The .d.ts manager
.d.ts is TypeScript definition file. DefinitelyTyped!
$ npm install -g dtsm
dtsm depends on Node.js, npm and git command. please install git client.
# fetch from remote repository
$ dtsm fetch
fetching...
fetching https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git
# search .d.ts
$ dtsm search atom
Search results.
atom/atom.d.ts
dojo/dojox.atom.d.ts
# install .d.ts
$ dtsm install atom
atom/atom.d.ts #be0b6b
├── q/Q.d.ts
├── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts
│ ├── node/node.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
│ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
└─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
└─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
└── q/Q.d.ts
$ tree typings
typings
├── atom
│ └── atom.d.ts
├── emissary
│ └── emissary.d.ts
├── jquery
│ └── jquery.d.ts
├── mixto
│ └── mixto.d.ts
├── node
│ └── node.d.ts
├── pathwatcher
│ └── pathwatcher.d.ts
├── q
│ └── Q.d.ts
├── space-pen
│ └── space-pen.d.ts
├── status-bar
│ └── status-bar.d.ts
└── text-buffer
└── text-buffer.d.ts
10 directories, 10 files
# create dtsm.json and save dependencies
$ dtsm init
write to dtsm.json
{
"repos": [
{
"url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git",
"ref": "master"
}
],
"path": "typings",
"bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts",
"dependencies": {}
}
$ dtsm install --save atom
atom/atom.d.ts #be0b6b
├── q/Q.d.ts
├── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts
│ ├── node/node.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
│ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
└─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
└─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
└── q/Q.d.ts
$ cat dtsm.json
{
"repos": [
{
"url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git",
"ref": "master"
}
],
"path": "typings",
"bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts",
"dependencies": {
"atom/atom.d.ts": {
"ref": "be0b6b394f77a59e192ad7cfec18078706e44db5"
}
}
}
$ rm -rf typings/
$ dtsm install
atom/atom.d.ts #be0b6b
├── q/Q.d.ts
├── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts
│ ├── node/node.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
│ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
└─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
└─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
└── q/Q.d.ts
$ ls -la | grep typings
drwxr-xr-x 13 vvakame wheel 442 3 27 00:31 typings
$ dtsm update --save
atom/atom.d.ts #0c2ee8
├── q/Q.d.ts
├── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts
│ ├── node/node.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
│ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
└─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
└─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
└── q/Q.d.ts
# search for another repository
$ dtsm --remote https://github.com/vvakame/gapidts.git search bigquery
Search results.
test/valid/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts
test/valid/bigquery-v2-nodejs.d.ts
$ cat dtsm.json
{
"repos": [
{
"url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git",
"ref": "master"
},
{
"url": "https://github.com/vvakame/gapidts.git",
"ref": "master"
}
],
"path": "typings",
"bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts",
"dependencies": {
"jquery/jquery.d.ts": {
"ref": "0605ebbdbdd8183c70b4a14e1e34ecb3f2b446bf"
},
"gapidts/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts": {
"repo": "https://github.com/vvakame/gapidts.git",
"ref": "4edbcca555936a931407d667f8687f175ecbd5ed",
"path": "test/valid/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts"
}
}
}
$ dtsm install
jquery/jquery.d.ts DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped#0605eb
gapidts/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts vvakame/gapidts#4edbcc
└── gapidts/googleapis-browser-common.d.ts
If you use peco, you can install .d.ts file interactive.
$ dtsm search -i
$ dtsm install -i
If other package manager's dependencies have a TypeScript definition files, dtsm can find it and add to bundle.d.ts.
$ cat package.json
{
"name": "dtsm-sample",
"version": "0.0.1",
"dependencies": {
"commandpost": "0.1.1"
}
}
$ dtsm link --save
from npm dependencies
└─┬ commandpost
└── node_modules/commandpost/commandpost.d.ts
If
dtsm.json has
link property,
dtsm install exec
link sub command implicitly.
$ cat package.json
{
"name": "dtsm-sample",
"version": "0.0.1",
"dependencies": {
"commandpost": "0.1.1"
}
}
$ cat dtsm.json
{
"repos": [
{
"url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git",
"ref": "master"
}
],
"path": "typings",
"bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts",
"link": {
"npm": {
"include": true
},
"bower": {
"include": true
}
},
"dependencies": {}
}
$ dtsm install
install
from npm dependencies
└─┬ commandpost
└── node_modules/commandpost/commandpost.d.ts
See CHANGELOG
This package's author vvakame is not native english speaker. My first language is Japanese. If you are native english speaker. I wish received a pull request for document and anything.