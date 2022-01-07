English | 简体中文
Easy way to manage multiple active deno versions.
You can install it using the installers below, or download a release binary from the releases page.
With Shell:
curl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/dvm/install.sh | sh
With PowerShell:
iwr https://deno.land/x/dvm/install.ps1 -useb | iex
Note: If you use Apple M1, please run
cargo install dvm to support
aarch64, becouse the Github Actions do not support aarch64.
➜ ~ dvm --help
Deno Version Manager - Easy way to manage multiple active deno versions.
USAGE:
dvm <SUBCOMMAND>
OPTIONS:
-h, --help Print help information
-V, --version Print version information
SUBCOMMANDS:
completions Generate shell completions
help Print this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)
info Show dvm info.
install Install deno executable to the given version. [aliases: i, add]
list List installed versions, matching a given <version> if provided [aliases: ls, ll, la]
list-remote List released versions [aliases: lr, ls-remote]
uninstall Uninstall a given version [aliases: un, unlink, rm, remove]
use Use a given version
EXAMPLE:
dvm install 1.3.2 Install v1.3.2 release
dvm install Install the latest available version
dvm use 1.0.0 Use v1.0.0 release
NOTE:
To remove, delete, or uninstall dvm - just remove the `$DVM_DIR` folder (usually `~/.dvm`)
To verify that dvm has been installed, do:
dvm -V
which should output dvm's version if the installation was successful.
Calling
dvm will creates an
~/.dvm/ directory if it doesn't exist, and all
installed versions of deno will put into
~/.dvm.
➜ ~ dvm
Creating /Users/justjavac/.dvm
You can create a
.dvmrc file containing a deno version number in the project
root directory. Afterwards,
dvm use,
dvm install will use the version
specified in the
.dvmrc file if no version is supplied on the command line.
For example, to make dvm default to the
1.17.0 release for the current
directory:
echo "1.17.0" > .dvmrc
Then when you run dvm:
$ dvm use
Found '.dvmrc' with version <1.17.0>
Now using deno 1.17.0
List all installed versions:
➜ ~ dvm list
* 0.1.0
0.1.1
0.1.2
The version with a asterisk(
*) means that this version is the version
currently in use.
➜ ~ dvm use 1.1.0
now use deno 1.1.0
➜ ~ dvm use 1.2.0
deno v1.2.0 is not installed. Use `dvm install 1.2.0` to install it first.
The program
unzip is a requirement for
the Shell installer.
$ curl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/dvm/install.sh | sh
Error: unzip is required to install dvm (see: https://github.com/justjavac/dvm#unzip-is-required).
When does this issue occur?
During the
install.sh process,
unzip is used to extract the zip archive.
How can this issue be fixed?
You can install unzip via
brew install unzip on MacOS or
apt-get install unzip -y on Linux(Ubuntu,Debian,Deepin).
Deno Version Manager(dvm) is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.