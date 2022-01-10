openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ddr

duiba-draggable-resizable

by Maurizio Bonani
1.0.9 (see all)

Vue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

VueDraggableResizable 2

Latest Version on NPM Software License npm

Vue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.

If you are looking for the version 1 of the component, it is available on the v1 branch.

Table of Contents

Features

  • No dependencies
  • Use draggable, resizable or both
  • Define handles for resizing
  • Restrict size and movement to parent element
  • Snap element to custom grid
  • Restrict drag to vertical or horizontal axis
  • Maintain aspect ratio
  • Touch enabled
  • Use your own classes
  • Provide your own markup for handles

Live Playground

For examples of the component go to the live playground

Alternatively you can run the playground on your own computer:

Install and basic usage

$ npm install --save vue-draggable-resizable

Register the component

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueDraggableResizable from 'vue-draggable-resizable'

// optionally import default styles
import 'vue-draggable-resizable/dist/VueDraggableResizable.css'

Vue.component('vue-draggable-resizable', VueDraggableResizable)

You may now use the component in your markup

<template>
  <div style="height: 500px; width: 500px; border: 1px solid red; position: relative;">
    <vue-draggable-resizable :w="100" :h="100" @dragging="onDrag" @resizing="onResize" :parent="true">
      <p>Hello! I'm a flexible component. You can drag me around and you can resize me.<br>
      X: {{ x }} / Y: {{ y }} - Width: {{ width }} / Height: {{ height }}</p>
    </vue-draggable-resizable>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueDraggableResizable from 'vue-draggable-resizable'

export default {
  data: function () {
    return {
      width: 0,
      height: 0,
      x: 0,
      y: 0
    }
  },
  methods: {
    onResize: function (x, y, width, height) {
      this.x = x
      this.y = y
      this.width = width
      this.height = height
    },
    onDrag: function (x, y) {
      this.x = x
      this.y = y
    }
  }
}
</script>

Props

className

Type: String
Required: false
Default: vdr

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component.

<vue-draggable-resizable class-name="my-class">

classNameDraggable

Type: String
Required: false
Default: draggable

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when draggable is enable.

<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-draggable="my-draggable-class">

classNameResizable

Type: String
Required: false
Default: resizable

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when resizable is enable.

<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-resizable="my-resizable-class">

classNameDragging

Type: String
Required: false
Default: dragging

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is dragging.

<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-dragging="my-dragging-class">

classNameResizing

Type: String
Required: false
Default: resizing

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is resizing.

<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-resizing="my-resizing-class">

classNameActive

Type: String
Required: false
Default: active

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is active.

<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-active="my-active-class">

classNameHandle

Type: String
Required: false
Default: handle

Used to set the custom common class of each handle element. This way you can style each handle individually using the selector <your class>-<handle code>, where handle code identifies one of the handles provided by the handle prop.

So for example, this component:

<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-handle="my-handle-class"></vue-draggable-resizable>

renders the following:

<div ...>
  <div class="my-handle-class my-handle-class-tl"></div>
  <div class="my-handle-class my-handle-class-tm"></div>
  <div class="my-handle-class my-handle-class-tr"></div>
  [...]
</div>

scale

Type: Number|Array
Required: false
Default: 1

The scale prop controls the scale property when the CSS 3 scale transformation is applied to one of the parent elements. If not provided the default value is 1.

<vue-draggable-resizable :scale="0.5">

<vue-draggable-resizable :scale="[0.5, 0.4]">

disableUserSelect

Type: Boolean
Required: false
Default: true

By default, the component adds the style declaration 'user-select:none' to itself to prevent text selection during drag. You can disable this behaviour by setting this prop to false.

<vue-draggable-resizable :disable-user-select="false">

enableNativeDrag

Type: Boolean
Required: false
Default: false

By default, the browser's native drag and drop funcionality (usually used for images and some other elements) is disabled, as it may conflict with the one provided by the component. If you need, for whatever reason, to have this functionality back you can set this prop to true.

<vue-draggable-resizable :enable-native-drag="true">

active

Type: Boolean
Required: false
Default: false

Determines if the component should be active or not. The prop reacts to changes and also can be used with the syncmodifier to keep the state in sync with the parent. You can use along with the preventDeactivation prop in order to fully control the active behavior from outside the component.

<vue-draggable-resizable :active="true">

preventDeactivation

Type: Boolean
Required: false
Default: false

Determines if the component should be deactivated when the user clicks/taps outside it.

<vue-draggable-resizable :prevent-deactivation="true">

draggable

Type: Boolean
Required: false
Default: true

Defines it the component should be draggable or not.

<vue-draggable-resizable :draggable="false">

resizable

Type: Boolean
Required: false
Default: true

Defines it the component should be resizable or not.

<vue-draggable-resizable :resizable="false">

w

Type: Number|String
Required: false
Default: 200

Define the initial width of the element. It also supports auto, but when you start resizing the value will fallback to a number.

<vue-draggable-resizable :w="200">

h

Type: Number|String
Required: false
Default: 200

Define the initial height of the element. It also supports auto, but when you start resizing the value will fallback to a number.

<vue-draggable-resizable :h="200">

minWidth

Type: Number
Required: false
Default: 50

Define the minimal width of the element.

<vue-draggable-resizable :min-width="50">

minHeight

Type: Number
Required: false
Default: 50

Define the minimal height of the element.

<vue-draggable-resizable :min-height="50">

maxWidth

Type: Number
Required: false
Default: null

Define the maximum width of the element.

<vue-draggable-resizable :max-width="400">

maxHeight

Type: Number
Required: false
Default: null

Define the maximum height of the element.

<vue-draggable-resizable :max-height="50">

x

Type: Number
Required: false
Default: 0

Define the initial x position of the element.

<vue-draggable-resizable :x="0">

y

Type: Number
Required: false
Default: 0

Define the initial y position of the element.

<vue-draggable-resizable :y="0">

z

Type: Number|String
Required: false
Default: auto

Define the zIndex of the element.

<vue-draggable-resizable :z="999">

handles

Type: Array
Required: false
Default: ['tl', 'tm', 'tr', 'mr', 'br', 'bm', 'bl', 'ml']

Define the array of handles to restrict the element resizing:

  • tl - Top left
  • tm - Top middle
  • tr - Top right
  • mr - Middle right
  • br - Bottom right
  • bm - Bottom middle
  • bl - Bottom left
  • ml - Middle left
<vue-draggable-resizable :handles="['tm','bm','ml','mr']">

axis

Type: String
Required: false
Default: both

Define the axis on which the element is draggable. Available values are x, y or both.

<vue-draggable-resizable axis="x">

grid

Type: Array
Required: false
Default: [1,1]

Define the grid on which the element is snapped.

<vue-draggable-resizable :grid="[1,1]">

parent

Type: Boolean
Required: false
Default: false

Restricts the movement and the dimensions of the component to the parent.

<vue-draggable-resizable :parent="true">

dragHandle

Type: String
Required: false

Defines the selector that should be used to drag the component.

<vue-draggable-resizable drag-handle=".drag">

dragCancel

Type: String
Required: false

Defines a selector that should be used to prevent drag initialization.

<vue-draggable-resizable drag-cancel=".drag">

lockAspectRatio

Type: Boolean
Required: false
Default: false

The lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio. This property doesn't play well with grid, so make sure to use only one at a time.

<vue-draggable-resizable :lock-aspect-ratio="true">

onDragStart

Type: Function
Required: false
Default: null

Called when dragging starts (element is clicked or touched). If false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel. You can use this function to prevent bubbling of events.

<vue-draggable-resizable :onDragStart="onDragStartCallback">

function onDragStartCallback(ev){
   ...
   // return false; — for cancel
}

onDrag

Type: Function
Required: false
Default: null

Called before the element is dragged. The function receives the next values of x and y. If false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.

<vue-draggable-resizable :onDrag="onDragCallback">

function onDragStartCallback(x, y){
   ...
   // return false; — for cancel
}

onResizeStart

Type: Function
Required: false
Default: null

Called when resizing starts (handle is clicked or touched). If false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.

<vue-draggable-resizable :onResizeStart="onResizeStartCallback">


function onResizeStartCallback(handle, ev){
   ...
   // return false; — for cancel
}

onResize

Type: Function
Required: false
Default: null

Called before the element is resized. The function receives the handle and the next values of x, y, width and height. If false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.

<vue-draggable-resizable :onResize="onResizeCallback">


function onResizeStartCallback(handle, x, y, width, height){
   ...
   // return false; — for cancel
}

Events

activated

Parameters: -

Called whenever the component gets clicked, in order to show handles.

<vue-draggable-resizable @activated="onActivated">

deactivated

Parameters: -

Called whenever the user clicks anywhere outside the component, in order to deactivate it.

<vue-draggable-resizable @deactivated="onDeactivated">

resizing

Parameters:

  • left the X position of the element
  • top the Y position of the element
  • width the width of the element
  • height the height of the element

Called whenever the component gets resized.

<vue-draggable-resizable @resizing="onResizing">

resizestop

Parameters:

  • left the X position of the element
  • top the Y position of the element
  • width the width of the element
  • height the height of the element

Called whenever the component stops getting resized.

<vue-draggable-resizable @resizestop="onResizstop">

dragging

Parameters:

  • left the X position of the element
  • top the Y position of the element

Called whenever the component gets dragged.

<vue-draggable-resizable @dragging="onDragging">

dragstop

Parameters:

  • left the X position of the element
  • top the Y position of the element

Called whenever the component stops getting dragged.

<vue-draggable-resizable @dragstop="onDragstop">

Styling

You can style the component using appropriate class names passed as props to the component. Moreover you can replace the default styles for the handles, provided in the source file vue-draggable-resizable.css, but you should take care to define position and size for them. The default classes for handles are handle and handle-tl, handle-br and so on.

The component also provides named slots for each handle, so you can use your markup inside each one.

Thanks

Thanks to @kirillmurashov for his work on vue-drag-resize component.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email maurizio.bonani@gmail.com instead of using the issue tracker.

Contributing

Any contribution to the code or any part of the documentation and any idea and/or suggestion are very welcome.

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run serve

# distribution build
npm run build

# build the storybook docs into gh-pages
npm run gh-pages:build

# run tests
npm run tests

# run storybook at localhost:9001
npm run storybook

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial