DuelJS v1.2.7

JavaScript HTML5 Master/Slave Browser Tabs Helper.

See a brief look on the homepage

Documentation available on http://dueljs.readthedocs.org/

######New in 1.2.7:

Fixed #13: webpack import

######New in 1.2.6:

Fixed #11: localstorage issue for private browsing (thanks to Stéphane Bachelier stephane.bachelier@gmail.com)

Library added to npm as dueljs (thanks to Denis Lukov youCanCallMeDen@gmail.com)

######New in 1.2.5:

Different variables for each channel (setItem, getItem, removeItem)

######New in 1.2.4:

New storage methods setItem, getItem, removeItem with JSONify inside

Direct localStorage changed to window.localStorage

Fixed emit bug (arguments)

New configuration duel.noWarnings

duel.noWarnings = false ; var ch = duel.channel( 'demo' ); ch.setItem( 'x' , 10 ); ch.setItem( 'y' , { 'a' : true }); ch.getItem( 'x' ); ch.getItem( 'y' );

######New in 1.2.3:

UMD compatible (thanks to RasCarlito cogren@eleven-labs.com)

Microsoft Edge attested (thanks to toby11)

######New in 1.2.2:

Fixed some additional bugs (extra-release)

######New in 1.2.1:

Fixed #5: localStorage - stack overflow problem (thanks to Alex Core brojecter@yandex.ru)

######New in 1.2.0:

New method: channel.off - stop watching event

New method: channel.once - executing callback only one time and stop watching event

New method: channel.emit - the alias of channel.broadcast

Function window.isMaster() now returns true even if no one channel has initialized #3

Dev test coverage (Mocha + PhantomJS)

######New in 1.1.0:

"storage" event improves performance in modern browsers. To turn it off and use old method - do:

duel.useStorageEvent = false ;

Now only slaves can execute triggers

Some unimportant bug fixes

######List of attested browsers:

Opera 29.0.1795.35 (with storage event) Chrome 41.0.2272.118 (with storage event) Firefox 34.0 (with storage event) Internet Explorer 11 (without storage event) Safari 534.57.2 (with storage event) Android 4.3 LT29i default browser (with storage event) Microsoft Edge 25.10586.0.0 (with storage event)

Internet Explorer does incorrect. So it using force useStorageEvent = false by default.

######How it works with Internet Explorer without storage event? Don't worry. It using setInterval javascript checking.

######Testing suite

NodeJS version 6.7.0 PhantomJS version 2.1.1 Chai version 3.5.0 Mocha version 3.1.0 Mocha-PhantomJS custom fork of 4.1.0

In Mac OS Sierra you want to use phantomjs from brew (brew install phantomjs) and check to link it:

$ which phantomjs /usr/ local /bin/phantomjs

And also you can create this link by yourself:

ln -s /usr/ local /Cellar/phantomjs/2.1.1/bin/phantomjs /usr/ local /bin/phantomjs

The reason I temporary changed original repo of mocha-phantomjs to git+https://github.com/studentIvan/mocha-phantomjs.git#master is cause mocha-phantomjs doesn't support the second phantomjs right now.