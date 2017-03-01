dtsmake

Description

TypeScript's type definition file ( *.d.ts files) generator tool from JavaScript files. This tool is WIP (Work In Progress).

A Japanese document: TypeScript型定義ファイルのコツと生成ツール dtsmake

Features

Generating a *.d.ts file from a JavaScript file.

file from a JavaScript file. Type inference powered by TernJS. (Need some sample JS files.)

Auto annotation JSDoc style comments.

Original JSDoc comment in base JS code output.

Header template output.

dtsgenerator - d.ts file generator tool, for only JSON Schema files.

js2tsd - d.ts file generator tool, no type inferrence.

JS2TSD d.ts file generator GUI tool app. Not CLI.

Requirement

Node.js

Install

npm i dtsmake -g

Usage

simple case:

dtsmake -s ./ path / to /sourcefile.js

other case:

dtsmake -s ./path/ to /src/target.js --dist ./path/ to /dist/mydefinition -n "mydefinition" -p node -e - S "legacy" - M "MyDefinition" -x "./path/to/extrafile1.js,./path/to/extrafile2.js" - N --def ./path/ to /def/ecma6 - A -i -a -g

Example

more usage examples -> /example/example.js

generated TS definition files examples -> /example/dist/

Best Practice

Generating Gulp.js plugin definition files

dtsmake -s /path/to/gulp/any/plugin.js -n "canalCasePluginName" -p node -e -M "gulp-*" -N -l "/path/to/node.d.ts"

-n "canalCasePluginName"

gulp.js plugins has a name as gulp-* .

. but, this is a invalid namespace name in TS.

so, naming canal case.

ex. gulp-header -> gulpHeader

-> or valid namespace name.

-M "gulp-*"

no need to name canal case.

-p node

use nodejs plugin of tern server.

-N

set nodejs module option ON

-e

set export option ON

-l "/path/to/node.d.ts"

add referrece path to node.d.ts definition file

Options

output usage information

output the version number

[MUST] target javascript file path

outout d.ts file path. no need .d.ts file extension.

ex. --dist /path/to/dist -> /path/to/dist.d.ts

module name

tern.js plugin.

ex. -p "node,module,commonjs"

tern.js def files. DEFAULT:'ecma5'

see Tern.js's def json format and Tern.js's sample def files.

sample files for target js lib. help for ternjs type inference.

ex. -x "./path/to/extrafile1.js,./path/to/extrafile2.js"

debug output mode

force output void to any

export a namespace property same with a interface name

annotate interface's constructor type as return type instance

how to export objects that same name with JS Global Object; "remove" or "wrap" or "rename"; DEFAULT:"wrap"

declare namespace mylib{ interface Error { } } interface Mylib$ Error { }

nodejs module special replace

add export statement in a bottom of d.ts file

if --outExport true, select export style "es6" or "legacy"

declare module 'mylib' { export = mylib; } declare module 'mylib' { export defalut mylib; }

exporting module name.

ex. "EXAMPLE"; usage import example = require("EXAMPLE");

add referrece path d.ts files.

ex. --lib path/to/ex1.d.ts,path/to/ex2.d.ts

=>

Known Issues

JSDoc tag ( @param , @return ) duplication when it was already defined in the target JavaScript code. When -p node (Ternjs's Nodejs plugin) option is ON, dtsmake sometimes outputs nothing. Only support Tern.js server plugins in here.

TODOs

Tern.js's server plugin without default support.

tern/condense cmd cannot load 3rd party plugins (ex. tern-gulp ), so, replace or patches it.

see TODO.md

Licence

MIT

Author

ConquestArrow Github | Qiita