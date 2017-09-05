dualshock-controller Eventing API layer over HID for the Sony DualShock 3 and DualShock 4 controllers

npm install dualshock-controller

Review the Linux support section.

Using the DualShock library

Important: THE CONTROLLER WILL NOT SEND ANY DATA IF YOU DO NOT PRESS THE PS BUTTON.

Also, to use the touchpad, rumble and LED capabilities of the controller you must connect the controller to your computer using a micro-USB cable.

var dualShock = require ( 'dualshock-controller' ); var controller = dualShock( { config : "dualShock3" , accelerometerSmoothing : true , analogStickSmoothing : false }); controller.on( 'error' , err => console .log(err)); controller.setExtras({ rumbleLeft : 0 , rumbleRight : 0 , red : 0 , green : 75 , blue : 225 , flashOn : 40 , flashOff : 10 }); controller.setExtras({ rumbleLeft : 0 , rumbleRight : 0 , led : 2 }); controller.on( 'left:move' , data => console .log( 'left Moved: ' + data.x + ' | ' + data.y)); controller.on( 'right:move' , data => console .log( 'right Moved: ' + data.x + ' | ' + data.y)); controller.on( 'connected' , () => console .log( 'connected' )); controller.on( 'square:press' , ()=> console .log( 'square press' )); controller.on( 'square:release' , () => console .log( 'square release' )); controller.on( 'touchpad:x1:active' , () => console .log( 'touchpad one finger active' )); controller.on( 'touchpad:x2:active' , () => console .log( 'touchpad two fingers active' )); controller.on( 'touchpad:x2:inactive' , () => console .log( 'touchpad back to single finger' )); controller.on( 'touchpad:x1' , data => console .log( 'touchpad x1:' , data.x, data.y)); controller.on( 'touchpad:x2' , data => console .log( 'touchpad x2:' , data.x, data.y)); controller.on( 'rightLeft:motion' , data => console .log(data)); controller.on( 'forwardBackward:motion' , data => console .log(data)); controller.on( 'upDown:motion' , data => console .log(data)); controller.on( 'battery:change' , data => console .log(data)); controller.on( 'connection:change' , data => console .log(data)); controller.on( 'charging:change' , data => console .log(data));

Linux support:

In order to provide Rumble/Gyro and LED support for all platforms the linux specific joystick implementation has been removed. This means you will need to:

Install node-hid build requirements

To build node-hid you will need to install:

libudev-dev

libusb-1.0-0

libusb-1.0-0-dev

build-essential

git

node-gyp

node-pre-gyp

Using apt-get:

sudo apt-get install libudev-dev libusb-1.0-0 libusb-1.0-0-dev build-essential git

npm install -g node-gyp node-pre-gyp

Install node-hid with hidraw support

Once you have run the installation scripts above you can install the node-dualshock module, then replace the installed node-hid with hidraw support enabled node-hid:

npm install dualshock-controller

npm install node-hid --driver=hidraw --build-from-source

Create udev rules

You will need to create a udev rule to be able to access the hid stream as a non root user.

Write the following file in /etc/udev/rules.d/61-dualshock.rules

SUBSYSTEM == "input" , GROUP= "input" , MODE= "0666" SUBSYSTEM == "usb" , ATTRS{idVendor}== "054c" , ATTRS{idProduct}== "0268" , MODE:= "666" , GROUP= "plugdev" KERNEL == "hidraw*" , SUBSYSTEM== "hidraw" , MODE= "0664" , GROUP= "plugdev" SUBSYSTEM == "input" , GROUP= "input" , MODE= "0666" SUBSYSTEM == "usb" , ATTRS{idVendor}== "054c" , ATTRS{idProduct}== "05c4" , MODE:= "666" , GROUP= "plugdev" KERNEL == "hidraw*" , SUBSYSTEM== "hidraw" , MODE= "0664" , GROUP= "plugdev"

Reload the rules sudo udevadm control --reload-rules , then disconnect/connect the controller.

