Dust Helpers

This repository holds context helpers for Dust.

Context helpers are augments to the core Dust template syntax. It's possible to write your own helpers and extend the functionality of Dust's templating system.

The helpers we provide as part of this repository fulfill some of the most common use cases encountered while using Dust. We provide official support for these helpers as part of the core Dust library.

Getting Started

The helpers depend on and augment Dust.js. If you need a refresher, read a quick tutorial on using Dust.

You can look at a list of the helpers contained in this package, along with usage examples, on the website.

The changelog documents all added, deprecated, and removed functionality.