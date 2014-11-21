Turns a duplex stream into an event emitter.

For instance, when you connect a TCP server and a TCP client using this, when the client emits, the event gets propagated to the server and vice-versa.

Create

var s = net.connect(...); var duplexEmitter = require ( 'duplex-emitter' ); var emitter = duplexEmitter(s);

Emit

You can emit events. They will be serialized (to JSON) and piped to the stream.

emitter.emit( 'event1' , arg1, arg2);

Receive

You can listen for events from the peer: