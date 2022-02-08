dynalite

An implementation of Amazon's DynamoDB built on LevelDB (well, @rvagg's awesome LevelUP to be precise) for fast in-memory or persistent usage.

This project aims to match the live DynamoDB instances as closely as possible (and is tested against them in various regions), including all limits and error messages.

What about Amazon's DynamoDB Local?

This project was created before DynamoDB Local existed, and when it did, it differed a lot from the live instances in ways that caused my company issues. Since then it's had a lot more development and resources thrown at it, and is probably more up-to-date than dynalite is. I'd recommend using it over dynalite if you don't mind the overhead of starting the JVM (or docker) each time. If you need a fast in-memory option that you can start up in milliseconds, then dynalite might be more suitable for you.

Example

$ dynalite -- help Usage: dynalite [--port <port>] [--path <path>] [options] A DynamoDB http server, optionally backed by LevelDB Options: -- help Display this help message and exit --port <port> The port to listen on (default: 4567) --path <path> The path to use for the LevelDB store ( in -memory by default) --ssl Enable SSL for the web server (default: false ) --createTableMs <ms> Amount of time tables stay in CREATING state (default: 500) --deleteTableMs <ms> Amount of time tables stay in DELETING state (default: 500) --updateTableMs <ms> Amount of time tables stay in UPDATING state (default: 500) --maxItemSizeKb <kb> Maximum item size (default: 400) Report bugs at github.com/mhart/dynalite/issues

Or programmatically:

var dynalite = require ( 'dynalite' ) var dynaliteServer = dynalite({ path : './mydb' , createTableMs : 50 }) dynaliteServer.listen( 4567 , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'Dynalite started on port 4567' ) })

Once running, here's how you use the AWS SDK to connect (after configuring the SDK):

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ) var dynamo = new AWS.DynamoDB({ endpoint : 'http://localhost:4567' }) dynamo.listTables( console .log.bind( console ))

Installation

With npm, to install the CLI:

npm install -g dynalite

Or to install for development/testing in your project:

npm install -D dynalite

TODO