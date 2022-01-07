openbase logo
Deno Version Manager - Easy way to manage multiple active deno versions.

Readme

Deno Version Manager

English | 简体中文

Installation

You can install it using the installers below, or download a release binary from the releases page.

With Shell:

curl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/dvm/install.sh | sh

With PowerShell:

iwr https://deno.land/x/dvm/install.ps1 -useb | iex

Note: If you use Apple M1, please run cargo install dvm to support aarch64, becouse the Github Actions do not support aarch64.

Usage

➜  ~  dvm --help
Deno Version Manager - Easy way to manage multiple active deno versions.

USAGE:
    dvm <SUBCOMMAND>

OPTIONS:
    -h, --help       Print help information
    -V, --version    Print version information

SUBCOMMANDS:
    completions    Generate shell completions
    help           Print this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)
    info           Show dvm info.
    install        Install deno executable to the given version. [aliases: i, add]
    list           List installed versions, matching a given <version> if provided [aliases: ls, ll, la]
    list-remote    List released versions [aliases: lr, ls-remote]
    uninstall      Uninstall a given version [aliases: un, unlink, rm, remove]
    use            Use a given version

EXAMPLE:
  dvm install 1.3.2     Install v1.3.2 release
  dvm install           Install the latest available version
  dvm use 1.0.0         Use v1.0.0 release

NOTE:
  To remove, delete, or uninstall dvm - just remove the `$DVM_DIR` folder (usually `~/.dvm`)

Verify installation

To verify that dvm has been installed, do:

dvm -V

which should output dvm's version if the installation was successful.

Initialisation

Calling dvm will creates an ~/.dvm/ directory if it doesn't exist, and all installed versions of deno will put into ~/.dvm.

➜  ~  dvm
Creating /Users/justjavac/.dvm

.dvmrc

You can create a .dvmrc file containing a deno version number in the project root directory. Afterwards, dvm use, dvm install will use the version specified in the .dvmrc file if no version is supplied on the command line.

For example, to make dvm default to the 1.17.0 release for the current directory:

echo "1.17.0" > .dvmrc

Then when you run dvm:

$ dvm use
Found '.dvmrc' with version <1.17.0>
Now using deno 1.17.0

Example

Listing versions

List all installed versions:

➜  ~  dvm list
 * 0.1.0
   0.1.1
   0.1.2

The version with a asterisk(*) means that this version is the version currently in use.

Switching version

➜  ~  dvm use 1.1.0
now use deno 1.1.0
➜  ~  dvm use 1.2.0
deno v1.2.0 is not installed. Use `dvm install 1.2.0` to install it first.

Compatibility

Known Issues

unzip is required

The program unzip is a requirement for the Shell installer.

$ curl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/dvm/install.sh | sh
Error: unzip is required to install dvm (see: https://github.com/justjavac/dvm#unzip-is-required).

When does this issue occur?

During the install.sh process, unzip is used to extract the zip archive.

How can this issue be fixed?

You can install unzip via brew install unzip on MacOS or apt-get install unzip -y on Linux(Ubuntu,Debian,Deepin).

License

Deno Version Manager(dvm) is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.

