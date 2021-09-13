Dual Listbox

Make your multi select pretty and easy to use with only javascript. No other frameworks/libraries required.

Styling. (From the stylesheet that can be found in the dist folder)

with selected options and one option highlighted.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i dual-listbox --save

CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dual-listbox/dist/dual-listbox.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dual-listbox/dist/dual-listbox.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dual-listbox@1.0.9/dist/dual-listbox.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dual-listbox@1.0.9/dist/dual-listbox.css" >

Usage

let dualListbox = new DualListbox( 'select' ); let dualListbox = new DualListbox( '.select' ); let dualListbox = new DualListbox( '#select' ); let select = document .querySelector( '#select' ); let dualListbox = new DualListbox(select);

You can also pass some options to the DualListbox

let dualListbox = new DualListbox( '#select' , { addEvent : function ( value ) { console .log(value); }, removeEvent : function ( value ) { console .log(value); }, availableTitle : 'Different title' , selectedTitle : 'Different title' , addButtonText : '>' , removeButtonText : '<' , addAllButtonText : '>>' , removeAllButtonText : '<<' , options : [ { text : "Option 1" , value : "OPTION1" }, { text : "Option 2" , value : "OPTION2" }, { text : "Selected option" , value : "OPTION3" , selected : true } ] }); dualListbox.addEventListener( 'added' , function ( event ) { console .log(event); console .log(event.addedElement); }); dualListbox.addEventListener( 'removed' , function ( event ) { console .log(event); console .log(event.removedElement); });

Try it online on JSFiddle.

Exposed elements

All the elements should be exposed. This way it should be possible to add custom attributes to the element of choice.

let dualListbox = new DualListbox( '#select' ); dualListbox.add_button.setAttribute( 'a' , 'a' ); dualListbox.add_all_button.setAttribute( 'a' , 'a' ); dualListbox.remove_button.setAttribute( 'a' , 'a' ); dualListbox.remove_all_button.setAttribute( 'a' , 'a' ); dualListbox.search.classList.add( 'some_class' ); dualListbox.selectedList.setAttribute( 'a' , 'a' ); dualListbox.availableList.setAttribute( 'a' , 'a' );

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Author

Maykin Media

License

Copyright © 2019 Maykin Media Licensed under the MIT license.