openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dts

dtsm

by Masahiro Wakame
1.1.0 (see all)

The .d.ts manager

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DTSM Circle CI Build status

The .d.ts manager

.d.ts is TypeScript definition file. DefinitelyTyped!

Install

$ npm install -g dtsm

dtsm depends on Node.js, npm and git command. please install git client.

Usage

# fetch from remote repository
$ dtsm fetch
fetching...
fetching https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git

# search .d.ts
$ dtsm search atom
Search results.

    atom/atom.d.ts
    dojo/dojox.atom.d.ts

# install .d.ts
$ dtsm install atom
atom/atom.d.ts #be0b6b
├── q/Q.d.ts
├── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts
│ ├── node/node.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
│ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
└─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts
  ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
  │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
  └─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
    ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
    │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
    └── q/Q.d.ts

$ tree typings
typings
├── atom
│   └── atom.d.ts
├── emissary
│   └── emissary.d.ts
├── jquery
│   └── jquery.d.ts
├── mixto
│   └── mixto.d.ts
├── node
│   └── node.d.ts
├── pathwatcher
│   └── pathwatcher.d.ts
├── q
│   └── Q.d.ts
├── space-pen
│   └── space-pen.d.ts
├── status-bar
│   └── status-bar.d.ts
└── text-buffer
    └── text-buffer.d.ts

10 directories, 10 files

# create dtsm.json and save dependencies
$ dtsm init
write to dtsm.json
{
  "repos": [
    {
      "url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git",
      "ref": "master"
    }
  ],
  "path": "typings",
  "bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts",
  "dependencies": {}
}

$ dtsm install --save atom
atom/atom.d.ts #be0b6b
├── q/Q.d.ts
├── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts
│ ├── node/node.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
│ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
└─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts
  ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
  │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
  └─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
    ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
    │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
    └── q/Q.d.ts

$ cat dtsm.json
{
  "repos": [
    {
      "url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git",
      "ref": "master"
    }
  ],
  "path": "typings",
  "bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts",
  "dependencies": {
    "atom/atom.d.ts": {
      "ref": "be0b6b394f77a59e192ad7cfec18078706e44db5"
    }
  }
}

$ rm -rf typings/

$ dtsm install
atom/atom.d.ts #be0b6b
├── q/Q.d.ts
├── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts
│ ├── node/node.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
│ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
└─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts
  ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
  │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
  └─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
    ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
    │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
    └── q/Q.d.ts

$ ls -la | grep typings
drwxr-xr-x  13 vvakame  wheel     442  3 27 00:31 typings

$ dtsm update --save
atom/atom.d.ts #0c2ee8
├── q/Q.d.ts
├── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
│ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts
│ ├── node/node.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
│ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
│ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
│ └── q/Q.d.ts
└─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts
  ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts
  │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts
  └─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts
    ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts
    │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts
    └── q/Q.d.ts

Advanced usage

reference other repository

# search for another repository
$ dtsm --remote https://github.com/vvakame/gapidts.git search bigquery
Search results.

    test/valid/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts
    test/valid/bigquery-v2-nodejs.d.ts

example

reference mixed repository

$ cat dtsm.json
{
  "repos": [
    {
      "url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git",
      "ref": "master"
    },
    {
      "url": "https://github.com/vvakame/gapidts.git",
      "ref": "master"
    }
  ],
  "path": "typings",
  "bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts",
  "dependencies": {
    "jquery/jquery.d.ts": {
      "ref": "0605ebbdbdd8183c70b4a14e1e34ecb3f2b446bf"
    },
    "gapidts/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts": {
      "repo": "https://github.com/vvakame/gapidts.git",
      "ref": "4edbcca555936a931407d667f8687f175ecbd5ed",
      "path": "test/valid/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts"
    }
  }
}

$ dtsm install
jquery/jquery.d.ts DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped#0605eb

gapidts/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts vvakame/gapidts#4edbcc
└── gapidts/googleapis-browser-common.d.ts

example

Install with interactive filtering

If you use peco, you can install .d.ts file interactive.

$ dtsm search -i
$ dtsm install -i

dtsm install -i

If other package manager's dependencies have a TypeScript definition files, dtsm can find it and add to bundle.d.ts.

$ cat package.json
{
  "name": "dtsm-sample",
  "version": "0.0.1",
  "dependencies": {
    "commandpost": "0.1.1"
  }
}
$ dtsm link --save
from npm dependencies
└─┬ commandpost
  └── node_modules/commandpost/commandpost.d.ts

If dtsm.json has link property, dtsm install exec link sub command implicitly.

$ cat package.json
{
  "name": "dtsm-sample",
  "version": "0.0.1",
  "dependencies": {
    "commandpost": "0.1.1"
  }
}
$ cat dtsm.json
{
  "repos": [
    {
      "url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git",
      "ref": "master"
    }
  ],
  "path": "typings",
  "bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts",
  "link": {
    "npm": {
      "include": true
    },
    "bower": {
      "include": true
    }
  },
  "dependencies": {}
}
$ dtsm install
install
from npm dependencies
└─┬ commandpost
  └── node_modules/commandpost/commandpost.d.ts

Change log

See CHANGELOG

Contributing

This package's author vvakame is not native english speaker. My first language is Japanese. If you are native english speaker. I wish received a pull request for document and anything.

TODO

  • write document
  • create pull request
    • generate self check todo list

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial