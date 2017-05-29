Note: This theme is deprecated. Take a look at tone-syntax that is somewhat similar.

DuoTone Syntax (master)

A double-hue syntax theme for Atom.

DuoTone themes use only 2 hues (8 shades in total). It tones down less important parts (like punctuation and brackets) and highlights only the important ones. This leads to a more calm color scheme, but still lets you find the stuff you're looking for.

Language support

DuoTone themes are optimized for many languages:

C, Clojure, CoffeeScript, C#, CSS, GF Markdown, Go, Haskell, HTML, Java, JavaScript, JSON, Less, Perl, PHP, Python, Ruby, SASS, SCSS, Stylus, XML, YAML...

See the list of all languages.

Variations

Here a list of all DuoTone themes. Or at least the ones that have the duotone keyword added. 😁

Create your own DuoTone theme

Follow the short guide how to create your own DuoTone version.

Clone this repo. Rename it (folder, package.json, etc). Change the colors in styles/colors.less . Publish!

Optionally, also update the docs . It's a page with all colors and some sample code. It can be used as a GitHub Page, when the /docs folder is enabled in the repo settings.

Run docs/update.sh to update the theme colors. Replace the xxx in docs/index.html with your own user and theme name. Take a screenshot and replace ( docs/screenshot.png ) with your version.

For more help, feel free to open a new issue.