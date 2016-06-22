Guard your users from security problems such as being hacked that start by having dumb passwords
dumb-passwords is an NPM module that can be used to verify the user provided password is
not one of the top 10,000 worst passwords as analysed by a respectable IT security analyst. Read
about all here,
here(wired) or
here(telegram)
$ npm install dumb-passwords --save
Short example:
const dumbPasswords = require('dumb-passwords');
const isDumb = dumbPasswords.check('123456'); // true
// or use:
// const isDumb = dumbPasswords.checkPassword('123456');
Embedding it into your EXPRESS application:
'use strict';
const app = require('express')();
const dumbPasswords = require('dumb-passwords');
...
app.post('/user/create', (req, res) => {
const userPassword = req.body.userPassword;
if (dumbPasswords.check(userPassword)) {
const rate = dumbPasswords.rateOfUsage(userPassword);
let message = 'Dear user, that\'s a dumb password!';
message += ' Why? For every 100,000 user accounts on the internet, ';
message += rate.frequency + ' are "protected" using that same password.';
message += ' Hacker\'s paradise.';
// DO NOT send this back to your user, it's only for demo purposes
res.status(200).send(message);
} else {
// that password is awesome!
// that user SMART! Give them the key to success!
}
});
...
app.listen(8080, () => {
console.log('Express server listening on on port 8080');
});
// expose app
module.exports = app;
Check if the string provided, representing the user's proposed submitted password is not one of the top 10,000 worst passwords users use.
returns
true if the password is one of them and
false if the password is not.
Checks and returns the recorded usage frequency of the related password per 100,000 user passwords.
dumbPasswords.rateOfUsage('superman') // { password: 'superman', frequency: 2523 }
DISCLAIMER: All opinions aired in this repo are ours and do not reflect any company or organisation any contributor is involved with.