Dust helpers for internationalization.
This package used to be named
dust-helper-intl.
Integrate internationalization features with Dust to lower the barrier for localizing Dust templates.
Build on current and emerging JavaScript
Intl standards — architect in a future-focused way. Leverage industry standards used in other programming langages like CLDR locale data, and ICU Message syntax.
Run in both Node.js and in the browser.
Template Source:
<b>Price:</b> {@formatNumber val=price style="currency" currency="USD"/}
Render Template:
var context = {
intl: {
locales: 'en-US'
},
price: 1000
};
dust.renderSource(template, context, function(err, html) {
console.log(html);
});
Output:
<b>Price:</b> $1,000.00
Formats numbers and dates/times, including those in complex messages using the JavaScript built-ins:
Intl.NumberFormat and
Intl.DateTimeFormat, respectively.
Formats relative times (e.g., "3 hours ago") using the [Intl RelativeFormat][Intl-RF] library which uses CLDR locale data.
Formats complex messages, including plural and select arguments using the Intl MessageFormat library which uses CLDR locale data and works with ICU Message syntax.
Intl Dependency
This package assumes that the
Intl global object exists in the runtime.
Intl is present in all modern browsers except Safari, and there's work happening to integrate
Intl into Node.js.
Luckly, there's the Intl.js polyfill! You will need to conditionally load the polyfill if you want to support runtimes which
Intl is not already built-in.
If the browser does not already have the
Intl APIs built-in, the Intl.js Polyfill will need to be loaded on the page along with the locale data for any locales that need to be supported:
<script src="intl/Intl.min.js"></script>
<script src="intl/locale-data/jsonp/en-US.js"></script>
Note: Modern browsers already have the
Intl APIs built-in, so you can load the Intl.js Polyfill conditionally, by for checking for
window.Intl.
Conditionally require the Intl.js Polyfill if it doesn't already exist in the runtime. As of Node <= 0.10, this polyfill will be required.
if (!global.Intl) {
require('intl');
}
Note: When using the Intl.js Polyfill in Node.js, it will automatically load the locale data for all supported locales.
First, load Dust and this package onto the page:
<script src="dustjs/dust-core.min.js"></script>
<script src="dust-intl/dust-intl.min.js"></script>
By default, Handlebars Intl ships with the locale data for English built-in to the runtime library. When you need to format data in another locale, include its data; e.g., for French:
<script src="dust-intl/locale-data/fr.js"></script>
Note: All 150+ locales supported by this package use their root BCP 47 langage tag; i.e., the part before the first hyphen (if any).
Then, register the helpers with Dust:
DustIntl.registerWith(Dust);
This package will create the
DustIntl global that has the
registerWith() function.
Import Dust and this package, then register the Intl helpers with Dust:
var Dust = require('dustjs-linkedin'),
DustIntl = require('dust-helper-intl');
DustIntl.registerWith(Dust);
Note: in Node.js, the data for all 150+ locales is pre-loaded and does not need to be loaded manually.
Dust has just the context in which to pass all information.
This package looks in the
intl key in the context for the i18n used by the helpers.
context.intl.locales
A string with a BCP 47 language tag, or an array of such strings; e.g.,
"en-US".
If you do not provide a locale, the default locale will be used, but you should always provide one!
This value is used by the helpers when constructing the underlying formatters.
context.intl.messages
This is an object the keys of which identify messages and the values are the messages themselves.
These messages are referenced by the
_key parameter of the
{@intlMessage} helper.
One common use is to put complex message strings here.
The strings should be appropriate for the locale specified by
context.intl.locales.
Note: These messages need to follow the ICU Message standard. Luckily this is a common standard that professional translators should already be familiar with.
// Static collection of messages, per-locale.
var MESSAGES = {
whoHosted: '{hostName} hosted the party!',
petUpsell: 'Pets? We have: {numPets, number, integer}',
...
}
These statically defined message strings can be provided to dust via
context.intl.messages:
// Supply the intl data as part of the context.
var context = {
intl: {
locales: 'en-US',
messages: MESSAGES
},
...
};
dust.renderSource(template, context, function(err, html) {
console.log(html);
});
context.intl.formats
Object with user defined options for format styles. This is used to supply custom format styles and is useful you need supply a set of options to the underlying formatter; e.g., outputting a number in USD:
{
number: {
USD: {
style : 'currency',
currency: 'USD'
}
},
date : {...},
time : {...},
relative: {...}
}
These pre-defined formats map to their respective helpers of the same type, and all
context.intl.formats are used by the
{@formatNumber},
{@formatDate}, and
{@formatTime} helpers.
They can then be used by String name/path like this:
{@formatNumber val=100 formatName="USD"/}
{@intl}
Block helper used to create a new
intl data scope by updating the i18n data supplied to Dust within the block.
This is useful when you need to render part of the page in a particular locale, or need to supply the i18n data to Dust via the template context.
The following example uses
{@intl} to set the locale to French and will output
"1 000":
{@intl locales="fr-FR"}
{@formatNumber val=1000/}
{/intl}
{@formatDate}
Formats dates using
Intl.DateTimeFormat, and returns the formatted string value.
{@formatDate val=now weekday="long" timeZone="UTC"/}
var context = {
intl: {
locales: 'en-US'
},
now: Date.now()
};
Dust.renderSource(template, context, function(err, html) {
console.log(html); // => "Tuesday, August 12, 2014"
});
Parameters:
val:
Date instance or
String timestamp to format.
[format]: Optional String path to a predefined format on
context.intl.formats. The format's values are merged with other parameters.
Other parameters passed to this helper become the
options argument when the
Intl.DateTimeFormat instance is created.
{@formatTime}
This delegates to the
{@formatDate} helper, but first it will reference any
formatName from
context.intl.formats.time.
{@formatRelative}
Formats dates relative to "now" using [
IntlRelativeFormat][Intl-RF], and returns the formatted string value.
<p>Posted {@formatRelative val=postDate/}</p>
var context = {
intl: {
locales: 'en-US'
},
postDate: Date.now() - (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24) // 1 day ago.
};
Dust.renderSource(template, context, function(err, html) {
console.log(html); // => "<p>Posted yesterday</p>"
});
Parameters:
val:
Date instance or
String timestamp to format.
[format]: Optional String path to a predefined format on
context.intl.formats. The format's values are merged with other parameters.
Other parameters passed to this helper become the
options argument when the
Intl.DateTimeFormat instance is created.
{@formatNumber}
Formats numbers using
Intl.NumberFormat and returns the formatted string value.
{@formatNumber val=price style="currency" currency="USD"/}
var context = {
intl: {
locales: 'en-US'
},
price = 100
};
Dust.renderSource(template, context, function(err, html) {
console.log(html); // => "$100.00"
});
Parameters:
val:
Number to format.
[format]: Optional String path to a predefined format on
context.intl.formats. The format's values are merged with other parameters.
Other parameters passed to this helper become the
options argument when the
Intl.NumberFormat instance is created.
{@formatMessage}
Formats ICU Message strings with the given values supplied as the hash arguments.
You have {numPhotos, plural,
=0 {no photos.}
=1 {one photo.}
other {# photos.}}
{@formatMessage _key="photos" numPhotos=numPhotos/}
var context = {
intl: {
locales: 'en-US',
messages: {
photos: '...', // String from code block above.
...
},
numPhotos: 1
}
};
Dust.renderSource(template, context, function(err, html) {
console.log(html); // => "You have one photo."
});
Parameters:
The parameters represent the name/value pairs that are used to format the message by providing values for its argument placeholders. A few parameters have special meaning and are used by this helper.
_msg:
String message or
IntlMessageFormat instance to format with the given parameters as the values.
_key:
String to lookup the message in
context.intl.messages.
Note: It is recommended to use
_key instead of including the literal message string in the template.
This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.