What is DX Scanner?

DX Scanner is an open source CLI tool that allows you to “measure” Developer Experience directly based on your source code. DX Scanner recommends practices that can help you with improving your product development. You can fix some problems automatically with just one command.

What language is supported?

Language Supported JavaScript/TypeScript ✅ Java/Kotlin ✅ Python ✅ Go ✅ PHP ✅ Ruby ✅ Rust ✅ C++ 🚧 C# 🚧 Android 🚧 Swift 🚧

Which version control system can you use?

Sure you can use GitHub . You can also use GitLab and Bitbucket no matter if it is public or private repo!

examples:

dx-scanner run https: dx-scanner run https: dx-scanner run https:

Getting Started 🏁

Dependencies

Installation

with NPM npm install -g dx-scanner

with Yarn yarn global add dx-scanner

Usage

dx-scanner run [path] [options]

Example:

dx-scanner run https:

Commands

Usage : dx-scanner [command] [options] Option s: -V, -- version output the version number - l -- log Write a debug and dxs output log to ./dxscanner. log -h, -- help display help for command Command s: run [ options ] [path] Scan your project for possible DX recommendations init Initialize DX Scanner configuration practices [ options ] List all practices id with name and impact help [ command ] display help for command Aliase s: dxs dxscanner

Options for dx-scanner run

Usage : dx-scanner run [path] [options] Scan your project for possible DX recommendations Options: -a --authorization <authorization> credentials to the repository ( in format "token" or "username:token" ; can be set as ENV variable DXSCANNER_GIT_SERVICE_TOKEN) -t --apiToken <apiToken> credentials to DX Scanner, can be set as ENV variable DXSCANNER_API_TOKEN --apiUrl <apiUrl> URL of DX Scanner API, can be set as ENV variable DXSCANNER_API_URL (default: https: -- ci CI mode (default: false) - d --details print details in reports --fail <impact> exits process with code 1 for any non-practicing condition of given level (high|medium|small|hint|off|all) (default: "off" ) --fix tries to fix problems automatically (default: false) --fixPattern <pattern> fix only rules with IDs matching the regex -j --json print report in JSON (default: false) --html [path] save report in HTML file (default: false, default path: ./ report .html) -r --recursive scan all components recursively in all sub folders (default: false) -- no -recursive disable recursive scan in CI mode - h , -- help output usage information Examples: dx-scanner run dx-scanner run ./ --fail=high dx-scanner run github.com/DXHeroes/dx-scanner

Fix problems detected by DX Scanner automatically.

dx-scanner run [ PATH ]

This will try to fix all fixable practices which are not being practices yet. If you want to omit a practice from automatic fixing, you can do it in the configuration file (see below).

You can also specify fixPattern flag to fix only a subset of fixable practices.

dx-scanner run [ PATH ]

Please note, that fixPattern flag overrides fix settings from configuration file. Therefore practices omitted from fixing by configuration file, but included through fixPattern will be fixed.

Configuration ⚙️

Add dxscannerrc.* config file to change default configuration settings. It can be a .json , .yml , or even a dotfile!

You can also run dx-scanner init to initialize config automatically.

Practices

You can switch off practices that you do not want to scan, change their impact level, and even override their default values. To do so, refer to the id of the practice and specify your configuration.

List of All Practices 🔍 Practice Impact Language Independent JavaScript/TypeScript Java/Kotlin Python PHP Create a Readme File high ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Create a Changelog File high ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Create a License File medium ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Create a Lockfile high ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Create a .gitignore high ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Write in Typescript medium ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Set .gitignore Correctly high ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Set Readme File Correctly high ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Use Continuous Integration high ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Use Docker small ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Use .editorconfig small ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Format your code automatically small ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Use a Linter medium ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ESLint Without Errors medium ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Use a different linter medium ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Use JS Frontend Testing Framework medium ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Use JS Frontend Build Tools medium ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Use JS Backend Testing Frameworks high ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Use a JS Logging Library small ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Use Package Management high ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Configure Scripts in package.json medium ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Update Dependencies of Major Level small ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Update Dependencies of Minor and Patch Level high ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Do PullRequests medium ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Break down large pull requests into smaller ones medium ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Solve Pull Requests Continuously medium ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Solve Issues Continuously medium ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Write Commit Messages by Convention small ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Use Mocking Frameworks for Tests small ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Use Testing Frameworks high ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Use a Java Logging Dependency small ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Use Java Class Naming Convention small ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Specify Versions of Dependencies high ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Store Environment Variables Using .properties Files medium ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Use Java Code Styles small ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Use Java Logger Configuration Files small ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Security vulnerabilities detected high ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌

Possible impact:

high medium small hint off

Example dxscannerrc.json :

{ "practices" : { "JavaScript.GitignoreCorrectlySet" : "medium" , "JavaScript.LoggerUsed" : "off" , "LanguageIndependent.DoesPullRequests" : { "impact" : "small" }, "JavaScript.ESLintWithoutErrorsPractice" : { "fix" : true , "override" : { "lintFilesPatterns" : [ ".internal/**/*.js" , "*.js" ], "ignorePatterns" : [] } }, "LanguageIndependent.ThinPullRequestsPractice" : { "impact" : "high" , "override" : { "measurePullRequestCount" : 500 } } } }

In order to override the default values of certain practices, specify override and nest the correct overridable variables.

Example dxscannerrc.yaml :

practices: JavaScript.GitignoreCorrectlySet: medium JavaScript.LoggerUsed: 'off' LanguageIndependent.DoesPullRequests: impact: small JavaScript.ESLintWithoutErrorsPractice: fix: true override: lintFilesPatterns: ['.internal/**/*.js', '*.js' ] ignorePatterns: [] LanguageIndependent.ThinPullRequestsPractice: impact: high override: measurePullRequestCount: 500

CI Mode

When running DX Scanner with --ci flag, it runs in CI Mode. In CI Mode, DX SCanner uses CIReporter for its output and runs recursively by default (i.e. the --recursive flag is turned on).

If you want to disable recursive scan in CI mode, use the --no-recursive flag.

Github CI Action

Basic example: run DX Scanner on each push to the repo

Create .github/workflows/main.yml .

name: DX Scanner on: push jobs: dx-scanner: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v1 - name: Runs DX Scanner on the code uses: DXHeroes/dx-scanner@master with: github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Generate your Github personal token and set it as an encrypted secret named GITHUB_TOKEN .

Score Computation 💯

The impact of each practice is represented by a specific value. DX Scanner uses these values to calculate the overall DX Score.

high = 100 points medium = 75 points small = 50 points hint = 25 points

The practices you have switched off are not included in the calculation (0 points).

Support 🦸‍♀️ 🦸‍♂️

Didn't you find what you expected? Contact us via our public Slack!

Contributing 👩‍💻 👨‍💻

Feel free to contribute to our DX Scanner. Please follow the Contribution Guide.

Roadmap

See our public roadmap.

License 📝

The DX Scanner open source project is licensed under the MIT.

Contributors ✨

Many thanks to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Any kind of contributions are welcome!