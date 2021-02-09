JavaScript Image Manipulation Program
An image processing library for Node written entirely in JavaScript, with zero native dependencies.
Notice of potentially breaking change
As of v0.10.4, core-js is no longer included with jimp or its extensions. If you rely on core-js, install it with either
yarn add core-jsor
npm i core-js
Installation:
npm install --save jimp
API documentation can be found in the main jimp package
🔨 cli - Jimp as a CLI program. Can load and run all plugins
If you want to extend jimp or omit types or functions visit @jimp/custom.
Basically clone, change, test, push and pull request.
Please read the CONTRIBUTING documentation.
Jimp is licensed under the MIT license. Open Sans is licensed under the Apache license
