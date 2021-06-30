duration - Time duration utilities

Formerly part of es5-ext project.

Installation

npm install duration

Browser

Can be bundled for browser with help of modules-webmake

Example usage:

var Duration = require ( "duration" ); var duration = new Duration( new Date ( 2000 , 6 , 7 ), new Date ( 2010 , 8 , 13 , 3 , 23 , 8 , 456 )); console .log( "Years: " , duration.years); console .log( "Months: " , duration.months); console .log( "Days: " , duration.days); console .log( "Hours: " , duration.hours); console .log( "Minutes: " , duration.minutes); console .log( "Seconds: " , duration.seconds); console .log( "Milliseconds: " , duration.milliseconds); console .log( "Trailing months: " , duration.month); console .log( "Trailing days: " , duration.day); console .log( "Trailing hours: " , duration.hour); console .log( "Trailing minutes: " , duration.minute); console .log( "Trailing seconds: " , duration.second); console .log( "Trailing milliseconds: " , duration.millisecond); console .log( "Default string representation: " , duration.toString()); console .log( "Alternative string representation: " , duration.toString( 1 )); console .log( "Custom string representation: " , duration.toString( "H: %Hs m: %M" ));

Output:

Years: 10 Months: 122 Days: 3720 Hours: 89283 Minutes: 5357003 Seconds: 321420188 Milliseconds: 321420188456 Trailing months: 2 Trailing days: 6 Trailing hours: 3 Trailing minutes: 23 Trailing seconds: 8 Trailing milliseconds: 456 Default string representation: 10y 2m 6d 03 :23:08.456 Alternative string representation: 10y 2m 6d 3h 23m 8s 456ms Custom string representation: H: 89283 m: 23

Main module is both constructor and factory method, and can be used either way.

from and to are expected to be JavaScript Date objects. to is optional, and if not provided it defaults to current time.

Duration.prototype properties

years

Returns full years of the duration

months

Returns full months of the duration

days

Returns full days of the duration

hours

Returns full hours of the duration

seconds

Returns full seconds of the duration

minutes

Returns full minutes of the duration

milliseconds

Returns milliseconds of the duration

year

Same as years . Returns full years of the duration

month

Returns trailing months of the duration

day

Returns trailing days of the duration

hour

Returns trailing hours of the duration

minute

Returns trailing minutes of the duration

second

Returns trailing seconds of the duration

millisecond

Returns trailing seconds of the duration

Same as milliseconds . Returns milliseconds of the duration

Returns readable representation of the duration.

When invoked without arguments (defaults to mode=0), returns as:

10 y 2 m 6 d 03 :23 :08.456

When invoked with mode 1 , returns alternative representation:

Representation returned by default modes can be customized with threshold setting that trims lowest units:

duration.toString(); duration.toString( 0 , 1 ); duration.toString( 0 , 2 ); duration.toString( 1 ); duration.toString( 1 , 1 ); duration.toString( 1 , 2 );

When invoked with string, formats the duration according to given pattern, where:

%y - duration.year

- %m - duration.month

- %d - duration.day

- %H - duration.hour

- %M - duration.minute

- %S - duration.second

- %L - duration.millisecond

- %ms - duration.months

- %ds - duration.days

- %Hs - duration.hours

- %Ms - duration.minutes

- %Ss - duration.seconds

- %Ls - duration.milliseconds

- %sign - If duration is negative outputs - otherwise empty string

Tests