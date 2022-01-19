Publish JS project as dual ES modules and CommonJS package to npm.
src/ and
dist/ dirs in repository.
You will be able to test branch by installing version from GitHub like
npm i example@you/example#fix.
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid/async'.
process.env.NODE_ENV for development checks, which you want
to remove in production JS bundle.
You write CommonJS in your npm library sources:
// index.js
module.exports = { lib }
npx dual-publish compiles your library during publishing to npm:
// index.js
export { lib }
// index.cjs
module.exports = { lib }
// package.json
{
…
"type": "module",
"module": "index.js",
"main": "index.cjs",
"exports": {
"require": "./index.cjs",
"import": "./index.js"
}
}
Now your library can be imported natively as ESM or CommonJS:
// CommonJS
let { lib } = require('lib')
// ESM in Node.js, webpack, Parcel, and Rollup
import { lib } from 'lib'
// ESM in browser
import { lib } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/lib/index.js'
lib/index.js instead of
lib.js.
We need it to put
package.json with
module.
Take a normal CommonJS project with
require() and
module.exports =.
Because of bug in webpack we recommend to use only named exports:
const NAME = 'a'
function change {
…
}
module.exports = { NAME, change }
Move all files into separated dirs. Rename
lib.js to
lib/index.js.
Old
require('./lib') will work.
Add
dual-publish to the project:
npm i --save-dev dual-publish
Test the result by calling
npx dual-publish --check.
It will create a folder in your project with converted files.
Review them manually.
Publish your project with
npx dual-publish instead of
npm publish.
npx dual-publish