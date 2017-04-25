The package is based on npm-base package by Kadira which is really great when you want to prepare Npm package. This one is prepared to be used as a starter point for React components which needs to be published on Npm.
It includes linting with ESLint and testing with Mocha, Enzyme and JSDOM.
Also there is of course ES6 transpilation.
npm install && rm -rf .git && git init and update
package.json with your package name.
npm test or
npm run testonly or
npm run test-watch. You need to write tests in
__tests__ folder. You need at least Node 4 on your machine to run tests.
npm run lint. Fix bugs:
npm run lint-fix. You can adjust your
.eslintrc config file.
dist folder:
npm run prepublish (standard npm hook).
For more information check out this thread: #5
MIT