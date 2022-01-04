DX Scanner is an open source CLI tool that allows you to “measure” Developer Experience directly based on your source code. DX Scanner recommends practices that can help you with improving your product development. You can fix some problems automatically with just one command.
|Language
|Supported
|JavaScript/TypeScript
|✅
|Java/Kotlin
|✅
|Python
|✅
|Go
|✅
|PHP
|✅
|Ruby
|✅
|Rust
|✅
|C++
|🚧
|C#
|🚧
|Android
|🚧
|Swift
|🚧
Sure you can use
GitHub. You can also use
GitLab and
Bitbucket no matter if it is public or private repo!
examples:
dx-scanner run https://github.com/DXHeroes/dx-scanner
dx-scanner run https://gitlab.com/ubon-refer/smart-refer-api
dx-scanner run https://bitbucket.org/maras333/node-api-with-ts
with NPM
npm install -g dx-scanner
with Yarn
yarn global add dx-scanner
dx-scanner run [path] [options]
Example:
dx-scanner run https://github.com/DXHeroes/dx-scanner
Usage: dx-scanner [command] [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-l --log Write a debug and dxs output log to ./dxscanner.log
-h, --help display help for command
Commands:
run [options] [path] Scan your project for possible DX recommendations
init Initialize DX Scanner configuration
practices [options] List all practices id with name and impact
help [command] display help for command
Aliases:
dxs
dxscanner
dx-scanner run
Usage: dx-scanner run [path] [options]
Scan your project for possible DX recommendations
Options:
-a --authorization <authorization> credentials to the repository (in format "token" or "username:token"; can be set as ENV variable DXSCANNER_GIT_SERVICE_TOKEN)
-t --apiToken <apiToken> credentials to DX Scanner, can be set as ENV variable DXSCANNER_API_TOKEN
--apiUrl <apiUrl> URL of DX Scanner API, can be set as ENV variable DXSCANNER_API_URL (default: https://provider.dxscanner.io/api/v1)
--ci CI mode (default: false)
-d --details print details in reports
--fail <impact> exits process with code 1 for any non-practicing condition of given level (high|medium|small|hint|off|all) (default: "off")
--fix tries to fix problems automatically (default: false)
--fixPattern <pattern> fix only rules with IDs matching the regex
-j --json print report in JSON (default: false)
--html [path] save report in HTML file (default: false, default path: ./report.html)
-r --recursive scan all components recursively in all sub folders (default: false)
--no-recursive disable recursive scan in CI mode
-h, --help output usage information
Examples:
dx-scanner run
dx-scanner run ./ --fail=high
dx-scanner run github.com/DXHeroes/dx-scanner
Fix problems detected by DX Scanner automatically.
dx-scanner run [PATH] --fix
This will try to fix all fixable practices which are not being practices yet. If you want to omit a practice from automatic fixing, you can do it in the configuration file (see below).
You can also specify
fixPattern flag to fix only a subset of fixable practices.
dx-scanner run [PATH] --fix --fixPattern=lint
Please note, that
fixPattern flag overrides
fix settings from configuration file. Therefore practices omitted from fixing by configuration file, but included through
fixPattern will be fixed.
Add
dxscannerrc.* config file to change default configuration settings. It can be a
.json,
.yml, or even a dotfile!
You can also run
dx-scanner init to initialize config automatically.
You can switch off practices that you do not want to scan, change their impact level, and even override their default values. To do so, refer to the id of the practice and specify your configuration.
|Practice
|Impact
|Language Independent
|JavaScript/TypeScript
|Java/Kotlin
|Python
|PHP
|Create a Readme File
|high
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Create a Changelog File
|high
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Create a License File
|medium
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Create a Lockfile
|high
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Create a .gitignore
|high
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Write in Typescript
|medium
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Set .gitignore Correctly
|high
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Set Readme File Correctly
|high
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Use Continuous Integration
|high
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Use Docker
|small
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Use .editorconfig
|small
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Format your code automatically
|small
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Use a Linter
|medium
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|ESLint Without Errors
|medium
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Use a different linter
|medium
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Use JS Frontend Testing Framework
|medium
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Use JS Frontend Build Tools
|medium
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Use JS Backend Testing Frameworks
|high
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Use a JS Logging Library
|small
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Use Package Management
|high
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Configure Scripts in package.json
|medium
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Update Dependencies of Major Level
|small
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Update Dependencies of Minor and Patch Level
|high
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Do PullRequests
|medium
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Break down large pull requests into smaller ones
|medium
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Solve Pull Requests Continuously
|medium
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Solve Issues Continuously
|medium
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Write Commit Messages by Convention
|small
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Use Mocking Frameworks for Tests
|small
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Use Testing Frameworks
|high
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Use a Java Logging Dependency
|small
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Use Java Class Naming Convention
|small
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Specify Versions of Dependencies
|high
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Store Environment Variables Using .properties Files
|medium
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Use Java Code Styles
|small
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Use Java Logger Configuration Files
|small
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Security vulnerabilities detected
|high
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
Possible impact:
high
medium
small
hint
off
Example
dxscannerrc.json:
{
"practices": {
"JavaScript.GitignoreCorrectlySet": "medium",
"JavaScript.LoggerUsed": "off",
"LanguageIndependent.DoesPullRequests": {
"impact": "small"
},
"JavaScript.ESLintWithoutErrorsPractice": {
"fix": true,
"override": {
"lintFilesPatterns": [".internal/**/*.js", "*.js"],
"ignorePatterns": []
}
},
"LanguageIndependent.ThinPullRequestsPractice": {
"impact": "high",
"override": {
"measurePullRequestCount": 500
}
}
}
}
In order to override the default values of certain practices, specify
override and nest the correct overridable variables.
Example
dxscannerrc.yaml:
---
practices:
JavaScript.GitignoreCorrectlySet: medium
JavaScript.LoggerUsed: 'off'
LanguageIndependent.DoesPullRequests:
impact: small
JavaScript.ESLintWithoutErrorsPractice:
fix: true
override:
lintFilesPatterns: ['.internal/**/*.js', '*.js']
ignorePatterns: []
LanguageIndependent.ThinPullRequestsPractice:
impact: high
override:
measurePullRequestCount: 500
When running DX Scanner with
--ci flag, it runs in CI Mode. In CI Mode, DX SCanner uses
CIReporter for its output and runs recursively by default (i.e. the
--recursive flag is turned on).
If you want to disable recursive scan in CI mode, use the
--no-recursive flag.
Basic example: run DX Scanner on each push to the repo
Create
.github/workflows/main.yml.
name: DX Scanner
on: push
jobs:
dx-scanner:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v1
- name: Runs DX Scanner on the code
uses: DXHeroes/dx-scanner@master
with:
github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
Generate your Github personal token and set it as an encrypted secret named
GITHUB_TOKEN.
The impact of each practice is represented by a specific value. DX Scanner uses these values to calculate the overall DX Score.
high = 100 points
medium = 75 points
small = 50 points
hint = 25 points
The practices you have switched off are not included in the calculation (0 points).
Didn't you find what you expected? Contact us via our public Slack!
Feel free to contribute to our DX Scanner. Please follow the Contribution Guide.
See our public roadmap.
The DX Scanner open source project is licensed under the MIT.
Many thanks to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Prokop Simek
💻 🚧
|
adelkah
💻 🚧
|
Radek Holý
💻
|
Vratislav Kalenda
💻 🤔
|
Petr Vnenk
💻
|
Cuong Nguyen
💻
|
vlasy
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Any kind of contributions are welcome!