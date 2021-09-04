openbase logo
Readme

Build Status Coverage Status

dygraphs JavaScript charting library

The dygraphs JavaScript library produces interactive, zoomable charts of time series:

Learn more about it at dygraphs.com.

Get help with dygraphs by browsing the on Stack Overflow (preferred) and Google Groups.

Features

Minimal Example

<html>
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="dygraph.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dygraph.css" />
</head>
<body>
<div id="graphdiv"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
  g = new Dygraph(
        document.getElementById("graphdiv"),  // containing div
        "Date,Temperature\n" +                // the data series
        "2008-05-07,75\n" +
        "2008-05-08,70\n" +
        "2008-05-09,80\n",
        { }                                   // the options
      );
</script>
</body>
</html>

Learn more by reading the tutorial and seeing demonstrations of what dygraphs can do in the gallery. You can get dygraph.js and dygraph.css from cdnjs or from NPM (see below).

Usage with a module loader

Get dygraphs from NPM:

npm install dygraphs

You'll find pre-built JS & CSS files in node_modules/dygraphs/dist. If you're using a module bundler like browserify or webpack, you can import dygraphs:

import Dygraph from 'dygraphs';
// or: const Dygraph = require('dygraphs');

const g = new Dygraph('graphdiv', data, { /* options */ });

Check out the dygraphs-es6 repo for a fully-worked example.

Development

To get going, clone the repo and run:

npm install
npm run build

Then open tests/demo.html in your browser.

Read more about the dygraphs development process in the developer guide.

License(s)

dygraphs is available under the MIT license, included in LICENSE.txt.

