openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dva-core

by dvajs
2.0.4 (see all)

🌱 React and redux based, lightweight and elm-style framework. (Inspired by elm and choo)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10K

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

104

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

English | 简体中文

dva

codecov CircleCI NPM version Build Status Coverage Status NPM downloads Dependencies Join the chat at https://gitter.im/dvajs/Lobby

Lightweight front-end framework based on redux, redux-saga and react-router. (Inspired by elm and choo)

Features

  • Easy to learn, easy to use: only 6 apis, very friendly to redux users, and API reduce to 0 when use with umi
  • Elm concepts: organize models with reducers, effects and subscriptions
  • Support HMR: support HMR for components, routes and models with babel-plugin-dva-hmr
  • Plugin system: e.g. we have dva-loading plugin to handle loading state automatically

Demos

Quick Start

More documentation, checkout https://dvajs.com/

FAQ

Why is it called dva?

D.Va’s mech is nimble and powerful — its twin Fusion Cannons blast away with autofire at short range, and she can use its Boosters to barrel over enemies and obstacles, or deflect attacks with her projectile-dismantling Defense Matrix.

—— From OverWatch

Is it production ready?

Sure! We have 1000+ projects using dva in Alibaba.

Does it support IE8?

No.

Next

Some basic articles.

Want more?

Community

Slack GroupGithub Issue钉钉群微信群
sorrycc.slack.comumijs/umi/issues

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
DominicIrvine, CA1 Rating0 Reviews
Software Engineer || Mobile Developer
10 months ago
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial