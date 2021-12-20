Description

Converter of TypeScript definition files to Kotlin declarations

This requires JRE 1.6+ to run. It generates Kotlin files that are compatible with Kotlin 1.1+ (generated declarations are tested against latest stable compiler version)

How to install

The simplest way to use is install the latest version form npm:

npm install -g dukat

On a weekly basis we also deply a dev build which sums up what we currently have in master, so if you want to checkout the snapshot version, use dukat@next :

npm install -g dukat @next

Usage

dukat [<options>] <d.ts files>

where possible options include:

-p <qualifiedPackageName> package name for the generated file (by default filename.d.ts renamed to filename.d.kt) -m String use this value as @file:JsModule annotation value whenever such annotation occurs -d <path> destination directory for files with converted declarations (by default declarations are generated in current directory) -v, -version print version

How to setup and build

clone this project on Windows-based platforms set following: `git config core.autocrlf true ` git clone <this project url> build ./gradlew build (optional) Run unit tests

./gradlew test -Pdukat.test.failure.always

see CHANGELOG