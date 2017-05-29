openbase logo
duotone-syntax

by simurai
2.1.0 (see all)

Master template for DuoTone syntax themes

32

GitHub Stars

108

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Note: This theme is deprecated. Take a look at tone-syntax that is somewhat similar.

DuoTone Syntax (master)

A double-hue syntax theme for Atom.

DuoTone Theme

DuoTone themes use only 2 hues (8 shades in total). It tones down less important parts (like punctuation and brackets) and highlights only the important ones. This leads to a more calm color scheme, but still lets you find the stuff you're looking for.

Language support

DuoTone themes are optimized for many languages:

C, Clojure, CoffeeScript, C#, CSS, GF Markdown, Go, Haskell, HTML, Java, JavaScript, JSON, Less, Perl, PHP, Python, Ruby, SASS, SCSS, Stylus, XML, YAML...

See the list of all languages.

Variations

Here a list of all DuoTone themes. Or at least the ones that have the duotone keyword added. 😁

Create your own DuoTone theme

Follow the short guide how to create your own DuoTone version.

  1. Clone this repo.
  2. Rename it (folder, package.json, etc).
  3. Change the colors in styles/colors.less.
  4. Publish!

Optionally, also update the docs. It's a page with all colors and some sample code. It can be used as a GitHub Page, when the /docs folder is enabled in the repo settings.

  1. Run docs/update.sh to update the theme colors.
  2. Replace the xxx in docs/index.html with your own user and theme name.
  3. Take a screenshot and replace (docs/screenshot.png) with your version.

For more help, feel free to open a new issue.

