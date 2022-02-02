openbase logo
dds

duck-duck-scrape

by Snazzah
2.2.0 (see all)

🔎 Search from DuckDuckGo and utilize its spice APIs in Node

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

59.3K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NPM version NPM downloads ESLint status DeepScan grade

npm install duck-duck-scrape - yarn add duck-duck-scrape

Search from DuckDuckGo and utilize its spice APIs for things such as stocks, weather, currency conversion and more!

Available Features

  • Search
    • Regular search
    • Image search
    • Video search
    • News search
  • Stocks (via Xignite)
  • Time for Location API (via timeanddate.com)
  • Currency Conversion (via XE)
  • Forecast (via Dark Sky)
  • Dictionary
    • Definition
    • Audio
    • Pronunciation
    • Hyphenation

Quickstart

JavaScript

const DDG = require('duck-duck-scrape');
const searchResults = await DDG.search('node.js', {
  safeSearch: DDG.SafeSearchType.STRICT
});

// DDG.stocks('aapl')
// DDG.currency('usd', 'eur', 1)
// DDG.dictionaryDefinition('happy')

console.log(searchResults);
/**

{
  noResults: false,
  vqd: '3-314...',
  results: [
    {
      title: 'Node.js® is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome&#x27;s V8 JavaScript...',
      ...
      url: 'https://nodejs.org/',
      bang: {
        prefix: 'node',
        title: 'node.js docs',
        domain: 'nodejs.org'
      }
    },
    ...
  ]
}

*/

TypeScript

import { search, SafeSearchType } from 'duck-duck-scrape';
// import * as DDG from 'duck-duck-scrape';

const searchResults = await search('node.js', {
  safeSearch: SafeSearchType.STRICT
});

