Microscopic & functional event emitter in ~350 bytes, extensible through plugins
By using commitizen and conventional commit messages, maintaining meaningful ChangeLog and commit history based on global conventions, following StandardJS code style through ESLint and having always up-to-date dependencies through integrations like GreenKeeper and David-DM service, this package has top quality.
By following Semantic Versioning through standard-version releasing tool, this package is very stable and its tests are passing both on Windows (AppVeyor) and Linux (CircleCI) with results from 100% to 400% test coverage, reported respectively by CodeCov and nyc (istanbul).
this context.
.emit events with multiple params.
'*' event type listens to all events.
shower in Bulgarian.
dush a Deferred promise, centralized error handling
.define and
.delegate methods for defining non-enumerables
.option method and
app.options property
pass,
fail,
start and
finish
Install with npm
$ npm install dush --save
or install using yarn
$ yarn add dush
or using unpkg CDN
<script src="https://unpkg.com/dush/dist/dush.umd.js"></script>
Note: Don't use Unpkg's short-hand endpoint
https://unpkg.com/dush, since it points to CommonJS bundle.
or using jsDelivr CDN
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dush/dist/dush.umd.js">
Modern
importing, using rollup or webpack bundler
import dush from 'dush'
Node.js
require as CommonJS module
var dush = require('dush')
Old school in browsers, available at global scope
<script>
var emitter = dush()
</script>
A constructor function that returns an object with a few methods.
See JSBin Example.
returns {Object}: methods
Example
const dush = require('dush')
const emitter = dush()
console.log(emitter._allEvents) // => {}
console.log(emitter.on) // => Function
console.log(emitter.once) // => Function
console.log(emitter.off) // => Function
console.log(emitter.emit) // => Function
An listeners map of all registered events and their listeners. A key/value store, where 1) value is an array of event listeners for the key and 2) key is the name of the event.
See JSBin Example.
Example
const emitter = dush()
emitter.on('foo', () => {})
emitter.on('foo', () => {})
emitter.on('bar', () => {})
console.log(emitter._allEvents)
// => { foo: [Function, Function], bar: [Functon] }
console.log(emitter._allEvents.foo.length) // => 2
console.log(emitter._allEvents.bar.length) // => 1
Invokes
pluginfunction immediately, which is passed with
appinstance. You can use it for adding more methods or properties to the instance. Useful if you want to make dush to work with DOM for example.
Params
plugin {Function}: A function passed with
(app, options) signature
options {Object}: optional, passed as second argument to
plugin function
returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining
Example
const app = dush()
app.on('hi', (str) => {
console.log(str) // => 'Hello World!!'
})
app.use((app) => {
app.foo = 'bar'
app.hello = (place) => app.emit('hi', `Hello ${place}!!`)
})
console.log(app.foo) // => 'bar'
app.hello('World')
Add
handlerfor
nameevent.
See JSBin Example.
Params
name {String}: Type of event to listen for, or
'*' for all events
handler {Function}: Function to call in response to given event
once {Boolean}: Make
handler be called only once, the
.once method use this internally
returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining
Example
const emitter = dush()
emitter
.on('hi', (place) => {
console.log(`hello ${place}!`) // => 'hello world!'
})
.on('hi', (place) => {
console.log(`hi ${place}, yeah!`) // => 'hi world, yeah!'
})
emitter.emit('hi', 'world')
Add
handlerfor
nameevent that will be called only one time.
See JSBin Example.
Params
name {String}: Type of event to listen for, or
'*' for all events
handler {Function}: Function to call in response to given event
returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining
Example
const emitter = dush()
let called = 0
emitter.once('foo', () => {
console.log('called only once')
called++
})
emitter
.emit('foo', 111)
.emit('foo', 222)
.emit('foo', 333)
console.log(called) // => 1
Remove
handlerfor
nameevent. If
handlernot passed will remove all listeners for that
nameevent.
See JSBin Example.
Params
name {String}: Type of event to listen for, or
'*' for all events
handler {Function}: Function to call in response to given event
returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining
Example
const emitter = dush()
const handler = () => {
console.log('not called')
}
emitter.on('foo', handler)
emitter.off('foo', handler)
emitter.on('foo', (abc) => {
console.log('called', abc) // => 'called 123'
})
emitter.emit('foo', 123)
// or removing all listeners of `foo`
emitter.off('foo')
emitter.emit('foo')
Invoke all handlers for given
nameevent. If present,
'*'listeners are invoked too with
(type, ...rest)signature, where the
typeargument is a string representing the name of the called event; and all of the rest arguments.
See JSBin Example.
Params
name {String}: The name of the event to invoke
args {any}: Any number of arguments of any type of value, passed to each listener
returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining
Example
const emitter = dush()
emitter.on('foo', (a, b, c) => {
console.log(`${a}, ${b}, ${c}`) // => 1, 2, 3
})
emitter.on('*', (name, a, b, c) => {
console.log(`name is: ${name}`)
console.log(`rest args are: ${a}, ${b}, ${c}`)
})
emitter.emit('foo', 1, 2, 3)
emitter.emit('bar', 555)
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guidelines for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
If you need some help and can spent some cash, feel free to contact me at CodeMentor.io too.
In short: If you want to contribute to that project, please follow these things
npm run commit to commit changes instead of
git commit, because it is interactive and user-friendly. It uses commitizen behind the scenes, which follows Conventional Changelog idealogy.
npm run release, which is standard-version and follows Conventional Changelog idealogy.
Thanks a lot! :)
Charlike Mike Reagent
Copyright © 2015, 2017, Charlike Mike Reagent. Released under the MIT License.
