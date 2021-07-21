Turn a writeable and readable stream into a single streams2 duplex stream.
Similar to duplexer2 except it supports both streams2 and streams1 as input
and it allows you to set the readable and writable part asynchronously using
setReadable(stream) and
setWritable(stream)
npm install duplexify
Use
duplexify(writable, readable, streamOptions) (or
duplexify.obj(writable, readable) to create an object stream)
var duplexify = require('duplexify')
// turn writableStream and readableStream into a single duplex stream
var dup = duplexify(writableStream, readableStream)
dup.write('hello world') // will write to writableStream
dup.on('data', function(data) {
// will read from readableStream
})
You can also set the readable and writable parts asynchronously
var dup = duplexify()
dup.write('hello world') // write will buffer until the writable
// part has been set
// wait a bit ...
dup.setReadable(readableStream)
// maybe wait some more?
dup.setWritable(writableStream)
If you call
setReadable or
setWritable multiple times it will unregister the previous readable/writable stream.
To disable the readable or writable part call
setReadable or
setWritable with
null.
If the readable or writable streams emits an error or close it will destroy both streams and bubble up the event.
You can also explicitly destroy the streams by calling
dup.destroy(). The
destroy method optionally takes an
error object as argument, in which case the error is emitted as part of the
error event.
dup.on('error', function(err) {
console.log('readable or writable emitted an error - close will follow')
})
dup.on('close', function() {
console.log('the duplex stream is destroyed')
})
dup.destroy() // calls destroy on the readable and writable part (if present)
Turn a node core http request into a duplex stream is as easy as
var duplexify = require('duplexify')
var http = require('http')
var request = function(opts) {
var req = http.request(opts)
var dup = duplexify(req)
req.on('response', function(res) {
dup.setReadable(res)
})
return dup
}
var req = request({
method: 'GET',
host: 'www.google.com',
port: 80
})
req.end()
req.pipe(process.stdout)
MIT
duplexify is part of the mississippi stream utility collection which includes more useful stream modules similar to this one.