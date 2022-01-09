Dxf Parser is a javascript parser for dxf files. It reads dxf files into one large javascript object with readable properties and a more logical structure.

Also, keep an eye on three-dxf, a browser module for rendering the output of Dxf-Parser in the browser.

Install

npm install dxf-parser

Browsers -- As of 0.1.3 standalone browserify version is in the dist/ folder. Copy it out of the install directory or just download it from the GitHub repo directly. We may evetually publish this to bower, but the build environment needs a little work first.

Usage

import parse, { DxfParser } from 'dxf-parser' ; const fileText = ...; const parser = new DxfParser(); try { const dxf = parser.parseSync(fileText); } catch (err) { return console .error(err.stack); }

or

import parse from 'dxf-parser' ; const fileText = ...; try { const dxf = parse(fileText); } catch (err) { return console .error(err.stack); }

See the wiki Example Output page to get an idea of what the results look like.

Run Samples

node.js

npm install npm run build node samples/node/parseSync node samples/node/parseStream

browser - the three-dxf repo has a sample for viewing dxf cad in the browser

What's Supported

Support

Header

Most 2D entities

Layers

LType table

Block table and inserts

VPort table

Text and some MTEXT

Some XData

Does not yet support

3DSolids

All types of Leaders

other less common objects and entities.

Contributing

See the wiki for info on contributing

Run Tests