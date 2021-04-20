GitHub | NPM | @jelmerdemaat

Will polyfill the functionality of the download attribute:

↓ ↓ ↓ < a href = "/somefile.pdf" download > Download this (don't navigate to it) </ a >

in IE11, which doesn't support it. This polyfill is small and works fast.

Usage

Install using npm:

npm i -S dwnld-attr-polyfill

And include it in your JavaScript somewhere:

import 'dwnld-attr-polyfill' ;

This polyfill automatically does its work. It will:

Detect if polyfilling is needed (and otherwise won't do anything) Detect on click if it's on a link with the download attribute Prevent their default behaviour Via an XMLHttpRequest , request the resource and create a blob of data Instruct IE11 to download that data using msSaveBlob

Why didn't you just use the word 'download' in the package name?

Because npm doesn't allow that: