Note: This theme is deprecated. Take a look at tone-syntax that is somewhat similar.
A double-hue syntax theme for Atom.
DuoTone themes use only 2 hues (8 shades in total). It tones down less important parts (like punctuation and brackets) and highlights only the important ones. This leads to a more calm color scheme, but still lets you find the stuff you're looking for.
DuoTone themes are optimized for many languages:
C, Clojure, CoffeeScript, C#, CSS, GF Markdown, Go, Haskell, HTML, Java, JavaScript, JSON, Less, Perl, PHP, Python, Ruby, SASS, SCSS, Stylus, XML, YAML...
See the list of all languages.
Here a list of all DuoTone themes. Or at least the ones that have the
duotone keyword added. 😁
Follow the short guide how to create your own DuoTone version.
styles/colors.less.
Optionally, also update the
docs. It's a page with all colors and some sample code. It can be used as a GitHub Page, when the
/docs folder is enabled in the repo settings.
docs/update.sh to update the theme colors.
xxx in
docs/index.html with your own user and theme name.
docs/screenshot.png) with your version.
For more help, feel free to open a new issue.