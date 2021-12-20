openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dukat

by Kotlin
0.5.8-rc.4 (see all)

Converter of <any kind of declarations> to Kotlin external declarations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

402

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

official JetBrains project GitHub license

Description

Converter of TypeScript definition files to Kotlin declarations

This requires JRE 1.6+ to run. It generates Kotlin files that are compatible with Kotlin 1.1+ (generated declarations are tested against latest stable compiler version)

How to install

The simplest way to use is install the latest version form npm:

npm install -g dukat

On a weekly basis we also deply a dev build which sums up what we currently have in master, so if you want to checkout the snapshot version, use dukat@next:

npm install -g dukat@next

Usage

dukat [<options>] <d.ts files>

where possible options include:

    -p  <qualifiedPackageName>      package name for the generated file (by default filename.d.ts renamed to filename.d.kt)
    -m  String                      use this value as @file:JsModule annotation value whenever such annotation occurs
    -d  <path>                      destination directory for files with converted declarations (by default declarations are generated in current directory)
    -v, -version                    print version

How to setup and build

  1. clone this project

    # on Windows-based platforms set following: `git config core.autocrlf true`   
git clone <this project url>

  2. build

    ./gradlew build

  3. (optional) Run unit tests

./gradlew test -Pdukat.test.failure.always

see CHANGELOG

Useful links

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial