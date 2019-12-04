openbase logo
dv

by creatale
2.2.0 (see all)

A node.js library for processing and understanding scanned documents

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

332

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DocumentVision NPM version Build Status Windows Build status devDependency Status

DocumentVision is a node.js library for processing and understanding scanned documents.

Features

Installation

$ npm install dv

Quick Start

Once you've installed, download that image. You can use any other image containing simple text at 300dpi or higher. Now run the following code snippet to recognize text from your image:

var dv = require('dv');
var fs = require('fs');
var image = new dv.Image('png', fs.readFileSync('textpage300.png'));
var tesseract = new dv.Tesseract('eng', image);
console.log(tesseract.findText('plain'));

What's next?

Here are some quick links to help you get started:

Versioning

DocumentVision is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible:

  • Version number format is <major>.<minor>.<patch>
  • Breaking backward compatibility bumps the major (resetting minor and patch)
  • New additions without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor (resetting patch)
  • Bug fixes and other changes bumps the patch

License

Licensed under the MIT License. See LICENSE.

External libraries are licensed under their respective licenses.

Alternatives

