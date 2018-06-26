The 2kb immutable, async and universal state management solution for Javascript applications.
It evolves on the ideas of Redux.
npm install dutier
yarn add dutier
https://unpkg.com/dutier@1.1.4
immutable state
small 2kb minified
async by default
react provider
devtools
simple, small learning curve
no dependencies
promise based
Works well with any Javascript Framework
inspired by Redux
🙌 dutier-logger: Logger for Dutier inpired by Redux Logger.
➿ react-dutier: React bindings for Dutier. Performant and flexible.
With
Dutier your
actions are pure functions that returns a function with the dispatch method, that will dispatch a payload information about how to work with the state and the
dispatch method always return new values based on your state.
The
dispatch is async by default, then you can use
async/await with
dispatch method.
async function handler() {
const value = 1
await dispatch(action(value))
}
npm install react-dutier
yarn add react-dutier
/**
* @name Provider
* @description Provider your store to your application and
* provides the store state and store dispatch method to the
* first children Components level.
*
* @param {Object|Store} store The Store instance
*/
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import { Provider } from 'react-dutier'
import devtools from 'dutier/devtools'
import reducers from './reducers'
const store = devtools(createStore(reducers))
const Increment = ({ state, dispatch }) =>
<div>
<p> Count: {state.count} </p>
<button onClick={() => dispatch(increment(1))}> Increment</button>
</div>
const Decrement = ({ state, dispatch }) =>
<div>
<p> Count: {state.count} </p>
<button onClick={() => dispatch(decrement(1))}> Decrement</button>
</div>
const class App = () =>
<Provider store={store}>
<Increment />
<Decrement />
</Provider>
render(<App/>, document.getElementById('root'))
/**
* @name withStore
* @description You can use withStore function to pass the
* store state and disptach method as props to any Component
* that you want.
*
* @param {Function}
*/
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { withStore } from 'react-dutier'
import App from 'containers/app'
class App extends Component {
componentDidMount(){
console.log(this.props) // logs: { state, dispatch }
}
render(){
return (<div />)
}
}
export default withStore(App)
/**
* @name devtools
* @description Dutier Version of Redux devtools.
* @param { Store|Object } Dutier Store
*/
import { createStore } from 'dutier'
import devtools from 'dutier/devtools'
const store = devtools(createStore())
The application state is stored in an object tree inside a single store. Your actions will only dispatch information about how work with the state and then return new state values based on your state.
That's it!
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'dutier'
import Logger from 'dutier-logger'
/**
* Reducer
* The reducer state needs to be an Object
* Each reducer receives the state as first argument
* the action payload as second argument
*/
const initialState = { count: 1 }
function reducer( state=initialState, { type, payload } ) {
switch (type) {
case 'INCREMENT':
return { count: state.count + payload }
default:
return state
}
}
/**
* Create the store and pass the reducers if you have.
* Create store returns the functions: subscribe, dispatch and getState
*/
const store = createStore(reducer)
/**
* Apply your custom middleware function that
* be called each time your store dispatch actions
* You can use Dutier Logger library.
* https://github.com/luisvinicius167/dutier-logger
*/
applyMiddleware(Logger)
/**
* Actions are pure functions that return a new function
* that will dispatch the payload information to Reducer
*/
const increment = payload => dispatch => dispatch({ type: 'INCREMENT', payload })
/**
* Reducer
* Each reducer receives the application state as first argument,
* the action payload
*/
const initialState = { count: 1 }
function reducer( state=initialState, { type, payload } ) {
switch (type) {
case 'INCREMENT':
return { count: state.count + payload }
default:
return state
}
}
/**
* You can use store.subscribe() to update your UI in response to actions;
* The subscribe are just be called if the state was changed.
*/
this.unsubscribe = store.subscribe( { type, state, payload } ) => {
console.log('Reducer new state value ', state, 'Store state: ', store.getState())
})
/**
* Use store.dispatch to return new values based on the state
* tree. store.dispatch is async and returns a Promise with your action type and
* the new state value.
*/
store.dispatch( increment( 1 ) )
.then( ({ type, state }) => {
console.log(`The value is: ${getState().count}`) // 2
})
store.dispatch
/**
* @name dispatch
* @description Trigger some action.
* @param { Function } The function that return your action payload
* @return { Promise } Return a Promise with the action payload
*/
// You can receive the response of your action and do something, or not.
// If you want, you can chain the dispatch Promises.
store.dispatch( increment(1) )
store
.dispatch( increment(1) )
.then( ({ type, state }) => {
console.log(type, state)
})
Actions
function increment( payload ) {
return dispatch => dispatch({ type: 'INCREMENT', payload })
}
Store
/**
* @name createStore
* You just can set your store state one time.
* @param { Function } reducer Your store reducers
*/
import { createStore } from 'dutier'
const store = createStore([, ...reducers] )
Getting the store state
/**
* @name getState
* @description Get the current state value
*/
store.getState() // returns a copy of your store state { count: 1 }
Combine
/**
* @name combine
* @param { Function } Your reducers
*/
import { combine } from 'dutier'
function reducer( state={ count: 1 }, { type, payload }) {
switch (type) {
case 'INCREMENT':
return { count: state.count + payload }
default:
return state
}
}
function otherReducer( state={ counter: 1}, { type, payload } ) {
switch (type) {
case 'ADD':
return { count: payload }
default:
return state
}
}
combine( reducer, otherReducer, [, ...reducers ])
Middleware
/**
* @name middleware
* @param { Function } middleware Your middleware functions
* that will be called each time your store dispatch actions
* @param { Object } data Each middleware function receives a
* data object with the properties action (your action payload),
* oldState (the old state) and state (current state )
*/
import { applyMiddleware } from 'dutier'
const logger = data => console.log(data)
applyMiddleware(logger [, ...middlewares ])
store.subscribe
/**
* @name subscribe
* @param { handler } handler A callback function that will be triggered when
* your state change
*/
componentWillMount(){
// Subscribe to changes on your store, do something with the value.
this.unsubscribe = store.subscribe(( { type, state, payload } ) => {
this.setState( { count: store.getState().count } )
})
}
componentWillUnmount() {
this.unsubscribe()
}
That's all folks!
MIT License.