For when a single passthrough stream is not enough.

USAGE

var dp = new DuplexPassThrough(stream, options);

Or, if the stream is not available yet:

var dp = new DuplexPassThrough( null , options); dp.wrapStream(stream);

This is useful if you have to buffer up both sides of a duplex stream for some reason, like if you want to read some bits of a socket, but then send it somewhere else, or do other crazy stuff.