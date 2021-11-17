duo_nodejs - Duo two-factor authentication for Node.js web applications: https://duo.com/docs/duoweb-v2
This package allows a web developer to quickly add Duo's interactive, self-service, two-factor authentication to any web login form - without setting up secondary user accounts, directory synchronization, servers, or hardware.
Files located in the
js directory should be hosted by your webserver for inclusion in web pages.
Development:
$ git clone https://github.com/duosecurity/duo_nodejs.git
$ cd duo_nodejs
$ npm install
System:
$ npm install --global @duosecurity/duo_web
Or run the following to add to your project:
$ npm install --save @duosecurity/duo_web
$ node --interactive
> const duo_web = require('@duosecurity/duo_web');
> duo_web.sign_request(ikey, skey, akey, username);
'TX|...TX_SIGNATURE...==|...TX_HASH...:APP|...APP_SIGNATURE...==|...APP_HASH...'
$ npm run test
...
OK: 13 assertions (42ms)
$ npm run lint
> @duosecurity/duo_web@1.0.3 lint duo_nodejs
> eslint duo.js index.js tests/
Report any bugs, feature requests, etc. to us directly: support@duosecurity.com