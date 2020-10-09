This module works on Mac, Linux, and Windows.
gyp build needed
Microsoft Visual Studio needed.
gcc or
c++ build needed
yarn add dymojs
or if you are stuck in the old school
npm i dymojs
const Dymo = require('dymojs'),
dymo = new Dymo();
dymo.print('DYMO LabelWriter 450', labelXml);
render a label preview
dymo.renderLabel(labelXml).then(imageData => {
// returns imageData as base64 encoded png.
// use <img src="data:image/png;base64,${imageData}"/>
// or require("fs").writeFile("out.png", imageData, 'base64', function(err) {...});
});
Open the free
DYMO Label software and design a label. When you have designed one save it. The file it saves is an XML document like the one below. Simply pass that XML or (hint hint) a version of that XML that you did some string replacement on to the print function with a printer name and you are printing labels.
This example will print TEST123 on a shipping size label (2 1/8" x 4") to a printer named 'DYMO LabelWriter 450'.
const Dymo = require('dymojs'),
dymo = new Dymo();
dymo.print('DYMO LabelWriter 450', labelXml);
var labelXml = `
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<DieCutLabel Version="8.0" Units="twips">
<PaperOrientation>Landscape</PaperOrientation>
<Id>LargeShipping</Id>
<PaperName>30256 Shipping</PaperName>
<DrawCommands>
<RoundRectangle X="0" Y="0" Width="3331" Height="5715" Rx="270" Ry="270"/>
</DrawCommands>
<ObjectInfo>
<TextObject>
<Name>TEXT</Name>
<ForeColor Alpha="255" Red="0" Green="0" Blue="0"/>
<BackColor Alpha="0" Red="255" Green="255" Blue="255"/>
<LinkedObjectName></LinkedObjectName>
<Rotation>Rotation0</Rotation>
<IsMirrored>False</IsMirrored>
<IsVariable>False</IsVariable>
<HorizontalAlignment>Left</HorizontalAlignment>
<VerticalAlignment>Middle</VerticalAlignment>
<TextFitMode>AlwaysFit</TextFitMode>
<UseFullFontHeight>True</UseFullFontHeight>
<Verticalized>False</Verticalized>
<StyledText>
<Element>
<String>T</String>
<Attributes>
<Font Family="Helvetica" Size="13"
Bold="False" Italic="False" Underline="False" Strikeout="False"/>
<ForeColor Alpha="255" Red="0" Green="0" Blue="0"/>
</Attributes>
</Element>
<Element>
<String>EST123</String>
<Attributes>
<Font Family="Helvetica" Size="13"
Bold="False" Italic="False" Underline="False" Strikeout="False"/>
<ForeColor Alpha="255" Red="0" Green="0" Blue="0"/>
</Attributes>
</Element>
</StyledText>
</TextObject>
<Bounds X="335.9998" Y="57.6001" Width="5337.6" Height="3192"/>
</ObjectInfo>
</DieCutLabel>
`;