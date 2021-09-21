Dugite - JS bindings for Git

This project provides bindings for Node applications to interact with Git repositories, using the same command line interface that core Git offers. Development is primarily driven by Git-related projects at GitHub such as GitHub Desktop.

The source is in TypeScript, but can be consumed by any JavaScript application.

Getting Started

Add it to your project:

npm install dugite

Then reference it in your application:

import { GitProcess, GitError, IGitResult } from 'dugite' const pathToRepository = 'C:/path/to/git/repository/' const result = await GitProcess.exec([ 'status' ], pathToRepository) if (result.exitCode === 0 ) { const output = result.stdout } else { const error = result.stderr }

Features

make it easy to work with Git repositories

use the same commands as you would in a shell

access to the full set of commands, options and formatting that Git core uses

access to the latest features of Git

Supported Platforms

Windows 7 and later

macOS 10.9 and up

Linux (tested on Ubuntu Precise/Trusty and Fedora 24)

Status

This project is under active development for Git-related projects at GitHub. This will stabilize as this library gets more usage in production, and is open to external contributions that align with the project's goals.

If you are interested in getting involved with this project, refer to the CONTRIBUTING.md file for instructions and the documentation sections for more information about the project.

Roadmap

As this is under active development, the roadmap is also subject to change. Some ideas: