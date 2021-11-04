Web editor based on CodeMirror. Fork of edward.
emmet (for html files)
~/.dword.json)
npm i dword -g
Usage:
dword [filename]
|Parameter
|Operation
-h, --help
|display help and exit
-v, --version
|output version information and exit
|Key
|Operation
Ctrl + s
|save
Ctrl + f
|find
Ctrl + h
|replace
Ctrl + g
|go to line
Ctrl + e
|evaluate (JavaScript only supported)
dword could be used as middleware for express. For this purpuse API could be used.
Middleware of
dword. Options could be omitted.
const dword = require('dword');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
app.use(dword({
root: '/', // default
online: true, // default
diff: true, // default
zip: true, // default
dropbox: false, // optional
dropboxToken: 'token', // optional
}));
app.listen(31_337);
Could be used with socket.io to handle editor events with.
const io = require('socket.io');
const socket = io.listen(server);
dword.listen(socket, {
prefixSocket: '/dword', // optional
auth: (accept, reject) => (username, password) => { // optional
accept();
},
});
Dword uses codemirror on client side, so API is similar.
All you need is put minimal
html,
css, and
js into your page.
Minimal html:
<div class="edit" data-name="js-edit"></div>
<script src="/dword/dword.js"></script>
Minimal css:
html, body, .edit {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
Minimal js:
dword('[data-name="js-edit"]', (editor) => {
editor.setValue('hello dword');
console.log('dword is ready');
});
dword(selector, callback)
selector: string
callback: EditorCallback
Initialize new instance
editor.setValue(value)
value: string
Set value to
editor.
editor.getValue()
returns: string
Get value from editor.
interface Editor {
setValue: (value: string) => void;
getValue: () => string;
}
type EditorCallback = (editor: Editor) => void;
type Dword = (selector: string, callback: EditorCallback) => void;
For more information you could always look around
client/dword.js directory.
MIT