dush

Microscopic & functional event emitter in ~350 bytes, extensible through plugins

You might also be interested in mitt - a 200 bytes event emitter. It has strict policy to stay exactly below 200b with no compromises, so has lack of support for few things and that's why dush exists.

By using commitizen and conventional commit messages, maintaining meaningful ChangeLog and commit history based on global conventions, following StandardJS code style through ESLint and having always up-to-date dependencies through integrations like GreenKeeper and David-DM service, this package has top quality.

Highlights ✨

Microscopic: Around ~400 bytes gzip + minify, including the UMD wrapper.

Around ~400 bytes gzip + minify, including the UMD wrapper. Functional: Methods don't rely on this context.

Modern: Work on latest JavaScript versions, but on Node.js 0.10 too.

Extensible: Through simple plugins, for more customizations.

Compatibility: Almost like Node's EventEmitter.

Compliant: Can .emit events with multiple params.

Chaining: Support all methods to be chainable.

Useful: A wildcard '*' event type listens to all events.

Friendly: Plays well with browserify, webpack and browser users.

Bundled: Available as ES6 Module, CommonJS and UMD.

Meaning: Hear it. It just means shower in Bulgarian.

Hear it. It just means in Bulgarian. Clean: Does not mess with DOM or anything.

Plugins

dush-router - Simple regex-based router with Express-like routing, for browser and nodejs

dush-promise - Makes dush a Deferred promise, centralized error handling

a Deferred promise, centralized error handling dush-methods - Adds .define and .delegate methods for defining non-enumerables

and methods for defining non-enumerables dush-options - Adds .option method and app.options property

method and property dush-plugins - Upgrades the current plugin system with support for smart plugins

dush-tap-report - Produces TAP report, based on events such as pass , fail , start and finish

, , and dush-better-use - Adds support for named plugins and better error handling

dush-no-chaining - Removes the support for chaining methods

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install dush

or install using yarn

$ yarn add dush

or using unpkg CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/dush/dist/dush.umd.js" > </ script >

Note: Don't use Unpkg's short-hand endpoint https://unpkg.com/dush , since it points to CommonJS bundle.

or using jsDelivr CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dush/dist/dush.umd.js" >

Usage

Modern import ing, using rollup or webpack bundler

import dush from 'dush'

Node.js require as CommonJS module

var dush = require ( 'dush' )

Old school in browsers, available at global scope

< script > var emitter = dush() </ script >

API

A constructor function that returns an object with a few methods.

See JSBin Example.

returns {Object}: methods

Example

const dush = require ( 'dush' ) const emitter = dush() console .log(emitter._allEvents) console .log(emitter.on) console .log(emitter.once) console .log(emitter.off) console .log(emitter.emit)

An listeners map of all registered events and their listeners. A key/value store, where 1) value is an array of event listeners for the key and 2) key is the name of the event.

See JSBin Example.

Example

const emitter = dush() emitter.on( 'foo' , () => {}) emitter.on( 'foo' , () => {}) emitter.on( 'bar' , () => {}) console .log(emitter._allEvents) console .log(emitter._allEvents.foo.length) console .log(emitter._allEvents.bar.length)

Invokes plugin function immediately, which is passed with app instance. You can use it for adding more methods or properties to the instance. Useful if you want to make dush to work with DOM for example.

Params

plugin {Function} : A function passed with (app, options) signature

: A function passed with signature options {Object} : optional, passed as second argument to plugin function

: optional, passed as second argument to function returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining

Example

const app = dush() app.on( 'hi' , (str) => { console .log(str) }) app.use( ( app ) => { app.foo = 'bar' app.hello = ( place ) => app.emit( 'hi' , `Hello ${place} !!` ) }) console .log(app.foo) app.hello( 'World' )

Add handler for name event.

See JSBin Example.

Params

name {String} : Type of event to listen for, or '*' for all events

: Type of event to listen for, or for all events handler {Function} : Function to call in response to given event

: Function to call in response to given event once {Boolean} : Make handler be called only once, the .once method use this internally

: Make be called only once, the method use this internally returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining

Example

const emitter = dush() emitter .on( 'hi' , (place) => { console .log( `hello ${place} !` ) }) .on( 'hi' , (place) => { console .log( `hi ${place} , yeah!` ) }) emitter.emit( 'hi' , 'world' )

Add handler for name event that will be called only one time.

See JSBin Example.

Params

name {String} : Type of event to listen for, or '*' for all events

: Type of event to listen for, or for all events handler {Function} : Function to call in response to given event

: Function to call in response to given event returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining

Example

const emitter = dush() let called = 0 emitter.once( 'foo' , () => { console .log( 'called only once' ) called++ }) emitter .emit( 'foo' , 111 ) .emit( 'foo' , 222 ) .emit( 'foo' , 333 ) console .log(called)

Remove handler for name event. If handler not passed will remove all listeners for that name event.

See JSBin Example.

Params

name {String} : Type of event to listen for, or '*' for all events

: Type of event to listen for, or for all events handler {Function} : Function to call in response to given event

: Function to call in response to given event returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining

Example

const emitter = dush() const handler = () => { console .log( 'not called' ) } emitter.on( 'foo' , handler) emitter.off( 'foo' , handler) emitter.on( 'foo' , (abc) => { console .log( 'called' , abc) }) emitter.emit( 'foo' , 123 ) emitter.off( 'foo' ) emitter.emit( 'foo' )

Invoke all handlers for given name event. If present, '*' listeners are invoked too with (type, ...rest) signature, where the type argument is a string representing the name of the called event; and all of the rest arguments.

See JSBin Example.

Params

name {String} : The name of the event to invoke

: The name of the event to invoke args {any} : Any number of arguments of any type of value, passed to each listener

: Any number of arguments of any type of value, passed to each listener returns {Object}: self "app" for chaining

Example

const emitter = dush() emitter.on( 'foo' , (a, b, c) => { console .log( ` ${a} , ${b} , ${c} ` ) }) emitter.on( '*' , (name, a, b, c) => { console .log( `name is: ${name} ` ) console .log( `rest args are: ${a} , ${b} , ${c} ` ) }) emitter.emit( 'foo' , 1 , 2 , 3 ) emitter.emit( 'bar' , 555 )

