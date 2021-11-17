Overview

duo_nodejs - Duo two-factor authentication for Node.js web applications: https://duo.com/docs/duoweb-v2

This package allows a web developer to quickly add Duo's interactive, self-service, two-factor authentication to any web login form - without setting up secondary user accounts, directory synchronization, servers, or hardware.

Files located in the js directory should be hosted by your webserver for inclusion in web pages.

Installing

Development:

git clone https://github.com/duosecurity/duo_nodejs.git cd duo_nodejs npm install

System:

$ npm install --global /duo_web

Or run the following to add to your project:

$ npm install --save /duo_web

Using

$ node --interactive > const duo_web = require ( '@duosecurity/duo_web' ); > duo_web.sign_request(ikey, skey, akey, username); 'TX|...TX_SIGNATURE...==|...TX_HASH...:APP|...APP_SIGNATURE...==|...APP_HASH...'

Test

npm run test ... OK: 13 assertions (42ms)

Lint

npm run lint @duosecurity/duo_web@1.0.3 lint duo_nodejs eslint duo.js index.js tests/

Support

Report any bugs, feature requests, etc. to us directly: support@duosecurity.com