Dummy JSON

Dummy JSON is a Node utility that allows you to generate random JSON data using Handlebars templates. It comes with a built-in collection of Handlebars helpers that generate common data values, such as names, numbers, dates, and also allows you to write your own.

Example

Please view the following example on the github page if it's not formatted correctly.

Template string Output string { "users": [ {{#repeat 2}} { "id": {{@index}}, "name": "{{firstName}} {{lastName}}", "work": "{{company}}", "email": "{{email}}", "dob": "{{date '1900' '2000' 'YYYY'}}", "address": "{{int 1 100}} {{street}}", "city": "{{city}}", "optedin": {{boolean}} } {{/repeat}} ], "images": [ {{#repeat 3}} "img{{@index}}.png" {{/repeat}} ], "coordinates": { "x": {{float -50 50 '0.00'}}, "y": {{float -25 25 '0.00'}} }, "price": "${{int 0 99999 '0,0'}}" } { "users": [ { "id": 0, "name": "Adam Carter", "work": "Unilogic", "email": "adam.carter@unilogic.com", "dob": "1978", "address": "83 Warner Street", "city": "Boston", "optedin": true }, { "id": 1, "name": "Leanne Brier", "work": "Connic", "email": "leanne.brier@connic.org", "dob": "1987", "address": "9 Coleman Avenue", "city": "Toronto", "optedin": false } ], "images": [ "img0.png", "img1.png", "img2.png" ], "coordinates": { "x": 35.12, "y": -21.49 }, "price": "$59,395" }

Getting started

Install via npm:

npm install dummy-json

Generate a JSON string

import dummyjson from 'dummy-json' ; const template = `{ "name": "{{firstName}}", "age": "{{int 18 65}}" }` ; const result = dummyjson.parse(template);

Generate from a template file

Instead of using template strings directly in your code you can create a template file and load it using Node's fs utility:

import fs from 'fs' ; import dummyjson from 'dummy-json' ; const template = fs.readFileSync( 'mytemplate.hbs' , { encoding : 'utf8' }); const result = dummyjson.parse(template);

Converting the generated string to a JavaScript object

If the generated output is a valid JSON string then it can be parsed into a JavaScript object:

const result = dummyjson.parse(template); const obj = JSON .parse(result);

Create a dummy API endpoint

A common use of Dummy JSON is to create a mock API endpoint that returns random data. Here's a quick example using Express:

import fs from 'fs' ; import express from 'express' ; import dummyjson from 'dummy-json' ; const template = fs.readFileSync( 'template.hbs' , { encoding : 'utf8' }); const app = express(); app.get( '/api/people' , function ( req, res ) { res.set( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); res.status( 200 ).send(dummyjson.parse(template)); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Command line iterface

If you install Dummy JSON globally with npm install -g dummy-json you can use it from the command line. Dummy JSON will write to stdout by default but you can redirect to a file like so:

dummyjson template .hbs > output .json

Built-in helpers

Dummy JSON uses custom Handlebars helpers to generate the random data. Handlebars helpers are functions that are called whenever an expression is encountered in a template, such as {{firstName}} . You can learn how to write your own helpers in the section: Writing your own helpers.

Repeat

{{#repeat count [comma=true]}} ... {{/repeat}}

count: number The number of times to repeat the content (required)

The number of times to repeat the content (required) comma?: boolean Add or remove the separating comma between blocks of content (optional, default is true)

{{#repeat min=number max=number [comma=true]}} ... {{/repeat}}

min: number Minimum range for the random repeat count (required)

Minimum range for the random repeat count (required) max: number Maximum range for the random repeat count (required)

Maximum range for the random repeat count (required) comma?: boolean Add or remove the separating comma between blocks of content (optional, default is true)

There are two ways in which this helper can be used. Both repeat blocks of content, similar to Handlebars' built-in each , and can be used anywhere in your template, not just inside arrays. It automatically adds a comma between repeated blocks unless specified.

The first way it can be used is to repeat the block a fixed a number of times:

"messages" : [ {{#repeat 3 }} "hello" {{/repeat}} ] "messages" : [ "hello" , "hello" , "hello" ]

The second way it can be used is to repeat the block a random number of times:

"messages" : [ {{#repeat min= 1 max= 5 }} "hello" {{/repeat}} ]; "messages" : [ "hello" , "hello" ];

You can omit the comma by using comma=false , for example:

{{#repeat 3 comma= false }}hello{{/repeat}}

You can get iteration position information inside the repeat block using the standard Handlebars variables @index , @first , @last and @total . Check out the helpers Add and Step to see how you can further modify the position values to create interesting indexes.

{{#repeat 3 }} "img{{@index}}.png" {{/repeat}} "img0.png" , "img1.png" , "img2.png"

Integer

{{int min max [format] [round=null]}}

min: number Minimum value (required)

Minimum value (required) max: number Maximum value (required)

Maximum value (required) format?: string Formatting string (optional, default is null)

Formatting string (optional, default is null) round?: number Rounds to the nearest multiple of the value (optional, default is no rounding)

Generates a random integer from min (inclusive) up to and including max (inclusive). The optional round parameter will round the number to the nearest multiple of the given value.

The output can be formatted using a numeric format string, provided by numbro. For a complete list of formatting options see http://numbrojs.com/format.html.

{{int 0 100 }} {{int 0 100 round= 5 }} {{int 10000 50000 '0,0.00' }}

Float

{{float min max [format] [round=null]}}

min: number Minimum value (required)

Minimum value (required) max: number Maximum value (required)

Maximum value (required) format?: string Formatting string (optional, default is null)

Formatting string (optional, default is null) round?: number Rounds to the nearest multiple of the value (optional, default is no rounding)

Generates a random floating point number from min (inclusive) up to but excluding max (exclusive). The optional round parameter will round the number to the nearest multiple of the given value.

The output can be formatted using a numeric format string, provided by numbro. For a complete list of formatting options see http://numbrojs.com/format.html.

{{float 0 1 }} {{float 0 1 round= 0.1 }} {{float 10000 50000 '0,0.00' }}

{{date min max [format]}}

min: number Minimum value (required)

Minimum value (required) max: number Maximum value (required)

Maximum value (required) format?: string Formatting string (optional, default is null)

Generates a random date between the two values. Both min and max can be represented by any string that the Date.parse() method accepts.

By default the output uses Date.toString(). Alternatively the output can be formatted using a format string provided by fecha. For a complete list of formatting options see https://github.com/taylorhakes/fecha

{{date '2010' '2015' }} {{date '2015-06-01' '2015-06-30' }} {{date '2015-06-01T09:00' '2015-06-30T17:30' }} {{date '2010' '2015' 'DD/MM/YYYY' }} {{date '2010' '2015' 'unix' }}

Time

{{time min max [format]}}

min: number Minimum value (required)

Minimum value (required) max: number Maximum value (required)

Maximum value (required) format?: string Formatting string (optional, default is null)

This is a shorthand helper for generating the time portion of a date, without needing to put the full date into the min and max values. Both min and max can be represented by any string in the 24h format HH:mm:ss , for example 17:48:34 , or if you want to ignore seconds: 17:48

By default the output uses HH:mm . Alternatively the output can be formatted using a format string provided by fecha. For a complete list of formatting options see https://github.com/taylorhakes/fecha

{{time '09:00' '17:30' }} {{time '09:00' '17:30' 'h:mm a' }}

Random item

{{random ...items}}

items: string | number One or more parameters from which to pick a random item (required)

Picks a random item from the given parameters. This is a convenient way to create small, inline random lists of your own. For more lengthy lists or ones you wish to reuse see the section on Helpers that pick a random item from an array.

{{random 'North' 'South' 'East' 'West' }} {{random 50 100 150 200 }}

Boolean

{{boolean}}

Generates a random true or false value.

Title

{{title}}

Generates a random title prefix, from a predefined list, such as "Mr", "Mrs", "Dr", etc.

First name

{{firstName}}

Generates a random first name, from a predefined list. This helper is kept in sync with other name-related helpers, such as username and email - see the section on Synchronized helpers for more information.

Last name

{{lastName}}

Generates a random last name, from a predefined list. This helper is kept in sync with other name-related helpers, such as username and email - see the section on Synchronized helpers for more information.

Company

{{company}}

Generates a random company name, from a predefined list. This helper is kept in sync with the email and domain helpers, such as username and email - see the section on Synchronized helpers for more information.

Domain

{{domain}}

Generates a random domain name in the format "domain.tld", from a predefined list. This helper is kept in sync with the company and email helpers - see the section on Synchronized helpers for more information.

TLD

{{tld}}

Generates a random top-level domain name, from a predefined list. This helper is kept in sync with the email helper - see the section on Synchronized helpers for more information.

Email

{{email}}

Generates a random email address. This helper is kept in sync with other name-related helpers, such as username and email - see the section on Synchronized helpers for more information.

Street

{{street}}

Generates a random street name, from a predefined list.

City

{{city}}

Generates a random city name, from a predefined list.

Country

{{country}}

Generates a random country name, from a predefined list based on ISO 3166-1. This helper is kept in sync with the country code helper - see the section on Synchronized helpers for more information.

If you want to export the entire list then you can use the following snippet in your template:

"countries" : [ {{#each countries}} "{{this}}" {{/each}} ]

Country code

{{countryCode}}

Generates a random 2-character country code, from a predefined list based on ISO 3166-1. This helper is kept in sync with the country helper - see the section on Synchronized helpers for more information.

If you want to export the entire list then you can use the following snippet in your template:

"countryCodes" : [ {{#each countryCodes}} "{{this}}" {{/each}} ]

Zipcode

{{zipcode}}

Generates a random US-style 5 digit zipcode.

Postcode

{{postcode}}

Generates a random UK-style postcode in the format AB9 9CD .

Latitude

{{lat}}

Generates a random latitude from -90 to +90, to 6 decimal places (roughly 10cm of precision).

Longitude

{{long}}

Generates a random longitude from -180 to +180, to 6 decimal places (roughly 10cm of precision).

Phone number

{{phone [format]}}

format?: string Formatting string (optional, default is xxx-xxx-xxxx )

Generates a random phone number in the format xxx-xxx-xxxx , for example "123-456-7890". To use a different format pass a string to the format parameter containing a series of lowercase "x" characters for each random integer.

{{phone}} {{phone "+64 (x) xxx xxxx" }}

Color

{{color}}

Generates a random CSS color name from a predefined list, such as "forestgreen", "black", etc.

Hex color

{{hexColor [websafe=false] [withHash=true]}}

websafe?: boolean Generates a websafe color if true (optional, default is false)

Generates a websafe color if true (optional, default is false) withHash?: boolean Whether the color has a leading hash symbol (optional, default is true)

Generates a random hexadecimal color value with an optional leading hash symbol.

{{hexColor}} {{hexColor websafe= true }} {{hexColor withHash= false }}

GUID

{{guid}}

Generates a random 32 digit GUID.

IPv4 address

{{ipv4}}

Generates a random IPv4 address.

IPv6 address

{{ipv6}}

Generates a random IPv6 address.

Character

{{char charset}}

charset: string String of characters to pick from (required)

Picks a single character from the given character set.

{{char "ABCDEF" }} {{char "$€£¥" }}

Lorem ipsum

{{lorem [wordCount]}}

wordcount?: number Number of words to generate (optional, default is 25)

{{lorem min=number max=number}}

min: number Minimum range for the random word count (required)

Minimum range for the random word count (required) max: number Maximum range for the random word count (required)

There are two ways this helper can be used. Both generate random sentences of lorem ipsum text with occasional punctuation (commas and periods/full-stops).

{{lorem}} {{lorem 5 }} {{lorem min= 10 max= 20 }}

Lowercase

{{lowercase (helper)}}

helper Any other helper that returns a string (required)

Converts the output of any string-based helper to lowercase. This uses the Handlebars' subexpression syntax.

{{lowercase (firstName)}} {{lowercase (city)}}

Uppercase

{{uppercase (helper)}}

helper Any other helper that returns a string (required)

Converts the output of any string-based helper to uppercase. This uses the Handlebars' subexpression syntax.

{{uppercase (firstName)}} {{uppercase (city)}}

Add

{{add number1 number2}}

number1: number First number to add (required)

First number to add (required) number2: number Second number to add (required)

Adds the two numbers together. This can be useful in creating 1-based indexes inside repeat blocks using the @index variable (which is normally zero-based).

"images" : [ {{#repeat 3 }} "image{{add @index 1}}.jpg" {{/repeat}} ] "images" : [ "image1.jpg" , "image2.jpg" , "image3.jpg" ]

Step

{{step increment}}

increment: number How much to increment the generated index on each iteration (required)

Creates a numeric step inside a repeat block that is a multiple of the index. (Note: this uses the @index variable internally and so can only be used inside {{#repeat}} and {{#each}} blocks).

"images" : [ {{#repeat 3 }} "image{{step 10}}.jpg" {{/repeat}} ] "images" : [ "image0.jpg" , "image10.jpg" , "image20.jpg" ]

You can use this in conjunction with the Add helper and subexpression syntax to create indexes that start at higher values:

"images" : [ {{#repeat 3 }} "image{{add (step 10) 1000}}.jpg" {{/repeat}} ] "images" : [ "image1000.jpg" , "image1010.jpg" , "image1020.jpg" ]

A note on synchronized helpers

Several helpers, such as name and email, are linked together in order to synchronize their values. This helps gives the random data some continuity. Synchronization happens automatically and doesn't require any additional work, for example:

"firstName" : "{{firstName}}" , "lastName" : "{{lastName}}" , "email" : "{{email}}"

The helpers can be placed in any order and will still synchronize:

"email" : "{{email}}" "firstName" : "{{firstName}}" , "lastName" : "{{lastName}}" ,

The synchronization is reset whenever the same helper is used twice, or in each iteration of a repeat block:

"email" : "{{email}}" "firstName" : "{{firstName}}" , "lastName" : "{{lastName}}" , "email" : "{{email}}" "firstName" : "{{firstName}}" , "lastName" : "{{lastName}}" ,

The following helpers synchronize their values:

firstName , lastName , username , company , domain , tld , email

, , , , , , country , countryCode

Writing your own helpers

To write your own helpers you need to create an object map of helper methods and pass it to the options param of dummyjson.parse() , for example:

const myHelpers = { direction() { return dummyjson.utils.random() > 0.5 ? 'left' : 'right' ; } }; const template = '{{direction}}' ; const result = dummyjson.parse(template, { helpers : myHelpers });

Your own helpers will be mixed with the built-in helpers, allowing you to use both in your template.

The helpers use the same syntax as regular Handlebars helpers, but instead of registering them with Handlebars.registerHelper() you pass them to dummyjson.parse() . For more information on writing helpers see the Handlebars documentation.

Note: when generating data using random numbers you should always use the functions from the dummyjson.utils module. This ensures you're using the seeded random number generator and means your results will be repeatable if you ever decide to use a seed. See the section on Seeded random data for more information, and the API for complete list of methods available in dummyjson.utils .

Helpers that pick a random item from an array

One of the most common types of helper is one that picks a random item from an array. If you are only dealing with a small number of items and don't need to reuse the helper consider using the inline Random item helper, like so:

{{random 'North' 'South' 'East' 'West' }}

However if you are dealing with a large array or don't want to repeat it throughout the template then it's better to write your own helper. You can use the following example as a basis for you own:

const myHelpers = { direction() { return dummyjson.utils.randomArrayItem([ 'North' , 'South' , 'East' , 'West' ]); } }; const template = '{{direction}}' ; const result = dummyjson.parse(template, { helpers : myHelpers });

Replacing default mock data

If you want to use a different set of names, addresses, colors and so on, then you can override the built-in data using the mockdata option. Here's is an example with a complete list of built-in arrays you can replace:

const myMockdata = { firstNames : [ 'Bob' , 'Jane' , 'Carl' , 'Joan' ], lastNames : [ 'Smith' , 'Jones' , 'Wallis' , 'Gilmore' ], companies : [ 'Apple' , 'Microsoft' ], tlds : [ 'etc' ], streets : [ 'etc' ], cities : [ 'etc' ], countries : [ 'etc' ], countryCodes : [ 'etc' ], colors : [ 'etc' ], }; const result = dummyjson.parse(template, { mockdata : myMockdata });

Seeded random data

By default dummyjson generates different results every time it's run. If you need reproducible dummy data then you can set a global seed for the pseudo random number generator:

dummyjson.seed = 'helloworld' ; const result = dummyjson.parse(string);

Alternatively you can set a one-time seed for a specific dummyjson.parse() call:

const result = dummyjson.parse(string, { seed : 'abc123' });

Note: a one-time seed will not overwrite the global dummyjson.seed , meaning subsequent calls to parse() without a seed will use the original dummyjson.seed value.

Ensuring your own helpers use the seed

To ensure your own helpers generate reproducible data you must use the functions from the dummyjson.utils module whenever you want a random value. See the API section for a complete list of functions.

const myHelpers = { temperature() { return dummyjson.utils.randomInt( 0 , 100 ) + '°C' ; } };

Advanced usage

Replacing built-in helpers

You can replace any of the built-in helpers by simply creating your own with the same name:

const myHelpers = { postcode() { return 'helloworld' ; } }; const result = dummyjson.parse(template, { helpers : myHelpers });

Note: If you replace any of the synchronized helpers then you will lose the syncing functionality. If you want to use a different set of names, addresses, etc, then use the technique described in Replacing default mock data.

Using other static data

The mockdata option can also be used to insert static data for use in your template:

const myMockdata = { copyright : 'Copyright Myself 2015' }; const template = '{{copyright}}' ; const result = dummyjson.parse(template, { mockdata : myMockdata });

Or arrays which you can loop over using Handlebar's each helper:

const myMockdata = { animals : [ 'fox' , 'badger' , 'crow' ] }; const template = '{{#each animals}}{{this}},{{/each}}' ; const result = dummyjson.parse(template, { mockdata : myMockdata });

Using built-in helpers inside your own helpers

All the built-in helpers are available for you to use from within your own helpers. They can be found on the dummyjson.helpers object. Here's an example of using two existing helpers to make a new one:

const myHelpers = { fullname(options) { return dummyjson.helpers.firstName(options) + ' ' + dummyjson.helpers.lastName(options); } }; const template = '{{fullname}}' ; const result = dummyjson.parse(template, { helpers : myHelpers });

As mentioned in the comment above you must always forward the options argument to built-in helpers. The options argument is automatically given to all helpers by Handlebars, and is always passed as the last argument. See the Handlebars documentation for more information.

Using your own partials

You can use Handlebars partials to encapsulate content into a reusable blocks. Partials are passed via the options param of dummyjson.parse() .

const myPartials = { user : `{ "id": {{@index}}, "firstName": "{{firstName}}", "lastName": "{{lastName}}", "email": "{{email}}" }` }; const template = `{ "users": [ {{#repeat 3}} {{> user}} {{/repeat}} ] }` ; const result = dummyjson.parse(template, { partials : myPartials });

API

Parse

dummyjson.parse(template: string, options: ParseOptions): string

template: string Handlebars template string

Handlebars template string options: ParseOptions Options object containing any of the following properties: helpers: {} Object map of custom helper functions (see Writing your own helpers) mockdata: {} Object map of mockdata (see Replacing default mock data) partials: {} Object map of custom partials (see Using your own partials) seed: string Seed for the random number generator (see Seeded random data)

Options object containing any of the following properties:

Utils

dummyjson.utils