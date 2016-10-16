JavaScript HTML5 Master/Slave Browser Tabs Helper.
See a brief look on the homepage
Documentation available on http://dueljs.readthedocs.org/
######New in 1.2.7:
######New in 1.2.6:
######New in 1.2.5:
######New in 1.2.4:
/** Turn off errors for debug */
duel.noWarnings = false;
/** New storage methods example */
var ch = duel.channel('demo');
ch.setItem('x', 10);
ch.setItem('y', {'a': true});
ch.getItem('x'); // 10
ch.getItem('y'); // Object {'a': true}
######New in 1.2.3:
######New in 1.2.2:
######New in 1.2.1:
######New in 1.2.0:
######New in 1.1.0:
duel.useStorageEvent = false; // auto false in IE
######List of attested browsers:
Internet Explorer does incorrect. So it using force
useStorageEvent = false by default.
######How it works with Internet Explorer without storage event? Don't worry. It using setInterval javascript checking.
######Testing suite
In Mac OS Sierra you want to use phantomjs from brew (brew install phantomjs) and check to link it:
$ which phantomjs
/usr/local/bin/phantomjs
And also you can create this link by yourself:
ln -s /usr/local/Cellar/phantomjs/2.1.1/bin/phantomjs /usr/local/bin/phantomjs
The reason I temporary changed original repo of mocha-phantomjs to git+https://github.com/studentIvan/mocha-phantomjs.git#master is cause mocha-phantomjs doesn't support the second phantomjs right now.