Will polyfill the functionality of the download attribute:
<a href="/somefile.pdf" download>
Download this (don't navigate to it)
</a>
in IE11, which doesn't support it. This polyfill is small and works fast.
Install using npm:
npm i -S dwnld-attr-polyfill
And include it in your JavaScript somewhere:
import 'dwnld-attr-polyfill';
This polyfill automatically does its work. It will:
download attribute
XMLHttpRequest, request the resource and create a blob of data
msSaveBlob
Because npm doesn't allow that:
$ npm publish
npm ERR! 400 Bad Request - PUT https://registry.npmjs.org/download-attr-polyfill - That word is not allowed. Please contact support (support@npmjs.com) if you believe you received this in error.