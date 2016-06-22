openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dp

dumb-passwords

by Eugene Mutai
0.2.1 (see all)

Don't let your user be a victim of their own action

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Coverage Status

Guard your users from security problems such as being hacked that start by having dumb passwords

Introduction

dumb-passwords is an NPM module that can be used to verify the user provided password is not one of the top 10,000 worst passwords as analysed by a respectable IT security analyst. Read about all here, here(wired) or here(telegram)

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm install dumb-passwords --save

Usage

Short example:

const dumbPasswords = require('dumb-passwords');

const isDumb = dumbPasswords.check('123456'); // true
// or use:
// const isDumb = dumbPasswords.checkPassword('123456');

Embedding it into your EXPRESS application:

'use strict';

const app = require('express')();
const dumbPasswords = require('dumb-passwords');

...

app.post('/user/create', (req, res) => {
  const userPassword = req.body.userPassword;

  if (dumbPasswords.check(userPassword)) {
    const rate = dumbPasswords.rateOfUsage(userPassword);
    let message = 'Dear user, that\'s a dumb password!';
    message += ' Why? For every 100,000 user accounts on the internet, ';
    message += rate.frequency + ' are "protected" using that same password.';
    message += ' Hacker\'s paradise.';

    // DO NOT send this back to your user, it's only for demo purposes
    res.status(200).send(message);
  } else {
    // that password is awesome!
    // that user SMART! Give them the key to success!
  }
});

...

app.listen(8080, () => {
  console.log('Express server listening on on port 8080');
});

// expose app
module.exports = app;

API

dumbPasswords.check(string) => true or false

Check if the string provided, representing the user's proposed submitted password is not one of the top 10,000 worst passwords users use.

returns true if the password is one of them and false if the password is not.

dumbPasswords.rateOfUsage(string) => {password, frequency}

Checks and returns the recorded usage frequency of the related password per 100,000 user passwords.

dumbPasswords.rateOfUsage('superman') // { password: 'superman', frequency: 2523 }

License

MIT © Eugene Mutai | Kevin Gathuku | Jeremy Kithome

DISCLAIMER: All opinions aired in this repo are ours and do not reflect any company or organisation any contributor is involved with.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial