Publish JS project as dual ES modules and CommonJS package to npm.

Tested on projects with 16M downloads per month .

. CI tests with it works with Node.js , browsers , React Native , bundlers (webpack, Parcel, Rollup, or esbuild) and CDNs (like jspm).

like import { nanoid } from 'nanoid/async' .

Supports process.env.NODE_ENV for development checks, which you want to remove in production JS bundle.

You write CommonJS in your npm library sources:

module .exports = { lib }

npx dual-publish compiles your library during publishing to npm:

export { lib } module .exports = { lib } { … "type" : "module" , "module" : "index.js" , "main" : "index.cjs" , "exports" : { "require" : "./index.cjs" , "import" : "./index.js" } }

Now your library can be imported natively as ESM or CommonJS:

let { lib } = require ( 'lib' ) import { lib } from 'lib' import { lib } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/lib/index.js'

Limits

We recommend to avoid default export because of bug in webpack.

Every JS file should be in own dir. lib/index.js instead of lib.js . We need it to put package.json with module .

Usage