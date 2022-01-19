openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dp

dual-publish

by Andrey Sitnik
2.0.2 (see all)

Publish JS project as dual ES modules and CommonJS package to npm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

112

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dual Publish

Publish JS project as dual ES modules and CommonJS package to npm.

  • Tested on projects with 16M downloads per month.
  • CI tests with it works with Node.js, browsers, React Native, bundlers (webpack, Parcel, Rollup, or esbuild) and CDNs (like jspm).
  • Does not change line numbers in stacktrace and keep sources readable.
  • No build step. No need for separated src/ and dist/ dirs in repository. You will be able to test branch by installing version from GitHub like npm i example@you/example#fix.
  • Multiple files support. Your user will be able to import separated files
    like import { nanoid } from 'nanoid/async'.
  • Cleans npm package from development configs before publishing.
  • Supports process.env.NODE_ENV for development checks, which you want to remove in production JS bundle.

You write CommonJS in your npm library sources:

// index.js
module.exports = { lib }

npx dual-publish compiles your library during publishing to npm:

// index.js
export { lib }

// index.cjs
module.exports = { lib }

// package.json
{
  …
  "type": "module",
  "module": "index.js",
  "main": "index.cjs",
  "exports": {
    "require": "./index.cjs",
    "import": "./index.js"
  }
}

Now your library can be imported natively as ESM or CommonJS:

// CommonJS
let { lib } = require('lib')

// ESM in Node.js, webpack, Parcel, and Rollup
import { lib } from 'lib'

// ESM in browser
import { lib } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/lib/index.js'
Sponsored by Evil Martians

Limits

  • We recommend to avoid default export because of bug in webpack.
  • Every JS file should be in own dir. lib/index.js instead of lib.js. We need it to put package.json with module.

Usage

  1. Take a normal CommonJS project with require() and module.exports =.

  2. Because of bug in webpack we recommend to use only named exports:

    const NAME = 'a'
function change {
  …
}

module.exports = { NAME, change }

  3. Move all files into separated dirs. Rename lib.js to lib/index.js. Old require('./lib') will work.

  4. Add dual-publish to the project:

    npm i --save-dev dual-publish

  5. Test the result by calling npx dual-publish --check. It will create a folder in your project with converted files. Review them manually.

  6. Publish your project with npx dual-publish instead of npm publish.

    npx dual-publish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial