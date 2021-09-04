The dygraphs JavaScript library produces interactive, zoomable charts of time series:
Learn more about it at dygraphs.com.
Get help with dygraphs by browsing the on Stack Overflow (preferred) and Google Groups.
<html>
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="dygraph.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dygraph.css" />
</head>
<body>
<div id="graphdiv"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
g = new Dygraph(
document.getElementById("graphdiv"), // containing div
"Date,Temperature\n" + // the data series
"2008-05-07,75\n" +
"2008-05-08,70\n" +
"2008-05-09,80\n",
{ } // the options
);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Learn more by reading the tutorial and seeing demonstrations of what
dygraphs can do in the gallery. You can get
dygraph.js and
dygraph.css
from cdnjs or from NPM (see below).
Get dygraphs from NPM:
npm install dygraphs
You'll find pre-built JS & CSS files in
node_modules/dygraphs/dist. If you're
using a module bundler like browserify or webpack, you can import dygraphs:
import Dygraph from 'dygraphs';
// or: const Dygraph = require('dygraphs');
const g = new Dygraph('graphdiv', data, { /* options */ });
Check out the dygraphs-es6 repo for a fully-worked example.
To get going, clone the repo and run:
npm install
npm run build
Then open
tests/demo.html in your browser.
Read more about the dygraphs development process in the developer guide.
dygraphs is available under the MIT license, included in LICENSE.txt.