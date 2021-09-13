openbase logo
dual-listbox

by maykinmedia
1.3.2 (see all)

A simple dual listbox build in plain Javascript and some simple styling. (no other libraries of frameworks required)

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status Code Climate Lintly npm Known Vulnerabilities BCH compliance

NPM

Sauce Test Status

Dual Listbox

Make your multi select pretty and easy to use with only javascript. No other frameworks/libraries required.

Styling. (From the stylesheet that can be found in the dist folder)

Default

with selected options and one option highlighted.

selected

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i dual-listbox --save

CDN

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dual-listbox/dist/dual-listbox.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dual-listbox/dist/dual-listbox.css">

<!-- for pinned version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dual-listbox@1.0.9/dist/dual-listbox.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dual-listbox@1.0.9/dist/dual-listbox.css">

Usage

let dualListbox = new DualListbox('select'); // Selects the first selectbox on the page.
let dualListbox = new DualListbox('.select'); // Selects the first element with the class 'select'
let dualListbox = new DualListbox('#select'); // Selects the first element with the id 'select'

let select = document.querySelector('#select');
let dualListbox = new DualListbox(select); // Add a HTMLElement

You can also pass some options to the DualListbox

let dualListbox = new DualListbox('#select', {
    addEvent: function(value) { // Should use the event listeners
        console.log(value);
    },
    removeEvent: function(value) { // Should use the event listeners
        console.log(value);
    },
    availableTitle: 'Different title',
    selectedTitle: 'Different title',
    addButtonText: '>',
    removeButtonText: '<',
    addAllButtonText: '>>',
    removeAllButtonText: '<<',

    options: [
        {text:"Option 1", value: "OPTION1"},
        {text:"Option 2", value: "OPTION2"},
        {text:"Selected option", value: "OPTION3", selected:true}
    ]
});

dualListbox.addEventListener('added', function(event){
    console.log(event);
    console.log(event.addedElement);
});
dualListbox.addEventListener('removed', function(event){
    console.log(event);
    console.log(event.removedElement);
});

Try it online on JSFiddle.

Exposed elements

All the elements should be exposed. This way it should be possible to add custom attributes to the element of choice.

let dualListbox = new DualListbox('#select');

// Access the buttons:
dualListbox.add_button.setAttribute('a', 'a');
dualListbox.add_all_button.setAttribute('a', 'a');
dualListbox.remove_button.setAttribute('a', 'a');
dualListbox.remove_all_button.setAttribute('a', 'a');

// Access the search field:
dualListbox.search.classList.add('some_class');

// Access the list containers:
dualListbox.selectedList.setAttribute('a', 'a');
dualListbox.availableList.setAttribute('a', 'a');

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Author

Maykin Media

License

Copyright © 2019 Maykin Media Licensed under the MIT license.

