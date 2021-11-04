openbase logo
dword

by cloudcmd
13.0.6 (see all)

Web editor based on CodeMirror

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Dword

Web editor based on CodeMirror. Fork of edward.

Web editor based on CodeMirror. Fork of edward.

dword

Features

  • Syntax highlighting based on extension of file for over 90 languages.
  • Built-in emmet (for html files)
  • Drag n drop (drag file from desktop to editor).
  • Configurable options (json/edit.json could be overriden by ~/.dword.json)

Install

npm i dword -g

NPM_INFO

Command line parameters

Usage: dword [filename]

ParameterOperation
-h, --helpdisplay help and exit
-v, --versionoutput version information and exit

Hot keys

KeyOperation
Ctrl + ssave
Ctrl + ffind
Ctrl + hreplace
Ctrl + ggo to line
Ctrl + eevaluate (JavaScript only supported)

API

dword could be used as middleware for express. For this purpuse API could be used.

Server

dword(options)

Middleware of dword. Options could be omitted.

const dword = require('dword');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();

app.use(dword({
    root: '/',              // default
    online: true,           // default
    diff: true,             // default
    zip: true,              // default
    dropbox: false,         // optional
    dropboxToken: 'token',  //  optional
}));

app.listen(31_337);

dword.listen(socket)

Could be used with socket.io to handle editor events with.

const io = require('socket.io');
const socket = io.listen(server);

dword.listen(socket, {
    prefixSocket: '/dword', // optional
    auth: (accept, reject) => (username, password) => { // optional
        accept();
    },
});

Client

Dword uses codemirror on client side, so API is similar. All you need is put minimal html, css, and js into your page.

Minimal html:

<div class="edit" data-name="js-edit"></div>
<script src="/dword/dword.js"></script>

Minimal css:

html, body, .edit {
    height: 100%;
    margin: 0;
}

Minimal js:

dword('[data-name="js-edit"]', (editor) => {
    editor.setValue('hello dword');
    console.log('dword is ready');
});

Client API

dword(selector, callback)
  • selector: string
  • callback: EditorCallback

Initialize new instance

editor.setValue(value)
  • value: string

Set value to editor.

editor.getValue()
  • returns: string

Get value from editor.

Types
interface Editor {
    setValue: (value: string) => void;
    getValue: () => string;
}

type EditorCallback = (editor: Editor) => void;
type Dword = (selector: string, callback: EditorCallback) => void;

For more information you could always look around client/dword.js directory.

License

MIT

