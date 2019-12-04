DocumentVision is a node.js library for processing and understanding scanned documents.
$ npm install dv
Once you've installed, download that image. You can use any other image containing simple text at 300dpi or higher. Now run the following code snippet to recognize text from your image:
var dv = require('dv');
var fs = require('fs');
var image = new dv.Image('png', fs.readFileSync('textpage300.png'));
var tesseract = new dv.Tesseract('eng', image);
console.log(tesseract.findText('plain'));
Here are some quick links to help you get started:
DocumentVision is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
Licensed under the MIT License. See LICENSE.
External libraries are licensed under their respective licenses.