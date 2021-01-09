Duck-Typed Value Handling for JavaScript
Ducky is a small Open-Source JavaScript library, providing Duck-Typed Value Validation, Value Selection and Flexible Function Parameter Handling. It can be used in Node.js based server and browser based client environments.
You can conveniently get Ducky in various ways:
NPM: install as server component via the Node Package Manager:
$ npm install ducky
Git: directly clone the official repository:
$ git clone https://github.com/rse/ducky.git
cURL: download only the main file from the repository:
$ curl -O https://raw.github.com/rse/ducky/master/lib/ducky.browser.js
Ducky provides the following API:
The version of Ducky, provided as a tuple of separate pieces, for easy comparison.
if (!(ducky.version.major >= 2 && ducky.version.minor >= 0))
throw new Error("need at least Ducky 2.0.0");
Register under
name an additional host or application type,
represented by the constructor function
type. This allows
ducky.validate() and
ducky.params() to validate objects
which are instances of the type.
var Foo = function () { ... };
ducky.register("app.Foo", Foo);
ducky.validate(new Foo(), "app.Foo");
The following host types are pre-registered by default (if actually
existing in the particular native or "polyfilled" host environment):
Object,
Boolean,
Number,
String,
Function,
RegExp,
Array,
Date,
Error,
Set,
Map,
WeakMap,
Promise,
Proxy and
Iterator.
Unregisters the additional host or application type, which was previously
registered under
name with
ducky.register().
ducky.unregister("app.Foo");
Dereference into (and this way subset)
object according to the
path specification and either return the dereferenced value or
set a new
value. Object has to be a hash or array object. The
path argument has to follow the following grammar (which is a
direct JavaScript dereferencing syntax):
|LHS
|RHS
|path
|::=
|segment segment*
|segment
|::=
|bybareword | bykey
|bybareword
|::=
"."? identifier
|bykey
|::=
"[" key
"]"
|identifier
|::=
/[_a-zA-Z$][_a-zA-Z$0-9]*>/
|key
|::=
|number | squote | dquote
|number
|::=
/[0-9]+/
|dquote
|::=
|`/"(?:\"
|squote
|::=
|`/'(?:\'
Setting the
value to
undefined effectively removes the
dereferenced value. If the dereferenced parent object is a hash, this
means the value is
delete'ed from it. If the dereferenced parent
object is an array, this means the value is
splice'ed out of it.
ducky.select({ foo: { bar: { baz: [ 42, 7, "Quux" ] } } },
"foo['bar'].baz[2]") // → "Quux"
In case caching of the internally compiled Abstract Syntax Tree (AST)
is not wishes, you can perform the compile and execute steps
of
ducky.select individually:
Compile the selection specification
path into an AST.
Select from
object a value via
ast and either return it or set it to the new value
value.
Validate an arbitrary nested JavaScript object
object against the
specification
spec. The specification
spec has to be a string
following the following grammar (which is a mixture of JSON-like
structure and RegExp-like quantifiers):
|LHS
|RHS
|spec
|::=
|not | alt | hash | array | any | regexp | primary | class
|not
|::=
"!" spec
|alt
|::=
"(" spec (
"|
" spec)*
")"
|hash
|::=
"{" (key arity?
":" spec (
"," key arity?
":" spec)*)?
"}"
|array
|::=
"[" (spec arity? (
"," spec arity?)*)?
"]"
|arity
|::=
"?" |
"*" |
"+" |
"{" number
"," (number |
"oo")
"}"
|number
|::=
/^[0-9]+$/
|key
|::=
/^[_a-zA-Z$][_a-zA-Z$0-9]*$/ |
"@"
|any
|::=
"any"
|regexp
|::=
|`/^\/(?:\\/
|primary
|::=
|`/^(?:null
|class
|::=
/^[_a-zA-Z$][_a-zA-Z$0-9]\*(?:\.[_a-zA-Z$][_a-zA-Z$0-9]\*)\*$/
The special key
@ can be used to match an arbitrary hash element key.
ducky.validate({ foo: "Foo", bar: "Bar", baz: [ 42, 7, "Quux" ] },
"{ foo: string, bar: any, baz: [ number+, string* ], quux?: any }") // &arr; true
If an empty
errors array is given, use it to assemble detailed error
messages in case of a validation failure.
In case caching of the internally compiled Abstract Syntax Tree (AST)
is not wishes, you can perform the compile and execute steps
of
ducky.validate individually:
Compile the validation specification
spec into an AST.
Validate
object against
ast and return
true in case it validates.
If an empty
errors array is given, use it to assemble detailed error
messages in case of a validation failure.
Handle positional and named function parameters by processing a
function's
arguments array. Parameter
name is the name of the
function for use in exceptions in case of invalid parameters. Parameter
args usually is the JavaScript
arguments pseudo-array of a function.
Parameter
spec is the parameter specification: each key is the name
of a parameter and the value has to be an
Object with the following
possible fields:
pos for the optional position in case of positional
usage,
def for the default value (of not required and hence optional
parameters),
req to indicate whether the parameter is required and
valid for type validation (a validation specification string accepted
by the
validate>() method).
function config () {
var params = ducky.params("config", arguments, {
scope: { pos: 0, req: true, valid: "boolean" },
key: { pos: 1, req: true, valid: /^[a-z][a-z0-9_]*$/ },
value: { pos: 2, def: undefined, valid: "object" },
force: { def: false, valid: "boolean" }
});
var result = cfg_get(params.scope, params.key);
if (typeof params.value !== "undefined")
cfg_set(params.scope, params.key, params.value, params.force);
return result;
}
var value = config("foo", "bar");
config("foo", "bar", "quux");
config({ scope: "foo", key: "bar", value: "quux", force: true });
Manage configuration option objects. Parameter
spec is the option
object specification: each key is the name of a parameter (or a
sub-path) and the value has to be an
Array with a type specification
accepted by the
validate() method as its first element and optionally
a default value as the second element. If no default value is given
for an option, it has to exist on initial value merging. Value
merging is performed either when the
options parameter is
given or method
merge(options: Object): Object is called
on the resulting option object.
function config (options) {
var options = ducky.options({
foo: [ "string" ],
bar: [ "boolean", false ],
quux: [ "number", 1.2 ],
sub: {
foo: [ "string", "dummy" ],
bar: [ "boolean", false ],
quux: [ "number", 2.4 ]
}
});
options.merge({ foo: "bar", sub: { bar: true } })
options.merge({ sub: { quux: 4.8 } })
}
