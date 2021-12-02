This repo has moved: dtslint is now part of DefinitelyTyped-tools.
It is not intended to be used on its own, but as part of the
@definitelytyped set of packages.
The source code has moved to https://github.com/microsoft/DefinitelyTyped-tools
The new package name is
@definitelytyped/dtslint.
dtslint tests a TypeScript declaration file for style and correctness.
It will install
typescript and
tslint for you, so this is the only tool you need to test a type definition.
Lint rules new to dtslint are documented in the docs directory.
If you are working on DefinitelyTyped, read the DefinitelyTyped README.
If you are writing the library in TypeScript, don't use
dtslint.
Use
--declaration to have type definitions generated for you.
If you are a library author, read below.
dts-gen may help, but is not required.
Create a
types directory. (Name is arbitrary.)
Add
"types": "types" to your
package.json.
Read more on bundling types here.
types/index.d.ts
Only
index.d.ts needs to be published to NPM. Other files are just for testing.
Write your type definitions here.
Refer to the handbook or
dts-gen's templates for how to do this.
types/tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs",
"lib": ["es6"],
"noImplicitAny": true,
"noImplicitThis": true,
"strictFunctionTypes": true,
"strictNullChecks": true,
"types": [],
"noEmit": true,
"forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true,
// If the library is an external module (uses `export`), this allows your test file to import "mylib" instead of "./index".
// If the library is global (cannot be imported via `import` or `require`), leave this out.
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": { "mylib": ["."] }
}
}
You may extend
"lib" to, for example,
["es6", "dom"] if you need those typings.
You may also have to add
"target": "es6" if using certain language features.
types/tslint.json
If you are using the default rules, this is optional.
If present, this will override
dtslint's default settings.
You can specify new lint rules, or disable some. An example:
{
"extends": "dtslint/dtslint.json", // Or "dtslint/dt.json" if on DefinitelyTyped
"rules": {
"semicolon": false,
"indent": [true, "tabs"]
}
}
types/test.ts
You can have any number of test files you want, with any names. See below on what to put in them.
A test file should be a piece of sample code that tests using the library. Tests are type-checked, but not run.
To assert that an expression is of a given type, use
$ExpectType.
To assert that an expression causes a compile error, use
$ExpectError.
(Assertions will be checked by the
expect lint rule.)
import { f } from "my-lib"; // f is(n: number) => void
// $ExpectType void
f(1);
// Can also write the assertion on the same line.
f(2); // $ExpectType void
// $ExpectError
f("one");
Normally packages will be tested using TypeScript 2.0. To use a newer version, specify it by including a comment like so:
// Minimum TypeScript Version: 2.1
For DefinitelyTyped packages, this should go just under the header (on line 5). For bundled typings, this can go on any line (but should be near the top).
npm install --save-dev dtslint
package.json
scripts:
"dtslint": "dtslint types"
npm run dtslint
--localTs
Use your locally installed version of TypeScript.
dtslint --localTs node_modules/typescript/lib types
--expectOnly
Disable all the lint rules except the one that checks for type correctness.
dtslint --expectOnly types
npm link . # Global 'dts-lint' should now refer to this.
npm run watch
Use
npm run test to run all tests.
To run a single test:
node node_modules/tslint/bin/tslint --rules-dir bin/rules --test test/expect.
package.json
I'm getting an error about a missing typescript install.
Error: Cannot find module '/node_modules/dtslint/typescript-installs/3.1/node_modules/typescript`
Your dependencies may be out of date. @definitelytyped/typescript-versions is the package that contains the list of TypeScript versions to install.
Alternatively this error can be caused by concurrent dtslint invocations trampling each other's TypeScript installations, especially in the context of continuous integration, if dtslint is installed from scratch in each run.
If for example you use Lerna, try running dtslint with
lerna --concurrency 1 run ....