antd-theme is more suitable for you.
import { generateThemeColor, changeAntdTheme } from 'dynamic-antd-theme';
...
<Button
onClick={
() => {
const color = 'blue';
changeAntdTheme(color);
}
}
>Change Theme</Button>
This solution is easy to use, so it is prone to problems. We hope you can give us timely feedback. For example, if there is a problem with any component, we will fix the updated version as soon as possible.
The antd version is higher than v3.19.0 you can also use it, if have some problems remember give me an issue.
border-color,
border-radius, etc.
If you're interested in this repository, Fork/PR/Issue all are welcome.