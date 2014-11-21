openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
de

duplex-emitter

by Pedro Teixeira
2.1.2 (see all)

Turns a duplex streams into an event emitter.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

879

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

duplex-emitter

Build Status

browser support

Turns a duplex stream into an event emitter.

For instance, when you connect a TCP server and a TCP client using this, when the client emits, the event gets propagated to the server and vice-versa.

Create

var s = net.connect(...);

var duplexEmitter = require('duplex-emitter');
var emitter = duplexEmitter(s);

Emit

You can emit events. They will be serialized (to JSON) and piped to the stream.

emitter.emit('event1', arg1, arg2); // Send event to the other side

Receive

You can listen for events from the peer:

// Got event from the peer
emitter.on('event2', function(arg1, arg2), {
  //...
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial