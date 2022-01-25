Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK for Scanner and Camera

Cross-platform and cross-browser JavaScript library for web document scanning. Interact with document scanners from Chrome, Firefox and more.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Dynamic Web TWAIN is a cross-platform scanning SDK designed for web document management applications. With just a few lines of JavaScript code, you can develop robust web applications to scan documents, edit images and save them to file systems on Windows, Linux and macOS. You can even use your mobile devices running iOS | iPadOS | Android with the library starting in 17.0!

Supported OSs

Windows

Linux

macOS

Android / iOS (Remote scanner or camera)

Supported CPU Architectures

x86/x64

MIPS64

ARM64

Supported Web Browsers

Firefox

Edge

Chrome

Safari

Online Demo

Interact with document scanners from Chrome, Firefox and more

https://demo.dynamsoft.com/web-twain/

License Key

Installation

Official web site Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK for Windows, Linux, macOS

NPM npm install dwt

A Virtual Scanner

If you do not have a physical scanner to test on Windows, you can install a virtual scanner.

Read more here.

Deployment

Dynamic Web TWAIN relies on the files in the /dist/ folder to work. Make sure to put these files on your server and correctly refer to them by specifying the path with ResourcesPath (relative and absolute paths are both fine).

If you are making use of the CDN jsDelivr, you will still need to host the /dist/ folder somewhere on your server and refer to it by specifying the path with ResourcesPath . This is because file types like .msi are not allowed by this CDN.

Quick Start

Step 1 Create a HTML page and load dynamsoft.webtwain.min.js into your page:

< html > < head > < title > Hello World </ title > < script src = "dist/dynamsoft.webtwain.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Note that a relative path is used. You might want to change it based on where you are putting your code. The best practise is to put all the files on your own server and under the same domain as your web application.

Step 2 Add a script tag and make initial settings:

< html > < head > < title > Hello World </ title > < script src = "dist/dynamsoft.webtwain.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" > Dynamsoft.DWT.ResourcesPath = "dist" ; Dynamsoft.DWT.ProductKey = 't0140cQMAA...' ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

Note that ResourcesPath must be set in order to use the library.

ResourcesPath is a relative path to where you put the directory "/dist/" and all the files in it. If you don't have a valid ProductKey , you can request a trial key to use.

Step 3 Write code to use the package to do a simple document scan

The following code demonstrates the minimum code needed to use the package. Note the addition of HTML elements as well as JavaScript code. For more sophisticated sample or demo, check out the Sample Gallery and our Github Repositories.

< html > < head > < title > Hello World </ title > < script src = "dist/dynamsoft.webtwain.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < input type = "button" value = "Scan" onclick = "AcquireImage();" /> < div id = "dwtcontrolContainer" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > Dynamsoft.DWT.ResourcesPath = "dist" ; Dynamsoft.DWT.ProductKey = 't0140cQMAA...' ; window .onload = function ( ) { Dynamsoft.DWT.Load(); }; var DWObject; function Dynamsoft_OnReady ( ) { DWObject = Dynamsoft.DWT.GetWebTwain( 'dwtcontrolContainer' ); } function AcquireImage ( ) { if (DWObject) { DWObject.SelectSource( function ( ) { DWObject.OpenSource(); DWObject.AcquireImage( { PixelType : Dynamsoft.EnumDWT_PixelType.TWPT_RGB, Resolution : 200 , IfDisableSourceAfterAcquire : true }, function ( ) { console .log( "Successful!" ); }, function ( settings, errCode, errString ) { alert(errString) } ); }, function ( ) { alert( 'SelectSource failed!' ); }); } } </ script > </ body > </ html >

Documentation

Features

Dynamsoft Service for Scanner

Features Windows Linux macOS Supports up to TWAIN specification 2.3 ✔️ ❌ ❌ SANE compatible ❌ ✔️ ❌ Supports up to TWAIN specification 1.9; ICA compatible ❌ ❌ ✔️ Supports capturing document ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Supports editing document ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Optional disk caching mechanism for high volume scanning (thousands of pages) ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Built-In Auto Document Feeder (ADF) and multiple image acquisition ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Offers duplex scanning mode ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Supports blank page detection ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Supports setting up image acquisition parameters (resolution, pixel type, bit depth, brightness, contrast, page size, unit, etc.) ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Provides native and disk file image transfer modes ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Buffered memory transfer mode ✔️ ❌ ❌

More

WebAssembly for Camera

Features Desktop Mobile Document capture ✔️ ✔️ Document edge detection ✔️ ✔️ Document perspective correction ✔️ ✔️ Document post-processing by filters ✔️ ✔️ Front and rear camera switching ✔️ ✔️ Dedicated image and PDF viewer ✔️ ✔️ Built-in ready-to-use UI ✔️ ✔️ SIMD and WebGL acceleration ✔️ ✔️ Multi-Format export and sharing ✔️ ✔️

More

Contact Dynamsoft to resolve any issue you encounter with the library.

License Agreement

https://www.dynamsoft.com/Products/WebTWAIN_License.aspx

Versions

Dynamsoft Service (DynamsoftService.exe, 64bit) v17.2 (build version 1, 7, 2, 1026) Dynamsoft Service Manager (DWASManager_17201026.dll, 64bit) v17.2 (build version 17, 2, 0, 1026) Dynamic Web TWAIN (dwt_17.2.0.1026.dll, 64bit) v17.2 (build version 17, 2, 0, 1026) Dynamsoft PDF Rasterizer (DynamicPdfRx64_11.3.0.1026.dll, 64bit) v17.2 (build version 11, 3, 0, 1026) Dynamsoft OCR Basic Engine (DynamicOCRx64_10.0.0.0618.dll, 64bit) v17.2 (build version 10, 0, 0, 0618) Dynamsoft Barcode Reader (dbrx64_8.6.0.1026.dll, 64bit) v8.6.0 (build version 8, 6, 0, 1026) Dynamsoft Webcam Addon (DynamicWebcamx64_15.0.0.0625.dll, 64bit) v17.2 (build version 15, 0, 0, 0625) Dynamsoft Upload Module (UploadModule_1.7.2.1026.dll, 64bit) v17.2 (build version 1, 7, 2, 1026)

Changelog

Check out the release notes of the Dynamic Web TWAIN library.