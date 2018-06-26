The 2kb immutable, async and universal state management solution for Javascript applications.



Influences

It evolves on the ideas of Redux.

Getting Started

Install

NPM: npm install dutier

Yarn: yarn add dutier

CDN: https://unpkg.com/dutier@1.1.4

Features

immutable state

small 2kb minified

async by default

react provider

devtools

simple, small learning curve

no dependencies

promise based

Works well with any Javascript Framework

inspired by Redux Libraries & Add-ons:

Async Actions

With Dutier your actions are pure functions that returns a function with the dispatch method, that will dispatch a payload information about how to work with the state and the dispatch method always return new values based on your state.

The dispatch is async by default, then you can use async/await with dispatch method.

async function handler ( ) { const value = 1 await dispatch(action(value)) }

React

npm: npm install react-dutier

yarn: yarn add react-dutier

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import { Provider } from 'react-dutier' import devtools from 'dutier/devtools' import reducers from './reducers' const store = devtools(createStore(reducers)) const Increment = ( { state, dispatch } ) => < div > < p > Count: {state.count} </ p > < button onClick = {() => dispatch(increment(1))}> Increment </ button > </ div > const Decrement = ( { state, dispatch } ) => < div > < p > Count: {state.count} </ p > < button onClick = {() => dispatch(decrement(1))}> Decrement </ button > </ div > const class App = () => < Provider store = {store} > < Increment /> < Decrement /> </ Provider > render( < App /> , document .getElementById( 'root' )) import React, { Component } from 'react' import { withStore } from 'react-dutier' import App from 'containers/app' class App extends Component { componentDidMount(){ console .log( this .props) } render(){ return ( < div /> ) } } export default withStore(App)

import { createStore } from 'dutier' import devtools from 'dutier/devtools' const store = devtools(createStore())

Universal

The application state is stored in an object tree inside a single store. Your actions will only dispatch information about how work with the state and then return new state values based on your state.

That's it!

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'dutier' import Logger from 'dutier-logger' const initialState = { count : 1 } function reducer ( state=initialState, { type, payload } ) { switch (type) { case 'INCREMENT' : return { count : state.count + payload } default : return state } } const store = createStore(reducer) applyMiddleware(Logger) const increment = payload => dispatch => dispatch({ type : 'INCREMENT' , payload }) const initialState = { count : 1 } function reducer ( state=initialState, { type, payload } ) { switch (type) { case 'INCREMENT' : return { count : state.count + payload } default : return state } } this .unsubscribe = store.subscribe( { type, state, payload } ) => { console .log( 'Reducer new state value ' , state, 'Store state: ' , store.getState()) }) store.dispatch( increment( 1 ) ) .then( ( { type, state } ) => { console .log( `The value is: ${getState().count} ` ) })

Simple and efficient API.

store.dispatch

Trigger an action to do something with the state. It's async by default and always return a promise

that contains the action type and the new state value

store.dispatch( increment( 1 ) ) store .dispatch( increment( 1 ) ) .then( ( { type, state } ) => { console .log(type, state) })

Actions

Actions are async pure functions that returns a function with the dispatch method as first argument to dispatch the payload information to your reducers, for change the state.

function increment ( payload ) { return dispatch => dispatch({ type : 'INCREMENT' , payload }) }

Store

Create your application store

import { createStore } from 'dutier' const store = createStore([, ...reducers] )

Getting the store state

Get the current state value

store.getState()

Combine

Combine your store reducers

import { combine } from 'dutier' function reducer ( state={ count: 1 }, { type, payload } ) { switch (type) { case 'INCREMENT' : return { count : state.count + payload } default : return state } } function otherReducer ( state={ counter: 1 }, { type, payload } ) { switch (type) { case 'ADD' : return { count : payload } default : return state } } combine( reducer, otherReducer, [, ...reducers ])

Middleware

Call your custom middlewares

import { applyMiddleware } from 'dutier' const logger = data => console .log(data) applyMiddleware(logger [, ...middlewares ])

store.subscribe

It will be called any time an action is dispatched and just if the state was changed.

componentWillMount(){ this .unsubscribe = store.subscribe( ( { type, state, payload } ) => { this .setState( { count : store.getState().count } ) }) } componentWillUnmount() { this .unsubscribe() }

That's all folks!

License

MIT License.