Dword

Web editor based on CodeMirror. Fork of edward.

Features

Syntax highlighting based on extension of file for over 90 languages.

Built-in emmet (for html files)

(for html files) Drag n drop (drag file from desktop to editor).

Configurable options (json/edit.json could be overriden by ~/.dword.json )

Install

npm i dword -g

Command line parameters

Usage: dword [filename]

Parameter Operation -h, --help display help and exit -v, --version output version information and exit

Hot keys

Key Operation Ctrl + s save Ctrl + f find Ctrl + h replace Ctrl + g go to line Ctrl + e evaluate (JavaScript only supported)

API

dword could be used as middleware for express. For this purpuse API could be used.

Server

Middleware of dword . Options could be omitted.

const dword = require ( 'dword' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.use(dword({ root : '/' , online : true , diff : true , zip : true , dropbox : false , dropboxToken : 'token' , })); app.listen( 31 _337);

Could be used with socket.io to handle editor events with.

const io = require ( 'socket.io' ); const socket = io.listen(server); dword.listen(socket, { prefixSocket : '/dword' , auth : ( accept, reject ) => ( username, password ) => { accept(); }, });

Client

Dword uses codemirror on client side, so API is similar. All you need is put minimal html , css , and js into your page.

Minimal html:

< div class = "edit" data-name = "js-edit" > </ div > < script src = "/dword/dword.js" > </ script >

Minimal css:

html , body , .edit { height : 100% ; margin : 0 ; }

Minimal js:

dword( '[data-name="js-edit"]' , (editor) => { editor.setValue( 'hello dword' ); console .log( 'dword is ready' ); });

Client API

selector : string

: callback : EditorCallback

Initialize new instance

value : string

Set value to editor .

returns : string

Get value from editor.

Types

interface Editor { setValue: ( value: string ) => void ; getValue: () => string ; } type EditorCallback = ( editor: Editor ) => void ; type Dword = ( selector: string , callback: EditorCallback ) => void ;

For more information you could always look around client/dword.js directory.

License

MIT