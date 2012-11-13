openbase logo
duplex

by Dominic Tarr
1.0.0 (see all)

base class for a duplex stream

Downloads/wk

90.7K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

duplex

<img src=https://secure.travis-ci.org/dominictarr/duplex.png?branch=master>

Simple base class for duplex streams, that automatically handles pausing and buffering.


var duplex = require('duplex')

var d = duplex()
  .on('_data', function (data) {
    d.sendData(data)
  })
  .on('_end', function () {
    d.sendEnd()
  })

API

on('_data', function (data))

Emitted when write(data) is called.

on('_end', function ())

Emitted when end() is called

_data(data)

Add data to the output buffer. 'data' will be emitted if the stream is not paused.

_end()

Cap the output buffer. no more data events may be added. 'end' will be emitted after the buffer drains, or immediately, if the stream is unpaused.

pause()

Pause the readable side of the stream.
This will prevent it from emitting 'data' or or 'end' until resume is called.

resume()

Unpause the readable side of the stream.
This will allow it to emit 'data' and 'end' events.
If there there is any data in the output buffer,
It will start draining immediately.

_pause(), emit('pause')

Pause the writable side of the stream. this will cause write() to return false, so any streams piping into this stream will pause after thier next write.

emit('drain')

Unpause the writable side of the stream. This will cause Stream#pipe to call resume() on any streams piping to this stream.

Automatic Behaviours

destroy() is called automatically after both sides of the stream have ended. write()==false after the stream emits 'pause',
and write()==true after the stream emits 'drain'. The user is responsible for emitting 'pause' and 'drain'.

resume() will be called on nextTick, unless pause() was called manually. If resume() is manually called before the nextTick, the stream will start emitting data immediately.

License

MIT / APACHE 2

