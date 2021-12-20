Converter of TypeScript definition files to Kotlin declarations
This requires JRE 1.6+ to run. It generates Kotlin files that are compatible with Kotlin 1.1+ (generated declarations are tested against latest stable compiler version)
The simplest way to use is install the latest version form npm:
npm install -g dukat
On a weekly basis we also deply a dev build which sums up what we currently have in master,
so if you want to checkout the snapshot version, use
dukat@next:
npm install -g dukat@next
dukat [<options>] <d.ts files>
where possible options include:
-p <qualifiedPackageName> package name for the generated file (by default filename.d.ts renamed to filename.d.kt)
-m String use this value as @file:JsModule annotation value whenever such annotation occurs
-d <path> destination directory for files with converted declarations (by default declarations are generated in current directory)
-v, -version print version
clone this project
# on Windows-based platforms set following: `git config core.autocrlf true`
git clone <this project url>
build
./gradlew build
(optional) Run unit tests
./gradlew test -Pdukat.test.failure.always