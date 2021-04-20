openbase logo
dap

dwnld-attr-polyfill

by Jelmer
1.1.7

Polyfills the a[download] attribute

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.5K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

dwnld-attr-polyfill

GitHub | NPM | @jelmerdemaat

Will polyfill the functionality of the download attribute:

                          ↓ ↓ ↓
<a href="/somefile.pdf" download>
    Download this (don't navigate to it)
</a>

in IE11, which doesn't support it. This polyfill is small and works fast.

Usage

Install using npm:

npm i -S dwnld-attr-polyfill

And include it in your JavaScript somewhere:

import 'dwnld-attr-polyfill';

This polyfill automatically does its work. It will:

  1. Detect if polyfilling is needed (and otherwise won't do anything)
  2. Detect on click if it's on a link with the download attribute
  3. Prevent their default behaviour
  4. Via an XMLHttpRequest, request the resource and create a blob of data
  5. Instruct IE11 to download that data using msSaveBlob

Why didn't you just use the word 'download' in the package name?

Because npm doesn't allow that:

$ npm publish
npm ERR! 400 Bad Request - PUT https://registry.npmjs.org/download-attr-polyfill - That word is not allowed. Please contact support (support@npmjs.com) if you believe you received this in error.

