Guard your users from security problems such as being hacked that start by having dumb passwords

Introduction

dumb-passwords is an NPM module that can be used to verify the user provided password is not one of the top 10,000 worst passwords as analysed by a respectable IT security analyst. Read about all here, here(wired) or here(telegram)

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm install dumb-passwords --save

Usage

Short example:

const dumbPasswords = require ( 'dumb-passwords' ); const isDumb = dumbPasswords.check( '123456' );

Embedding it into your EXPRESS application:

; const app = require ( 'express' )(); const dumbPasswords = require ( 'dumb-passwords' ); ... app.post( '/user/create' , (req, res) => { const userPassword = req.body.userPassword; if (dumbPasswords.check(userPassword)) { const rate = dumbPasswords.rateOfUsage(userPassword); let message = 'Dear user, that\'s a dumb password!' ; message += ' Why? For every 100,000 user accounts on the internet, ' ; message += rate.frequency + ' are "protected" using that same password.' ; message += ' Hacker\'s paradise.' ; res.status( 200 ).send(message); } else { } }); ... app.listen( 8080 , () => { console .log( 'Express server listening on on port 8080' ); }); module .exports = app;

API

dumbPasswords.check(string) => true or false

Check if the string provided, representing the user's proposed submitted password is not one of the top 10,000 worst passwords users use.

returns true if the password is one of them and false if the password is not.

Checks and returns the recorded usage frequency of the related password per 100,000 user passwords.

dumbPasswords.rateOfUsage( 'superman' )

License

DISCLAIMER: All opinions aired in this repo are ours and do not reflect any company or organisation any contributor is involved with.