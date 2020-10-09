openbase logo
A pure javascript library for printing labels on a Dymo Labelwriter printer from the browser or from nodejs.

dymojs

Wicked simple pure javascript cross platform Dymo Labewriter printing module for Node.js with no platform dependencies.

This module works on Mac, Linux, and Windows.

  • no gyp build needed
  • no Microsoft Visual Studio needed.
  • no gcc or c++ build needed

install

yarn add dymojs

or if you are stuck in the old school

npm i dymojs

usage

const Dymo = require('dymojs'),
       dymo = new Dymo();

dymo.print('DYMO LabelWriter 450', labelXml);

render a label preview

dymo.renderLabel(labelXml).then(imageData => {
    // returns imageData as base64 encoded png.
    // use <img src="data:image/png;base64,${imageData}"/>
    // or require("fs").writeFile("out.png", imageData, 'base64', function(err) {...});
});

how do I get the xml for a label?

Open the free DYMO Label software and design a label. When you have designed one save it. The file it saves is an XML document like the one below. Simply pass that XML or (hint hint) a version of that XML that you did some string replacement on to the print function with a printer name and you are printing labels.

working example that prints a test label

This example will print TEST123 on a shipping size label (2 1/8" x 4") to a printer named 'DYMO LabelWriter 450'. 

const Dymo = require('dymojs'),
       dymo = new Dymo();

dymo.print('DYMO LabelWriter 450', labelXml);

var labelXml = `
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<DieCutLabel Version="8.0" Units="twips">
  <PaperOrientation>Landscape</PaperOrientation>
  <Id>LargeShipping</Id>
  <PaperName>30256 Shipping</PaperName>
  <DrawCommands>
    <RoundRectangle X="0" Y="0" Width="3331" Height="5715" Rx="270" Ry="270"/>
  </DrawCommands>
  <ObjectInfo>
    <TextObject>
      <Name>TEXT</Name>
      <ForeColor Alpha="255" Red="0" Green="0" Blue="0"/>
      <BackColor Alpha="0" Red="255" Green="255" Blue="255"/>
      <LinkedObjectName></LinkedObjectName>
      <Rotation>Rotation0</Rotation>
      <IsMirrored>False</IsMirrored>
      <IsVariable>False</IsVariable>
      <HorizontalAlignment>Left</HorizontalAlignment>
      <VerticalAlignment>Middle</VerticalAlignment>
      <TextFitMode>AlwaysFit</TextFitMode>
      <UseFullFontHeight>True</UseFullFontHeight>
      <Verticalized>False</Verticalized>
      <StyledText>
        <Element>
          <String>T</String>
          <Attributes>
            <Font Family="Helvetica" Size="13" 
                Bold="False" Italic="False" Underline="False" Strikeout="False"/>
            <ForeColor Alpha="255" Red="0" Green="0" Blue="0"/>
          </Attributes>
        </Element>
        <Element>
          <String>EST123</String>
          <Attributes>
            <Font Family="Helvetica" Size="13" 
                Bold="False" Italic="False" Underline="False" Strikeout="False"/>
            <ForeColor Alpha="255" Red="0" Green="0" Blue="0"/>
          </Attributes>
        </Element>
      </StyledText>
    </TextObject>
    <Bounds X="335.9998" Y="57.6001" Width="5337.6" Height="3192"/>
  </ObjectInfo>
</DieCutLabel>
`;

