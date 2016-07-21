Duo is a next-generation package manager that blends the best ideas from Component, Browserify and Go to make organizing and writing front-end code quick and painless.

Features

has first-class support for Javascript, HTML and CSS exposes a unix-y command line interface pulls source directly from GitHub with semantic versioning supports source transforms, like Coffeescript or Sass does not require a manifest

Installation

Install Duo straight from npm with:

npm install -g duo

Getting Started

To get started just write normal Javascript, requiring dependencies straight from the file system or from GitHub as you need them:

var uid = require ( 'matthewmueller/uid' ); var fmt = require ( 'yields/fmt' ); var msg = fmt( 'Your unique ID is %s!' , uid()); window .alert(msg);

Then use duo to install your dependencies and build your file:

$ duo index .js

Finally, drop a single <script> onto your page and you're done!

< script src = "build/index.js" > </ script >

Same goes for CSS! You can require dependencies and assets from the file system or straight from GitHub:

@ import 'necolas/normalize.css' ; body { color : teal; background : url ( './background-image.jpg' ); }

Then bundle up your CSS with duo :

$ duo index .css

And add your bundled-up stylesheet to your page!

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "build/index.css" >

Authenticate with Github

We recommend that you authenticate with Github so you can increase your rate limit and allow you to pull from private repositories. To do that, add the following entry to your ~/.netrc file:

machine api .github .com login < username > password < token >

You can create a new token here: https://github.com/settings/tokens/new

Debugging

If you run into an issue with Duo, often times you can resolve it by prepending DEBUG=duo* to your $COMMAND :

$ DEBUG=duo* $COMMAND

Example:

$ DEBUG=duo* duo index.js

If you can't figure it out, you should open an issue: https://github.com/duojs/duo/issues

Test

Download this repository and run:

make test

Authors

License

