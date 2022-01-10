DWV (DICOM Web Viewer) is an open source zero footprint medical image viewer library. It uses only javascript and HTML5 technologies, meaning that it can be run on any platform that provides a modern browser (laptop, tablet, phone and even modern TVs). It can load local or remote data in DICOM format (the standard for medical imaging data such as MR, CT, Echo, Mammo, NM...) and provides standard tools for its manipulation such as contrast, zoom, drag, possibility to draw regions on top of the image and imaging filters such as threshold and sharpening.
Try a live demo and read a lot more information on the docs (such as examples, dicom conformance, pacs integrations). You can also check out the wiki.
If you have additional questions, please open an issue.
# get the code
git clone https://github.com/ivmartel/dwv.git
# move to its folder
cd dwv
# install dependencies
yarn install
# launch tests: will open a browser with test pages
yarn run test
# run linting
yarn run lint
# run unit tests with hot reload at localhost:8080
# create release files
yarn run build
# create documentation
yarn run doc
# watch for changes and copy build (to be connected with a demo viewer)
yarn run dev
Using
yarn as the main package manager. Best to use it to install since
the lock file (that contains the exact dependency tree) is a yarn file.
All scripts also work with
npm.
1: Certification refers to official medical software certification that are issued by the FDA or EU Notified Bodies. The sentence here serves as a reminder that the Dicom Web Viewer is not ceritifed, and comes with no warranties (and no possible liability of its authors) as stated in the license. To learn more about standards used in certification, see the wikipedia Medical software page.