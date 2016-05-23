DTSM

The .d.ts manager

.d.ts is TypeScript definition file. DefinitelyTyped!

Install

npm install -g dtsm

dtsm depends on Node.js, npm and git command. please install git client.

Usage

$ dtsm fetch fetching... fetching https: $ dtsm search atom Search results. atom/atom.d.ts dojo/dojox.atom.d.ts $ dtsm install atom atom/atom.d.ts ├── q/Q.d.ts ├── jquery/jquery.d.ts ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts ├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts │ ├── node/node.d.ts │ └── q/Q.d.ts ├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts │ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts │ └── q/Q.d.ts └─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts └─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts └── q/Q.d.ts $ tree typings typings ├── atom │ └── atom.d.ts ├── emissary │ └── emissary.d.ts ├── jquery │ └── jquery.d.ts ├── mixto │ └── mixto.d.ts ├── node │ └── node.d.ts ├── pathwatcher │ └── pathwatcher.d.ts ├── q │ └── Q.d.ts ├── space-pen │ └── space-pen.d.ts ├── status-bar │ └── status-bar.d.ts └── text-buffer └── text-buffer.d.ts 10 directories, 10 files $ dtsm init write to dtsm.json { "repos" : [ { "url" : "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git" , "ref" : "master" } ], "path" : "typings" , "bundle" : "typings/bundle.d.ts" , "dependencies" : {} } $ dtsm install --save atom atom/atom.d.ts ├── q/Q.d.ts ├── jquery/jquery.d.ts ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts ├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts │ ├── node/node.d.ts │ └── q/Q.d.ts ├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts │ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts │ └── q/Q.d.ts └─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts └─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts └── q/Q.d.ts $ cat dtsm.json { "repos" : [ { "url" : "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git" , "ref" : "master" } ], "path" : "typings" , "bundle" : "typings/bundle.d.ts" , "dependencies" : { "atom/atom.d.ts" : { "ref" : "be0b6b394f77a59e192ad7cfec18078706e44db5" } } } $ rm -rf typings/ $ dtsm install atom/atom.d.ts ├── q/Q.d.ts ├── jquery/jquery.d.ts ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts ├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts │ ├── node/node.d.ts │ └── q/Q.d.ts ├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts │ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts │ └── q/Q.d.ts └─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts └─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts └── q/Q.d.ts $ ls -la | grep typings drwxr-xr-x 13 vvakame wheel 442 3 27 00 : 31 typings $ dtsm update --save atom/atom.d.ts ├── q/Q.d.ts ├── jquery/jquery.d.ts ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts ├─┬ pathwatcher/pathwatcher.d.ts │ ├── node/node.d.ts │ └── q/Q.d.ts ├─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts │ ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts │ └── q/Q.d.ts └─┬ status-bar/status-bar.d.ts ├─┬ space-pen/space-pen.d.ts │ └── jquery/jquery.d.ts └─┬ text-buffer/text-buffer.d.ts ├─┬ emissary/emissary.d.ts │ └── mixto/mixto.d.ts └── q/Q.d.ts

Advanced usage

reference other repository

# search for another repository $ dtsm Search results. test/ valid /bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts test/ valid /bigquery-v2-nodejs.d.ts

example

reference mixed repository

$ cat dtsm .json { "repos" : [ { "url" : "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git" , "ref" : "master" }, { "url" : "https://github.com/vvakame/gapidts.git" , "ref" : "master" } ], "path" : "typings" , "bundle" : "typings/bundle.d.ts" , "dependencies" : { "jquery/jquery.d.ts" : { "ref" : "0605ebbdbdd8183c70b4a14e1e34ecb3f2b446bf" }, "gapidts/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts" : { "repo" : "https://github.com/vvakame/gapidts.git" , "ref" : "4edbcca555936a931407d667f8687f175ecbd5ed" , "path" : "test/valid/bigquery-v2-browser.d.ts" } } } $ dtsm install jquery/jquery .d .ts DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped #0605eb gapidts/bigquery-v2-browser .d .ts vvakame/gapidts #4edbcc └── gapidts/googleapis-browser-common .d .ts

example

Install with interactive filtering

If you use peco, you can install .d.ts file interactive.

dtsm search -i dtsm install -i

Link to npm or bower bundled definitions

If other package manager's dependencies have a TypeScript definition files, dtsm can find it and add to bundle.d.ts.

$ cat package.json { "name": "dtsm-sample", "version": "0.0.1", "dependencies": { "commandpost": "0.1.1" } } $ dtsm link from npm dependencies └─┬ commandpost └── node_modules/commandpost/commandpost.d.ts

If dtsm.json has link property, dtsm install exec link sub command implicitly.

$ cat package.json { "name": "dtsm-sample", "version": "0.0.1", "dependencies": { "commandpost": "0.1.1" } } $ cat dtsm.json { "repos": [ { "url": "https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped.git", "ref": "master" } ], "path": "typings", "bundle": "typings/bundle.d.ts", "link": { "npm": { "include": true }, "bower": { "include": true } }, "dependencies": {} } $ dtsm install install from npm dependencies └─┬ commandpost └── node_modules/commandpost/commandpost.d.ts

Change log

See CHANGELOG

Contributing

This package's author vvakame is not native english speaker. My first language is Japanese. If you are native english speaker. I wish received a pull request for document and anything.

TODO