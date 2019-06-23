A simple JavaScript / Node.js implementation of du -sb . Available in npm as du.

const du = require ( 'du' ) let size = await du( '/home/rvagg/.npm/' ) console .log( `The size of /home/rvagg/.npm/ is: ${size} bytes` )

Also comes with a dujs command if installed with npm install du -g , just in case du -sb was too many 2 too many characters for you to type.

options : An optional options object may be passed as the second argument. Currently there is only two options, a 'filter' function that is passed a full file path and is expected to return a truthy/falsy value to indicate whether the file is included in size calculations and a disk option. If disk is true, then block sizing is used when calculating the size. (get's you closer to real du numbers).

: An optional object may be passed as the second argument. Currently there is only two options, a function that is passed a full file path and is expected to return a truthy/falsy value to indicate whether the file is included in size calculations and a option. If disk is true, then block sizing is used when calculating the size. (get's you closer to real du numbers). callback : If you supply a callback you'll get (error, size) called on it. If you don't supply a callback , du() returns a Promise which you can await on for size .

With a filter option:

let size = await du( '/tmp/foo.leveldb/' , { filter : function ( f ) { return /\.sst$/ .test(f) } }) console .log( `The size of the sst files in /tmp/foo.leveldb/ is: ${size} bytes` )

Licence and Copyright

Copyright (c) 2012 Rod Vagg

Made available under the MIT licence:

