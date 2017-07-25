dva static analysis based on javascript ast.

Development Workflow

After cloning this repo.

$ npm install $ npm run debug

API

runner

runner(sourcePath, options)

transform

transform({ source, path }, { jscodeshift })

api

models

All apis of models contains sourcePath and filePath .

create({ namespace, entry?, modelPath? })

remove({ namespace })

updateNamespace({ namespace, newNamespace })

updateState({ namespace, source })

addReducer({ namespace, name, [source] })

updateReducer({ namespace, name, source })

removeReducer({ namespace, name })

addEffect({ namespace, name, [source] })

updateEffect({ namespace, name, source })

removeEffect({ namespace, name })

addSubscription({ namespace, name, [source] })

updateSubscription({ namespace, name, source })

removeSubscription({ namespace, name })

routeComponents

All apis of routeComponents contains sourcePath and filePath .

create({ componentName })

remove()

update()

addDispatch({ actionType })

project

loadAll({ sourcePath })

loadAll({ sourcePath, filePath })

router

createRoute({ path, component, [parentId] }) component <object> componentName filePath, if file is not exist, dva-ast will create a new component for you

createIndexRoute({ component, [parentId] })

createRedirect({ from, to, [parentId] })

createIndexRedirect({ to, [parentId] })

remove({ id })

moveTo({ id, parentId })

entry

addModel({ entry, modelPath })

LICENSE

MIT