dck

dx-component-kit-react

by Julian Ćwirko
1.3.1 (see all)

Boilerplate for creating React Npm packages with ES2015

1

GitHub Stars

229

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Boilerplate for creating React Npm packages with ES2015

The package is based on npm-base package by Kadira which is really great when you want to prepare Npm package. This one is prepared to be used as a starter point for React components which needs to be published on Npm.

It includes linting with ESLint and testing with Mocha, Enzyme and JSDOM.

Also there is of course ES6 transpilation.

Usage

  1. Clone this repo
  2. Inside cloned repo run npm install && rm -rf .git && git init and update package.json with your package name.
  3. If you want to run tests: npm test or npm run testonly or npm run test-watch. You need to write tests in __tests__ folder. You need at least Node 4 on your machine to run tests.
  4. If you want to run linting: npm test or npm run lint. Fix bugs: npm run lint-fix. You can adjust your .eslintrc config file.
  5. If you want to run transpilation to ES5 in dist folder: npm run prepublish (standard npm hook).

CSS and preprocessors

For more information check out this thread: #5

Blog post about it:

Also check out

License

MIT

