TCP proxy that also duplicates traffic to a secondary host
I built this because I needed a way to "tap" production traffic and shoot it at a new system to see how it handles load.
npm install -g duplicator
duplicator -f localhost:80 -d localhost:3000 -p 8080 [-i 127.0.0.1]
localhost:80
localhost:3000, ignoring responses
8080
Note: the cli automatically uses the cluster API to run several workers to handle connections, and restart workers if they die.
The equivalent to the call above, in node.js:
var duplicator = require('duplicator')
var server = duplicator(function(connection, forward, duplicate) {
forward('localhost:80')
duplicate('localhost:3000')
}).listen(8080, ["127.0.0.1"])
Creates a new
net.Server. When
cb is called on a successful connection, it will receive the connection to the client and two special callback functions,
forward and
duplicate.
duplicator(function(connection, forward, duplicate) {
forward('origin:80')
duplicate(Math.random() < 0.5 ? 'host1:80' : 'host2:80')
})
In this example, we always use
origin:80 as the primary server to forward requests to, but we send half the duplicated rquests to
host1, and the other half to
host2.
Forward
stream to
host.
stream defaults to the current connection unless otherwise specified.
duplicator(function(connection, forward, duplicate) {
// forward every connection to localhost:80
forward('localhost:80')
})
Note that it is not safe to forward the same connection multiple times, as the responses from the different servers may interfere with one another. Therefore if you do call
forward multiple times, only the first call will succeed, and subsequent calls will merely duplicate the connection.
Duplicate on average
rate copies of
stream to
host.
stream defaults to the current connection unless otherwise specified,
rate defaults to 1.
Rate is the expected number of copies sent per connection, and is interpreted as follows:
Note that both
stream and
rate are optional, but have sensible defaults. If only two parameters are specified, the second will be interpreted as
rate if it's a number,
stream otherwise.
duplicator(function(connection, forward, duplicate) {
// duplicate 50% of requests to localhost:3000
duplicate('localhost:3000', 0.5)
// duplicate all connections to stdout
duplicate('localhost:3000', process.stdout)
})
A host can be any one of:
net.connect would expect it (
{ host: 'google.com', port: 80 })
80,
3000), host is implied to be
localhost
localhost:3000,
google.com:80)
net.connect (
function(cb) { net.connect({ port:80 }, cb) })
Thanks to @netroy for contributing the cluster support!
If you'd like to contribute, please open a pull request or file an issue.